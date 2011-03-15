Press Release - Ravens Youth Football Grant Now Available

The Baltimore Ravens have established a Youth Football Grant to provide assistance to qualifying nonprofit youth football programs in the state of Maryland. The grant is funded by the Ravens All Community Team Foundation (RACTF), the team's charitable arm committed to improving, encouraging and enabling the healthy development of youth in our community.

Youth tackle football and flag football teams in Maryland are eligible to apply for one or both of the following grants:

Youth Football Equipment Grant (retail value approximately $1,000)

Youth Football Apparel Grant (retail value approximately $1,000)

The grant program will continue the Ravens' commitment to enhancing the quality of youth football. Over the past few years, the organization has promoted and supported youth football through the donation of new uniforms to 18 Baltimore City public high schools (Ravens' owner Steve Bisciotti and LB Ray Lewis added new helmets) and the $1 million renovations of the stadiums at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and Mervo High School.

Also on an annual basis, the Ravens contribute more than 800 cleats to area football programs, donate weight-training equipment, host clinics for youth football coaches and salute area high school coaches through the Ravens Coach of the Week program. The team also hosted a flag football exhibition for the new Special Olympics Maryland teams in 2010 and will host a similar clinic for Big Brothers Big Sisters in 2011.