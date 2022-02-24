Press Release: Ravens Youth Football Grant Now Open

February 24, 2022

RAVENS YOUTH FOOTBALL GRANT

The Baltimore Ravens Youth Football Grant offers assistance to qualifying nonprofit youth football programs in the state of Maryland. With the support of Under Armour, the grant is provided by the Ravens Foundation, Inc., the team's charitable arm committed to improving, encouraging and enabling the healthy development of youth in our community.

Beginning today, youth tackle football and flag football programs are eligible to apply for either an apparel grant, that would outfit all players within their organization in brand new Under Armour jerseys or cleats, or additional grant packages including field accessories and heat and hydration safety equipment. Now entering its 11th year, the Ravens Youth Football Grant will have more packages available than ever before. To date, the program has served over 6,000 area children providing them with jerseys, cleats and other football gear, including most recently, fifteen programs who benefited from the grant in 2021.

The grant program is part of the organization's commitment to growing the game and enhancing the quality of youth and high school football in our area. In recent years, the Ravens and Under Armour have partnered on other projects, such as the renovation of the UA House at Fayette, a new community and recreation center in East Baltimore, and the donation of new uniforms to 24 Baltimore City public high schools. Furthermore, the Ravens helped fund the $1 million stadium renovations at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and Mervo High School, helped restore the City Springs School football field, installed "Ravens Field" at the Park Heights Youth Development Park and pledged $125,000 to MedStar Sports Medicine to help raise concussion awareness.

Annually, the Ravens contribute more than 500 cleats to area football teams, donate weight-training equipment and salute local high school coaches through the Ravens Coach of the Week program. Through its Ravens RISE football initiative, the team also holds football clinics and flag football exhibitions, administers 7-on-7 football tournaments for area high school teams, hosts clinics for football coaches and highlights a high school football game each week during the regular season with the High School Football Showdown.

Ravens Youth Football Grant applications are available at www.BaltimoreRavens.com/FootballGrants and must be submitted no later than March 18, 2022.