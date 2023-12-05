Press Release: Shift4 Selected to Power Payments for the Baltimore Ravens

BALTIMORE and ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Shift4 (NYSE:FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, has announced a partnership with the Baltimore Ravens to power payments for the NFL team's ticketing transactions as well as in-venue concession sales throughout M&T Bank Stadium.

Shift4's end-to-end ecosystem provides stadiums and arenas with a comprehensive suite of integrated solutions that enhance the fan experience and simplify operations across the entire venue. At M&T Bank Stadium, the Ravens have leveraged Shift4's VenueNext point-of-sale technologies, including mobile and kiosk-based ordering and payment for faster transactions. Additionally, Shift4's integration to SeatGeek will be utilized for the ticketing transactions.

"Shift4's state-of-the-art technology will help streamline transactional processes across numerous points of sale," Ravens senior vice president and chief sales officer Kevin Rochlitz stated. "With ease of purchase and limited wait times at the forefront of our ever-evolving commerce and gameday strategies, this partnership arrives at an optimal time. Together, these enhancements will deliver an elevated fan experience."

"We are excited to partner with the Ravens to bring their fans a next-gen ticketing and gameday experience," said Anthony Perez, Shift4's SVP of New Verticals. "Our seamless ticketing payments enable a streamlined ticket buying experience, while our line-busting mobile and kiosk solutions help fans quickly get their food and drinks without missing a play."

Today, Shift4's integrated commerce solutions are used by every major professional sports league as well as colleges, entertainment venues, and many other business verticals — transforming the way fans and guests shop, order, and pay. To learn more, visit shift4.com/sports-entertainment.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.

About the Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are one of six NFL franchises to win multiple Super Bowls since the turn of the century. Under head coach John Harbaugh, who arrived in 2008, Baltimore has posted the NFL's fourth-most total victories (167), won the league's third-most playoff games (11, tied), advanced to an impressive three AFC Championship contests, and in 2012, captured the World Championship in Super Bowl XLVII. The Ravens, who also won Super Bowl XXXV during the 2000 campaign, have made the playoffs in 10 of the past 15 seasons, producing four AFC North Division titles during this time (2011, 2012, 2018 & 2019).

