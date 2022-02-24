Press Release: Ravens Youth Football Grant Now Open

Feb 24, 2022 at 09:45 AM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens
Helmet 081907 03 sh

February 24, 2022

For Immediate Release

RAVENS YOUTH FOOTBALL GRANT

The Baltimore Ravens Youth Football Grant offers assistance to qualifying nonprofit youth football programs in the state of Maryland. With the support of Under Armour, the grant is provided by the Ravens Foundation, Inc., the team's charitable arm committed to improving, encouraging and enabling the healthy development of youth in our community.

Beginning today, youth tackle football and flag football programs are eligible to apply for either an apparel grant, that would outfit all players within their organization in brand new Under Armour jerseys or cleats, or additional grant packages including field accessories and heat and hydration safety equipment. Now entering its 11th year, the Ravens Youth Football Grant will have more packages available than ever before. To date, the program has served over 6,000 area children providing them with jerseys, cleats and other football gear, including most recently, fifteen programs who benefited from the grant in 2021.

The grant program is part of the organization's commitment to growing the game and enhancing the quality of youth and high school football in our area. In recent years, the Ravens and Under Armour have partnered on other projects, such as the renovation of the UA House at Fayette, a new community and recreation center in East Baltimore, and the donation of new uniforms to 24 Baltimore City public high schools. Furthermore, the Ravens helped fund the $1 million stadium renovations at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and Mervo High School, helped restore the City Springs School football field, installed "Ravens Field" at the Park Heights Youth Development Park and pledged $125,000 to MedStar Sports Medicine to help raise concussion awareness.

Annually, the Ravens contribute more than 500 cleats to area football teams, donate weight-training equipment and salute local high school coaches through the Ravens Coach of the Week program. Through its Ravens RISE football initiative, the team also holds football clinics and flag football exhibitions, administers 7-on-7 football tournaments for area high school teams, hosts clinics for football coaches and highlights a high school football game each week during the regular season with the High School Football Showdown.

Ravens Youth Football Grant applications are available at www.BaltimoreRavens.com/FootballGrants and must be submitted no later than March 18, 2022.

Grant decisions will be made in April.

Related Content

news

Mock Draft Roundup 6.0: Daniel Jeremiah Picks Cornerback for Ravens

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network, a former Ravens scout, sees LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. as Baltimore's choice with the 14th pick.
news

Late for Work 2/24: Adam Schefter: It's in Lamar Jackson's Best Interest to Get a Deal Done Sooner Than Later

Pundits say Ronnie Stanley's health is a key factor in the Ravens' Super Bowl aspirations. The Ravens need young players to emerge in order to plug some holes.
news

Mailbag: Which Top Cornerback Would You Rather Have?

Will the Ravens be discussing possible trades at the Combine? How likely is a trade down from No. 14? When is Baltimore going to start clearing cap space?
news

Ray Lewis Is on New TV Adventure Challenge Show 'Beyond the Edge'

Ravens legend Ray Lewis was one of nine celebrities who endured "brutal conditions" in the jungles of Panama to benefit their charities.
news

Late for Work 2/23: Hayden Hurst Seems Fired Up About Hypothetical Return to Ravens

Pro Football Focus proposes a trade scenario that reunites Za'Darius Smith with the Ravens. DeShon Elliott is identified as the Ravens' top franchise tag candidate.
news

Press Release: Ravens Coaching Staff Announcements

news

Ravens Announce Hiring of Five New Coaches

George Godsey, Rob Leonard, Zach Orr, Mike Devlin and Ryan Osborn are the newest members of Head Coach John Harbaugh's staff.
news

Ravens Name New Head Athletic Trainer

The Baltimore Ravens hired Adrian Dixon as their new head certified athletic trainer, General Manager Eric DeCosta announced.
news

Eisenberg: Ravens Have Some Ground to Make Up

Even though they almost beat the eventual Super Bowl champions, they weren't close to the NFL's upper echelon in 2021, especially by the end of the season.
news

Late for Work 2/22: Ravens Named Potential Trade Destination for Saquon Barkley

A pundit predicts Antonio Brown will sign with the Ravens. Free agents the Ravens could target at offensive tackle and center. The case for extending Marcus Peters and the case for trading him.
news

Mock Draft Roundup 5.0: Georgia Defensive Lineman Becomes Popular Pick

Most pundits expect the Ravens to target the offensive line or defensive line with their first-round pick.
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising