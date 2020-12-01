Press Release: Statement from the Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens game at the Pittsburgh Steelers has been moved to Wednesday, December 2, at 3:40 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on NBC.
Additionally, our week 13 game against Dallas Cowboys will be moved to Tuesday, December 8 at 8:05 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon.
As we continue to follow the advice of the NFL's health experts, as well as the Ravens' medical professionals, we are preparing for our game against the Steelers.
This evening, we hosted a safely distanced walk-through/conditioning session at the Under Armour Performance Center. Players arrived already prepared to work out on the field, and they did not enter the locker room or training room.
We intend to hold another walk-through session on Tuesday, in preparation for traveling to Pittsburgh Tuesday evening.