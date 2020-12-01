Press Release: Statement from the Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens game at the Pittsburgh Steelers has been moved to Wednesday, December 2, at 3:40 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on NBC.

Additionally, our week 13 game against Dallas Cowboys will be moved to Tuesday, December 8 at 8:05 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon.

As we continue to follow the advice of the NFL's health experts, as well as the Ravens' medical professionals, we are preparing for our game against the Steelers.

This evening, we hosted a safely distanced walk-through/conditioning session at the Under Armour Performance Center. Players arrived already prepared to work out on the field, and they did not enter the locker room or training room.