Pundit Picks: A Few Media Members Picking Bears

Nov 19, 2021 at 09:47 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

ESPN

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Emmanuel Acho
Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Jeremy Fowler
Domonique Foxworth
Dan Graziano
Laura Rutledge
Kevin Seifert
Seth Wickersham

BALTIMORE SUN

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Childs Walker
Ravens 31, Bears 20 “The Ravens came out flat in Miami and never solved the problems thrown at them by an attacking defense. They’ll have another chance to bank a victory in Chicago, where the Bears have been mediocre on defense and erratic on offense with rookie Justin Fields at quarterback.”
Jonas Shaffer
Ravens 24, Bears 21 “Ultimately, in a matchup of a team that’s struggled on the road and a team that’s struggled everywhere, it’s wise to bet against the squad with the young quarterback. The Chargers’ Justin Herbert struggled in his first test against the Ravens’ defensive looks. Will Bears rookie Justin Fields fare any better?”
Ryan McFadden
Ravens 28, Bears 17 “Lamar Jackson will have a bounce-back performance and don’t be surprised if rookie receiver Rashod Bateman finally records his first career touchdown.”
C.J. Doon
Ravens 24, Bears 16 “John Harbaugh teams usually feast on rookie quarterbacks, even though former Bears first-round pick Mitchell Trubisky came into M&T Bank Stadium and won in 2017. Fields won’t be so lucky going up against Lamar Jackson.”
Tim Schwartz
Ravens 27, Bears 17 “Crazier things have happened in this wonky NFL season, but look for the Ravens to get back on track with a solid win.”

USA Today

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Jarrett Bell
Ravens 23, Bears 20
Nate Davis
Ravens 27, Bears 13
Jori Epstein
Ravens 23, Bears 20
Mike Freeman
Ravens 28, Bears 25
Mike Jones
Ravens 28, Bears 21
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz
Ravens 24, Bears 20
Lorenzo Reyes
Ravens 24, Bears 20

NFL.com

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Gregg Rosenthal
Ravens 28, Bears 20 “Justin Fields has made terrific progress. Facing Baltimore is a great test of how much progress. There are holes in the Ravens' secondary that can be exploited, but coordinator Wink Martindale will test the Bears' protection schemes before Fields can let go of any rainmakers.”

NFL Network

Pundit Projected Winner Commentary
Adam Rank
Bears 23, Ravens 21
Colleen Wolfe
Ravens 27, Bears 20
Marcas Grant
Ravens 23, Bears 19
Maurice Jones-Drew
Ravens 31, Bears 20
Daniel Jeremiah
Ravens 27, Bears 24
Nick Shook
Ravens 20, Bears 10
Marc Sessler
Ravens 17, Bears 16
Kevin Patra
Ravens 30, Bears 24
Grant Gordon
Ravens 27, Bears 22
Mark Dulgerian
Ravens 31, Bears 28

SPORTING NEWS

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Vinnie Iyer
Ravens 24, Bears 20 “Chicago has enough flaws to be exploited on both sides, while Jackson saves the day again in the fourth quarter, with a lot of his arm and some of his legs.”

CBS SPORTS

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Pete Prisco
Ravens 21, Bears 20 “The Ravens looked awful in losing to Miami last Thursday. The Bears are coming off their bye, and Justin Fields looked better against the Steelers just before the bye than in any other game. The Ravens don't look right at all. The Bears will hang around behind their defense. The Ravens win it, but barely.”
Jason La Canfora
Will Brinson
Ravens 27, Bears 17 “Unless the Bears decide to change their defensive tendencies -- they rank second-lowest in the NFL in terms of blitzing — Lamar should cook here. He has three TDs and three picks against the blitz, an 11-to-5 ratio when defenses don't send pressure, and his yards per attempt spikes 2.6 when he has time.”
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Ravens 20, Bears 16
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Michael David Smith
Ravens 24, Bears 21 “Justin Fields can make some big plays against a suspect Ravens defense, but Lamar Jackson can make even more big plays, and the Ravens will win.”
Mike Florio
Ravens 31, Bears 20 “The Ravens get their legs back under them against an inferior team, before a stretch run that features more than a few not-so-easy games.”
Chris Simms
Ravens 20, Bears 17 “The Bears’ defense is good, and [Defensive Coordinator] Sean Desai I’m sure will have some creative blitzes to see if Lamar Jackson and Co. have figured out what the hell to do as far as the debacle we saw against the Dolphins last week.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Connor Orr
Gary Gramling
Jenny Vrentas
Mitch Goldich

FANSIDED

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Ravens 25, Bears 20 “Baltimore has to be sick about losing to the Dolphins, and the Ravens get a chance at redemption against Chicago. However, Justin Fields is playing better and coming off a bye. Won’t be easy.”

