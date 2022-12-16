Pundit Picks: Analysts Disagree With Vegas, Favor Ravens

Dec 16, 2022 at 09:26 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

ESPN

Table inside Article
PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Stephania Bell
Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Jeremy Fowler
Domonique Foxworth
Dan Graziano
Laura Rutledge
Seth Wickersham

BALTIMORE SUN

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Jonas Shaffer
Ravens 23, Browns 17 “The Ravens couldn’t do much against Cleveland’s woeful run defense in their first meeting. They should have an easier afternoon this time around, even with Lamar Jackson sidelined. Considering the state of the Browns’ linebacking corps, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards could both eclipse 100 yards. Deshaun Watson’s return is important for Cleveland, but the Ravens have plenty of defensive help they lacked in Week 7.”
Childs Walker
Ravens 20, Browns 17 “This game became easier to call when Tyler Huntley exited concussion protocol before practicing Thursday. The Ravens have the running game, defense and special teams to beat the Browns on a cold, dreary afternoon in Cleveland, and they probably won’t have to turn the offense over to Anthony Brown, who’s less of a known quantity than Huntley. A vintage Deshaun Watson could change the story in a hurry, but for now, a slight nod to the Ravens’ all-around strength.”
Ryan McFadden
Ravens 24, Browns 17 “No matter who starts at quarterback, the Ravens’ running game and defense will be able carry them to their 10th win of the season. However, if Deshaun Watson returns to the quarterback he was with the Houston Texans, things could get interesting Saturday.”
C.J. Doon
Browns 20, Ravens 19 “The betting line has favored the Browns all week, even though it seemed likely that Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley would play. With Deshaun Watson rounding back into shape, Cleveland is much more formidable than the team that pushed Baltimore in Week 7. The Ravens are better, too, thanks to a rejuvenated running game and a standout defense, but the Browns find a way to steal this one at home and keep Baltimore from pulling away in the AFC North race.”
Tim Schwartz
Ravens 14, Browns 13 “I suspect the Ravens defense will be motivated to get after Watson early and often, and assuming Tyler Huntley is under center for Baltimore, it will do just enough to find the end zone twice and get win No. 10 on the season.”

USA TODAY

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Jarrett Bell
Ravens 27, Browns 24
Chris Bumbaca
Ravens 16, Browns 13
Nate Davis
Browns 22, Ravens 16
Safid Deen
Ravens 17, Browns 13
Tyler Dragon
Ravens 21, Browns 17
Lorenzo Reyes
Ravens 17, Browns 13

NFL.com

Table inside Article
PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Gregg Rosenthal
Ravens 19, Browns 14 “The Ravens' running game looked a lot different with Ronnie Stanley and J.K. Dobbins in the lineup last week. More importantly, their defense has dramatically improved since the acquisition of Roquan Smith. The ageless Calais Campbell will make it hard for Nick Chubb to run, and Deshaun Watson is still a beat slow on his throws. If Tyler Huntley is able to play, I like the Ravens in an upset that shouldn't be classified as such.”

NFL NETWORK

Table inside Article
PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Adam Rank
Ravens 24, Browns 20
Colleen Wolfe
Ravens 23, Browns 22
Marcas Grant
Browns 16, Ravens 13
Maurice Jones-Drew
Ravens 24, Browns 21
Daniel Jeremiah
Browns 21, Ravens 20
Nick Shook
Ravens 21, Browns 20
Marc Sessler
Browns 12, Ravens 10
Kevin Patra
Ravens 17, Browns 16
Grant Gordon
Ravens 24, Browns 21
Eric Edholm
Browns 19, Ravens 16

SPORTING NEWS

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Vinnie Iyer
Browns 20, Ravens 17 “The Ravens have a dire quarterback situation with Lamar Jackson (knee) and Tyler Huntley (concussion) hurt. They will try to ride J.K. Dobbins and a healthy running game against a shaky Browns run defense here, but the Browns can sell out by not worrying too much about the passing game. Deshaun Watson will face some tough pressure and a good secondary, but he'll create with his legs and work the middle of the field well for his first home win in Cleveland.”

CBS SPORTS

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Pete Prisco
Ravens 23, Browns 22 “The Ravens won't have Lamar Jackson, but will they have Tyler Huntley, who suffered a concussion last week? Or will it be rookie Anthony Brown? The Browns are done, so this is a pride game. Deshaun Watson hasn't been that good, which is a concern. The Ravens are playing consecutive road games, which is tough. They will win it behind their defense, but it's close.”
Jason La Canfora
Will Brinson
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Ravens 19, Browns 16
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

Table inside Article
PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Michael David Smith
Browns 17, Ravens 16 “With Lamar Jackson, I’d pick the Ravens. With a completely healthy Tyler Huntley, I’d still pick the Ravens. With Huntley’s status in question and the Ravens possibly turning to undrafted rookie Anthony Brown? I think I have to pick the Browns.”
Mike Florio
Ravens 20, Browns 14 “Deshaun Watson is too rusty to solve Baltimore’s defense.”
Chris Simms
Ravens 17, Browns 16 “I think it’s going to be close. It won’t be pretty. I think it’ll be a late-game field goal that wins the game for [the Ravens].”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Albert Breer
Connor Orr
Gary Gramling
John Pluym
Mitch Goldich

FANSIDED

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Matt Verderame
Browns 20, Ravens 14 “The Ravens are the better team, but they have no quarterback. Cleveland can win by playing a simple game.”

