PSL Owner Spotlight: Charlene Simonds

Favorite memories?

Having owned PSLs since 1996, there are too many great Ravens memories for Charlene to choose from. "Some great memories I have with the Ravens that I was able to share with my children were the Super Bowl parades! Since the first Super Bowl win was early in the kid's life, I took Amanda (now 31) and Josh (29) out of school to celebrate the team and enjoy the parade. Luckily, we won another Super Bowl in 2013, so I was able to take Claire, my youngest, out of school to experience what she couldn't see in 2001."

Despite a plethora of Ravens legends to choose from, Charlene found her new favorite player in the 2019 season opener against Miami. Laughing, Charlene said, "I just love Lamar [Jackson] to death. I know just how excited the stadium feels whenever he plays. It doesn't matter if we're winning or losing, Lamar is always the most electrifying player on the field". She was so impressed, that she purchased a Lamar Jackson jersey as soon as she got home. "I used to only buy a Ravens jersey after the player established themselves as a legend, but I had to make an exception this time." Jackson and the Ravens have created some great memories for Charlene already with more to come.