Press Release - Thank You

The Baltimore Ravens would like to acknowledge all of the groups that assisted in the snow removal at M&T Bank Stadium in preparation for today's Ravens-Bears game.

Over the past two days, 1,754 workers helped clear the incredible amount of snow from the field, inside the seating bowl and in the areas surrounding the stadium, including parking lots and walkways. The City of Baltimore also deserves a big "Thank you" for its hard work in plowing the streets and sidewalks leading to M&T Bank Stadium.