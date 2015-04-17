Pros And Cons Of Pass Rusher Bud Dupree

Apr 17, 2015 at 04:29 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

17_BudDupree_news.jpg


Steve Bisciotti likes the idea of the Ravens picking up a pass rusher with his first-round pick.

While other areas on the roster may have more glaring needs, the Ravens owner explained to PSL owners on a conference call earlier this month that having multiple players who can get after quarterbacks is critical in today's game. The departure of Pernell McPhee in free agency also left the Ravens with the need to add another pass rusher to go along with veterans Terrell Suggs and Elvis Dumervil.

Kentucky's Alvin "Bud" Dupree may be just the kind of player Bisciotti desires.

Here's his profile, along with scouting reports from NFL Media's Lance Zierlein, CBS Sports' Rob Rang and ESPN's Jamison Hensley:

Bud DupreeSenior, 6-foot-4, 264 pounds
2014 Stats:45 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 1 interception, 2 forced fumbles, 1 touchdown
Draft Projection:Top-10, to early second-round

Pros

-  Would be excellent value if he falls to the Ravens at No. 26; some draft analysts have him projected as a top-15 pick, so he could be a potential steal at the end of the first round

  • Great natural athlete who posted a 42-inch vertical and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.56 seconds
  • Ravens Assistant General Manager Eric DeCosta compared him to former Raven Adalius Thomas
  • Good transition from rushing the quarterback to playing the run; has Excellent closing speed in the backfield

-  Scouts give him high grades for his character, as he's active in Fellowship of Christian Athletes and community outreach

-  Highly productive in college, as his 23.5 career sacks were the most of any active SEC player

-  Had more defensive duties compared to some of the other top pass rushers in the draft; important player against the run, rather than just a pass rusher

Cons

  • Wins with athleticism of technique because his fundamentals aren't quite refined yet;  athleticism won't necessarily carry him in the NFL like it did in college
  • Still raw at rushing the passer, without a go-to pass-rush move
  • Rarely gets his hands up to block the quarterback's vision
  • Struggles to break free from blockers once engaged
  • Some scouts believe that he hesitates at times, which can lead to him being slow into the backfield
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens Have the 22nd Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The last time the Ravens picked at No. 22 was in 2005 when they took WR Mark Clayton.

news

Late for Work 5/12: Pundit Says Ravens Are Runaway Favorite in AFC North

Calais Campbell talks about the important role his wife played in his decision to re-sign with Baltimore. The Ravens are poised to be a 'matchup nightmare' on offense and defense. Pundits expect several Ravens' draft picks to make an impact in 2022 and for years to come. Jarvis Landry continues to be linked to the Ravens.

news

Daniel Faalele Is Eager to Prove He's Not a Project

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he anticipates rookie offensive tackle Daniel Faalele playing this season.

news

Late for Work 5/10: What Is Chuck Clark's Future With Ravens?

Some teams believe injuries and conditioning are a concern with several of Baltimore's draft picks. Would the Ravens' run-oriented offense deter Jarvis Landry from signing? The case for signing cornerback James Bradberry. Pundit says the Ravens are 'must-see TV.'

news

Around the AFC North: Steelers Rookie Wide Receiver Looks Forward to Bringing Physicality

The 'door is closed' on Jarvis Landry returning to the Browns. The Bengals went heavy with drafting defensive backs.

news

Late for Work 5/9: NFL Execs Scrutinize Ravens' Draft Choices

NFL.com pundits agree the Ravens had the No. 1 draft. Ravens show dedication to improving the offensive line with their first-round selection of center Tyler Linderbaum.

news

Practice Report: First Impressions From Rookie Minicamp

Tyler Linderbaum shows athleticism and accuracy with snaps. Kyle Hamilton covers ground quickly with long strides. Travis Jones has impressive upper body strength.

news

Tyler Badie Grew Up Playing Football Down the Street From Ravens' Facility

Sixth-round running back Tyler Badie played youth football in Owings Mills down the street from the Ravens' practice facility.

news

Ravens Announce 17-Member Undrafted Rookie Class

The Ravens have six wide receivers among the 17 undrafted rookies they're bringing into Baltimore.

news

Eight Revelations From Eric DeCosta's 2022 Draft Review

General Manager Eric DeCosta pulled back the curtain on his thought process throughout the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Late for Work 5/6: Ravens' 2022 Draft Draws Comparison to Landmark 1996 and 2018 Hauls

Analysts are having a hard time deciding who the Ravens' best pick was. Baltimore gets the only A grade among AFC North draft report cards. The Ravens-Bengals game in Cincinnati is one of the top 10 games to watch in 2022. Pundits still think the Ravens should trade for Deebo Samuel.

news

Ravens Sign Their First Draft Pick, Tyler Badie

The Ravens have inked sixth-round running back Tyler Badie, their first of 11 2022 draft picks.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising