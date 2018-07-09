Press Release: Third Eye Blind to Headline Ravens Countdown to Kickoff Party - Tickets On Sale Now

THIRD EYE BLIND TO HEADLINE RAVENS COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF PARTY

– TICKETS ON SALE NOW –

The Baltimore Ravens will host their 2018 Countdown to Kickoff Party, presented by Miller Lite, on Friday, Sept. 7 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds. The event will feature live performances by Third Eye Blind and The Struts, just two of many features at the annual event.

Tickets are $15 in advance for regular admission and $35 for the reserved pit and can be purchased at www.BaltimoreRavens.com/Kickoff. All tickets are standing room only.

Since 1997, San Francisco's **Third Eye Blind** has recorded four best-selling albums, including its self-titled debut album. Helped by the singles "Semi-Charmed Life," "Graduate," "How's It Going to Be," "Losing a Whole Year" and "Jumper," the album peaked at No. 25 on the Billboard 200 chart, sold six million copies, went seven times platinum and was recently re-released on its 20th Anniversary. After a stunning festival run in 2016 with appearances at Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, Bumbershoot, Bonnaroo and many others, the band completed a fantastic 20th Anniversary celebration in the summer of 2017 and will be touring theatres this fall. On August 24, Third Eye Blind will release a new EP, Thanks for Everything, an unconventional covers collection, mostly of little-known songs.

Fresh off four sold-out nights at the legendary Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles, The Struts will continue to tour throughout the U.S. supporting the Foo Fighters. These run of dates include performances at Madison Square Garden, Wrigley Field, Fenway Park, Merriweather Post Pavilion and more. The Struts have been on the road nonstop since their formation including worldwide headline shows, prestigious festival plays and support slots for The Rolling Stones, The Who, Guns N' Roses, Mötley Crüe and The Killers.

"Body Talks," the new single from the acclaimed U.K. rock band, is available now on Interscope Records— listen/share the song here: https://bit.ly/2ybGzys. The brand new track will appear on the band's forthcoming album—the highly anticipated follow up to their 2016 debut, Everybody Wants.

Prior to the bands' live performances, the Ravens Countdown to Kickoff Party will also feature a live broadcast of the Ravens Countdown to Kickoff TV Special from 7:30 – 8 p.m. on WBAL-TV. Additionally, there will be appearances by current and former Ravens players, Ravens Cheerleaders, Playmakers and Poe, and the event will have interactive games for fans to enjoy.

Additional activities for Countdown to Kickoff Week presented by Miller Lite (Sept. 4-7), will be announced at a later date.

The Maryland State Fairgrounds is located at 2200 York Road in Lutherville-Timonium and is accessible by MTA on the Timonium Light Rail Stop and the MTA No. 9 bus. Free, on-site parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.BaltimoreRavens.com/Kickoff.

Note: The Ravens kick off regular season play at home on Sunday, Sept. 9, against the Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. ET).

*Who: *Third Eye Blind, The Struts, Ravens Players and Alumni, Cheerleaders, Playmakers, Poe and Live Ravens

*What: *Ravens Countdown to Kickoff Party

When:Friday, Sept. 7; Gates open at 5 p.m.

Where: Maryland State Fairgrounds

2200 York Road