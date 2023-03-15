Press Release: Ravens Trade Chuck Clark to NY Jets

Mar 15, 2023 at 07:07 PM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens traded S Chuck Clark to the New York Jets for an undisclosed draft pick, general manager and executive vice president Eric DeCosta announced Wednesday.

Originally a sixth-round selection by Baltimore in the 2017 NFL Draft, Clark played in 96 career games (63 starts) for the Ravens, starting every contest (49 games) in which he appeared the past three seasons.

Clark tallied 360 tackles, 3.5 sacks, five interceptions, 32 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries during his time in Baltimore. In 2022, he posted a career-high 101 tackles for the Ravens' third-ranked scoring defense (18.5 ppg allowed).

