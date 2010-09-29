Press Release: Ravens Waive DE Pryce, Re-Sign S Hamlin

The Baltimore Ravens have waived DE Trevor Pryce and re-signed S Ken Hamlin, executive vice president/general manager Ozzie Newsome announced Wednesday morning.
Pryce, a 14-year NFL veteran who has posted 90 career sacks, was signed by Baltimore in 2006. He totaled 26 sacks in 56 games with the Ravens.
The 6-2, 208-pound Hamlin was released by Baltimore last Wednesday (Sept. 22). Hamlin has seen action in 100 games, including two for the Ravens this season, totaling 565 tackles, 14 interceptions and five sacks during his eight-year career.