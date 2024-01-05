Press Release: Steelers-Ravens Gameday Information

Jan 05, 2024
Baltimore Ravens

Below is a list of information for Saturday's Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Week 18 game, presented by Planet Fitness, at M&T Bank Stadium (4:30 p.m. kickoff).

RavensWalk Band Performance and Legend Q&A

Prior to the game at 2:45 p.m., Ravens Legend and former safety Tony Jefferson will participate in a fan Q&A on the RavensWalk Bud Light Stage. Additionally, the popular band Kanye Twitty will perform for fans beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Player Introductions

Fans are encouraged to arrive at their seats no later than 4:10 p.m. to enjoy all pre-game festivities, which include the Ravens' 2023 Pro Bowlers being introduced out of the tunnel.

National Anthem & Flyover

Matt Sallee from the hit musical group Pentatonix will perform the national anthem. There will also be a flyover by one CH-47 Chinook and two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters from the Maryland Army National Guard.

Ravens Legend of the Game

Former safety Tony Jefferson is Saturday's Legend of the Game. Jefferson played four seasons (2017-19, 2021) with the Ravens, helping Baltimore capture two playoff berths, including back-to-back AFC North titles (2018-19). After retiring from the NFL during the 2023 offseason, Jefferson now serves as a scouting intern in the Ravens' player personnel department.

Honorary Captain

Brigadier General Andrew William Collins, who serves as the Commander of the Maryland Army National Guard, is Saturday's Honorary Captain. Throughout his distinguished military career, he was awarded the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal with 4 OLC, the Army Commendation Medal with 6 OLC, the Air Force Commendation Medal, the OIF and OEF Campaign Medals, the Senior Parachutist Badge, the Combat Infantryman Badge and the Ranger Tab.

Halftime Performance

Don Felder, a former lead guitarist for the Eagles, will perform from the Bud Light Touchdown Club during halftime. A longstanding member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (inducted with the Eagles in 1998), Felder was also inaugurated into the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in 2016. Felder spent 27 years with the Eagles, who have sold over 150 million albums worldwide and own the distinction of recording the top-selling album of all time — Their Greatest Hits (1971-75), which has sold over 38 million copies.

Seats for Service

Local small business owners who served in the military are this game's Seats for Service recipients.

Gate Giveaway

Upon exciting the stadium, fans will receive a special copy of The Baltimore Sun front page that was distributed to players and coaches last Sunday, celebrating the Ravens' No. 1 playoff seed and AFC North-clinching victory over Miami.

