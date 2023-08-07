Press Release: The All-American Rejects to Headline Ravens Countdown to Kickoff Party at Power Plant Live!

The Baltimore Ravens will host their 2023 Countdown to Kickoff Party, presented by Miller Lite, on Thursday, Sept. 7 at Power Plant Live!. The event will celebrate the start of the NFL regular season and feature a live performance by The All-American Rejects.

The band, best known for hit singles "Swing, Swing" and "Dirty Little Secret," is set to begin its Wet-Hot All-American Summer Tour later this week alongside New Found Glory.

Following the Power Plant Live! performance, Ravens fans can watch the NFL's season opener when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions (8:20 p.m. kickoff).

The party starts at 6 p.m. and is open to all ages. Tickets are $15 per person and available now by visiting www.baltimoreravens.com/ctk.

The event will also feature appearances by Ravens Legends (names to be announced soon), Ravens Cheerleaders and mascot Poe.

For more information about Countdown to Kickoff and the Ravens' kickoff week festivities, please visit www.baltimoreravens.com/kickoff.

About The All-American Rejects:

Since forming in Stillwater, Oklahoma, in 1999, The All-American Rejects have released four albums, had numerous hit singles such as "Swing, Swing" and "Dirty Little Secret" and toured alongside everyone from Blink-182 to Bon Jovi. The group's last full-length album, Kids In The Street, came out in 2012, with multiple singles and compilations in recent years.

Contact:

Joshua Lukin