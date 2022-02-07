Press Release: Statement from Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti

Feb. 7, 2022

For Immediate Release

STATEMENT FROM RAVENS OWNER STEVE BISCIOTTI

Here is a statement from Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti regarding new franchise president Sashi Brown and the retirement of Dick Cass:

"We're excited to attract an accomplished leader like Sashi to replace our longtime president Dick Cass. Sashi will take over Dick's responsibilities, which include leading and directing all of our business and stadium activities.

"Sashi, along with both general manager Eric DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh, will each report directly to me. This trio, we believe, will help us stay at a championship level in all we do.