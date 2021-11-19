Pundit Picks: A Few Media Members Picking Bears

Childs Walker Ravens 31, Bears 20 “The Ravens came out flat in Miami and never solved the problems thrown at them by an attacking defense. They’ll have another chance to bank a victory in Chicago, where the Bears have been mediocre on defense and erratic on offense with rookie Justin Fields at quarterback.”

Jonas Shaffer Ravens 24, Bears 21 “Ultimately, in a matchup of a team that’s struggled on the road and a team that’s struggled everywhere, it’s wise to bet against the squad with the young quarterback. The Chargers’ Justin Herbert struggled in his first test against the Ravens’ defensive looks. Will Bears rookie Justin Fields fare any better?”

Ryan McFadden Ravens 28, Bears 17 “Lamar Jackson will have a bounce-back performance and don’t be surprised if rookie receiver Rashod Bateman finally records his first career touchdown.”

C.J. Doon Ravens 24, Bears 16 “John Harbaugh teams usually feast on rookie quarterbacks, even though former Bears first-round pick Mitchell Trubisky came into M&T Bank Stadium and won in 2017. Fields won’t be so lucky going up against Lamar Jackson.”