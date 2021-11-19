Pundit Picks: A Few Media Members Picking Bears

ESPN
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Emmanuel Acho
|Matt Bowen
|Mike Clay
|Jeremy Fowler
|Domonique Foxworth
|Dan Graziano
|Laura Rutledge
|Kevin Seifert
|Seth Wickersham
BALTIMORE SUN
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Childs Walker
|Ravens 31, Bears 20 “The Ravens came out flat in Miami and never solved the problems thrown at them by an attacking defense. They’ll have another chance to bank a victory in Chicago, where the Bears have been mediocre on defense and erratic on offense with rookie Justin Fields at quarterback.”
|Jonas Shaffer
|Ravens 24, Bears 21 “Ultimately, in a matchup of a team that’s struggled on the road and a team that’s struggled everywhere, it’s wise to bet against the squad with the young quarterback. The Chargers’ Justin Herbert struggled in his first test against the Ravens’ defensive looks. Will Bears rookie Justin Fields fare any better?”
|Ryan McFadden
|Ravens 28, Bears 17 “Lamar Jackson will have a bounce-back performance and don’t be surprised if rookie receiver Rashod Bateman finally records his first career touchdown.”
|C.J. Doon
|Ravens 24, Bears 16 “John Harbaugh teams usually feast on rookie quarterbacks, even though former Bears first-round pick Mitchell Trubisky came into M&T Bank Stadium and won in 2017. Fields won’t be so lucky going up against Lamar Jackson.”
|Tim Schwartz
|Ravens 27, Bears 17 “Crazier things have happened in this wonky NFL season, but look for the Ravens to get back on track with a solid win.”
USA Today
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Jarrett Bell
|Ravens 23, Bears 20
|Nate Davis
|Ravens 27, Bears 13
|Jori Epstein
|Ravens 23, Bears 20
|Mike Freeman
|Ravens 28, Bears 25
|Mike Jones
|Ravens 28, Bears 21
|Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz
|Ravens 24, Bears 20
|Lorenzo Reyes
|Ravens 24, Bears 20
NFL.com
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Gregg Rosenthal
|Ravens 28, Bears 20 “Justin Fields has made terrific progress. Facing Baltimore is a great test of how much progress. There are holes in the Ravens' secondary that can be exploited, but coordinator Wink Martindale will test the Bears' protection schemes before Fields can let go of any rainmakers.”
NFL Network
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Adam Rank
|Bears 23, Ravens 21
|Colleen Wolfe
|Ravens 27, Bears 20
|Marcas Grant
|Ravens 23, Bears 19
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Ravens 31, Bears 20
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Ravens 27, Bears 24
|Nick Shook
|Ravens 20, Bears 10
|Marc Sessler
|Ravens 17, Bears 16
|Kevin Patra
|Ravens 30, Bears 24
|Grant Gordon
|Ravens 27, Bears 22
|Mark Dulgerian
|Ravens 31, Bears 28
SPORTING NEWS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Vinnie Iyer
|Ravens 24, Bears 20 “Chicago has enough flaws to be exploited on both sides, while Jackson saves the day again in the fourth quarter, with a lot of his arm and some of his legs.”
CBS SPORTS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Pete Prisco
|Ravens 21, Bears 20 “The Ravens looked awful in losing to Miami last Thursday. The Bears are coming off their bye, and Justin Fields looked better against the Steelers just before the bye than in any other game. The Ravens don't look right at all. The Bears will hang around behind their defense. The Ravens win it, but barely.”
|Jason La Canfora
|Will Brinson
|Ravens 27, Bears 17 “Unless the Bears decide to change their defensive tendencies -- they rank second-lowest in the NFL in terms of blitzing — Lamar should cook here. He has three TDs and three picks against the blitz, an 11-to-5 ratio when defenses don't send pressure, and his yards per attempt spikes 2.6 when he has time.”
|Jared Dubin
|Ryan Wilson
|John Breech
|Ravens 20, Bears 16
|Dave Richard
|Jamey Eisenberg
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Michael David Smith
|Ravens 24, Bears 21 “Justin Fields can make some big plays against a suspect Ravens defense, but Lamar Jackson can make even more big plays, and the Ravens will win.”
|Mike Florio
|Ravens 31, Bears 20 “The Ravens get their legs back under them against an inferior team, before a stretch run that features more than a few not-so-easy games.”
|Chris Simms
|Ravens 20, Bears 17 “The Bears’ defense is good, and [Defensive Coordinator] Sean Desai I’m sure will have some creative blitzes to see if Lamar Jackson and Co. have figured out what the hell to do as far as the debacle we saw against the Dolphins last week.”
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Connor Orr
|Gary Gramling
|Jenny Vrentas
|Mitch Goldich
FANSIDED
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Ravens 25, Bears 20 “Baltimore has to be sick about losing to the Dolphins, and the Ravens get a chance at redemption against Chicago. However, Justin Fields is playing better and coming off a bye. Won’t be easy.”