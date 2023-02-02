Late for Work 2/2: Pressing Questions the Next Offensive Coordinator Will Face

Pressing Questions the Ravens' Next Offensive Coordinator Will Face

As the Ravens' search for the next offensive coordinator continues, The Baltimore Sun's Childs Walker identified the most pressing questions Greg Roman's successor will face.

Here's a look at three of them:

Will Lamar Jackson be the quarterback, and if he's not, should the offense be tailored to a different skill set?

"The Ravens have made every decision over the last four years with an eye on optimizing their team for Jackson's skills. [John] Harbaugh elevated Roman in the first place because he believed no one would be better suited to build a 'revolutionary' attack around the greatest running quarterback ever to hit the NFL. … Will a new coordinator seek more balance? That might be Jackson's preference; he has emphasized again and again that he thrived in a pro-style offense with coach Bobby Petrino at Louisville. And if he's not the man at the helm, the offense will need to function without a once-in-a-generation runner taking snaps.

"It's difficult to envision the Ravens returning to the straight drop-back days of Joe Flacco given all they've built around Jackson. But with so much uncertainty around their most important player, it's equally difficult to guess exactly how the path ahead might look."

Will J.K. Dobbins become more of a featured running back?

"Roman believed in a balanced backfield, with Gus Edwards trading off duties with Dobbins and Jackson looming as the team's actual top threat. A new coordinator would also presumably want Edwards and Jackson heavily involved if both are around in 2023 (Edwards, the team's most powerful short-yardage threat, is under contract for next season). Such multipronged attacks are more prevalent than workhorse running backs in the modern NFL. But maintaining such balance while also giving Dobbins the work he has earned will be a weekly challenge."

Can the Ravens restore a sense of purpose to their passing game?

"Their offense was never built on a great volume of pass attempts, but over Roman's four seasons, it fell from one of the most efficient play-action attacks in the league to one of the least efficient. Even if their identity, built around Jackson and the elite running production he guarantees, remains similar, a new coordinator will have to find ways to make the passing game work more in concert with what they do well. Teams such as the Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and yes, the 2019 Ravens under Roman, have showed this is possible."

Could Demarcus Robinson Be Part of the Solution at Wide Receiver Next Season?

Earlier this week, wide receiver Demarcus Robinson took to Twitter to express his opinion that the Ravens will be special next season. It was interesting coming from Robinson since he is a pending free agent.