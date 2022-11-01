Press Release: Ravens Trade for LB Roquan Smith

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to terms with the Chicago Bears to a trade for LB Roquan Smith in exchange for LB A.J. Klein and undisclosed draft picks, executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced Tuesday.

"We are excited to announce that we have acquired Roquan via trade with the Bears," DeCosta stated. "Roquan is a player that we have long admired both on and off the field. He fits our culture seamlessly and plays like a Raven at all times. We are confident that Roquan makes our team stronger."