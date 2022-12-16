Pundit Picks: Analysts Disagree With Vegas, Favor Ravens

Jonas Shaffer Ravens 23, Browns 17 “The Ravens couldn’t do much against Cleveland’s woeful run defense in their first meeting. They should have an easier afternoon this time around, even with Lamar Jackson sidelined. Considering the state of the Browns’ linebacking corps, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards could both eclipse 100 yards. Deshaun Watson’s return is important for Cleveland, but the Ravens have plenty of defensive help they lacked in Week 7.”

Childs Walker Ravens 20, Browns 17 “This game became easier to call when Tyler Huntley exited concussion protocol before practicing Thursday. The Ravens have the running game, defense and special teams to beat the Browns on a cold, dreary afternoon in Cleveland, and they probably won’t have to turn the offense over to Anthony Brown, who’s less of a known quantity than Huntley. A vintage Deshaun Watson could change the story in a hurry, but for now, a slight nod to the Ravens’ all-around strength.”

Ryan McFadden Ravens 24, Browns 17 “No matter who starts at quarterback, the Ravens’ running game and defense will be able carry them to their 10th win of the season. However, if Deshaun Watson returns to the quarterback he was with the Houston Texans, things could get interesting Saturday.”

C.J. Doon Browns 20, Ravens 19 “The betting line has favored the Browns all week, even though it seemed likely that Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley would play. With Deshaun Watson rounding back into shape, Cleveland is much more formidable than the team that pushed Baltimore in Week 7. The Ravens are better, too, thanks to a rejuvenated running game and a standout defense, but the Browns find a way to steal this one at home and keep Baltimore from pulling away in the AFC North race.”