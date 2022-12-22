Six Ravens Named to Pro Bowl 2023 Roster

The Ravens have six players on the Pro Bowl Games 2023 roster, one more than a year ago.

Only the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys (seven) had more Pro Bowlers than the Ravens.

This year's Pro Bowl Games has a new format as a week-long celebration of player skills that spotlights flag football. The Ravens' six Pro Bowlers are:

TE Mark Andrews

RS Devin Duvernay

CB Marlon Humphrey

FB Patrick Ricard

LB Roquan Smith

K Justin Tucker

It's a repeat honor for five of Baltimore's Pro Bowlers, but a first for Smith, who was acquired in a midseason trade. Here's why each of the Ravens' Pro Bowlers made the team:

TE Mark Andrews

3rd honor – 2019, 2021, 2022

Andrews has the second-most receiving yards of any tight end in AFC, trailing only Travis Kelce of the Chiefs. Andrews' 702 receiving yards rank as the 18th-most in the AFC overall. He leads the Ravens in receptions (61), receiving yards and touchdowns (5) as the clear top receiver on the team who gets a lot of attention from opposing defenses.

"Being selected to the Pro Bowl is always an honor and something I don't take for granted. I'm incredibly appreciative of everyone who voted for me, particularly our great fans. As I always say, individual awards belong to the team, because we play the ultimate team game, and I wouldn't be where I am without my teammates, coaches and our support staff. I'm also thankful for my family, whose love, encouragement and dedication mean the world to me. Without them, this would not be possible."

RS Devin Duvernay

2nd honor – 2021, 2022

Duvernay's 25.5 yards per kickoff return is tops in the AFC and he has one of the just two kickoff returns for a touchdown – a 103-yard return to open the game against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2. Duvernay's 13.1 yards per punt return ranks No. 2 in the NFL (minimum 20 attempts) behind New England's Marcus Jones and he has the most 20+ yard punt returns. Unfortunately, a foot injury suffered this week in practice has landed Duvernay on injured reserve.

CB Marlon Humphrey

3rd honor – 2019, 2020, 2022

Humphrey has returned to being one of the top cornerbacks in the game this season. He's graded as the third-best man-coverage cornerback in the league by Pro Football Focus. He ranks 14th overall among cornerbacks by PFF. His three interceptions tie a career high (2019) and he has three sacks and two fumble recoveries. Humphrey's versatility to play outside or inside, strong tackling, and ability to pressure quarterbacks has him an all-around menace for defenses.

FB Patrick Ricard

4th honor – 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022

Ricard has become a staple as the AFC's fullback. He often is the spear at the point of attack for the Ravens' second-ranked rushing attack, which is averaging 164.7 rushing yards per game. Ricard is a 300-pound bully in the trenches who wears a lot of hats in the Ravens offense. He is also often used as a pass blocker, acting almost like an extra offensive tackle. Ricard has played 64% of the Ravens' offensive snaps this year, which is a way higher percentage of the snaps than any other fullback in the league. He's also caught a career-high 11 passes for 74 yards and taken seven handoffs.

"I am thankful and honored to be selected to this year's Pro Bowl team. Football has and always will be a team sport, and none of our individual accomplishments would be possible without the help and support of our teammates – thank you. I also want to thank Coach [John] Harbaugh, 'G-Ro' [Greg Roman], George [Godsey] and Travis [Switzer], who constantly strive to make me the best player I can be.

"And a special thank you goes out to the Ravens Flock for always having my back, and to all my peers and coaches around the league who voted for me. It's a privilege to represent the fullback position in the Pro Bowl."

LB Roquan Smith

1st honor – 2022

It's been a long time coming for Smith, who has been one of the most productive linebackers in the league for several years. Since being acquired from the Bears via trade on Nov. 1, Smith has 47 tackles, two sacks, two passes defensed and one interception in six games. Since arriving in Baltimore, the Ravens have allowed the NFL's second-fewest rushing yards per game (69.7) and second-fewest points per game (13.3). He also was off to a strong start to the year in Chicago before the trade.

"Thank you to all the fans who voted me into my first Pro Bowl. I appreciate the love and support so much. I am so grateful to all my coaches who have and continue to help me perfect my performance each week. To my teammates who put it all on the line daily, I am grateful for your hard work and support. This is a team sport, and I am blessed and grateful to be a contributor. Thank you to all the coaches and my colleagues across the league who recognize my talents and contributions to this great sport. I am ecstatic, extremely grateful and honored to have been voted into the Pro Bowl."

K Justin Tucker

6th honor – 2013, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022

Tucker is the gold standard once again this season, as he's made the second-most field goals in the league (29) and has an 85.3% success rate. Tucker hit a game-winning 43-yard field goal to beat the Bengals as time expired in Week 5, after hitting from 58, 37 and 25 yards earlier in the game. He has missed only one field goal from under 50 yards this season, going 22-of-23. He is the most accurate kicker in NFL history (90.56%).

"I am honored and humbled to be selected to the Pro Bowl. Being recognized by the players, coaches and fans is always very meaningful. I want to thank my teammates and coaches, especially Nick Moore, Jordan Stout, Chris Horton, Randy Brown and Sam Koch. And of course, I want to give a big shoutout to all Ravens fans. It has been one of the greatest blessings of my life to be able to play in Baltimore – the place I am proud to call my home – in front of the best fans in the NFL."

The Ravens' biggest Pro Bowl snubs were guard Kevin Zeitler, center Tyler Linderbaum, linebacker Patrick Queen, defensive lineman Calais Campbell, and outside linebacker Justin Houston.

Zeitler finished atop fan voting at his position and has been an anchor on Baltimore's strong offensive line. Zeitler has the sixth-best grade among AFC guards from PFF and fifth-best pass blocking grade of any guard in the NFL. The 11-year pro has been widely regarded as one of the best at his position for a long time, but has yet to receive a Pro Bowl nod. The guards who did make the AFC roster are Joel Bitonio (Browns), Quenton Nelson (Colts), and Joe Thuney (Chiefs).