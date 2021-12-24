Pundit Picks: Bengals Are Popular Pick in Huge AFC North Rematch

Dec 24, 2021 at 10:11 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

122421-PP

ESPN

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Emmanuel Acho
Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Jeremy Fowler
Dominque Foxsworth
Dan Graziano
Laura Rutledge
Kevin Seifert
Seth Wickersham

BALTIMORE SUN

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Childs Walker
Bengals 24, Ravens 20 “The Ravens are close to must-win territory, and they’ll go into this high-stakes matchup with major questions about which starters are even available. … If the Ravens had anything close to a healthy roster, they would be the better team. But they don’t.”

USA TODAY

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Jarrett Bell
Ravens 32, Bengals 27
Nate Davis
Ravens 27, Bengals 23
Jori Epstein
Ravens 23, Bengals 21
Mike Freeman
Ravens 21, Bengals 16
Mike Jones
Ravens 27, Bengals 25
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz
Bengals 28, Ravens 23
Lorenzo Reyes
Ravens 25, Bengals 21

NFL.com

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Gregg Rosenthal
Ravens 23, Bengals 20 “Choosing the Ravens at this stage of the season is not about what's logical or who's available. They are a weekly reminder of what they are not, barely able to field a legitimate roster lately, and yet they are still there late in every game, ready to break hearts again. The Ravens lost to the Bengals 41-17 when they were relatively healthy, so of course they'll win this rematch to stop the bleeding because it's 2021.”

NFL Network

Table inside Article
Pundit Projected Winner Commentary
Adam Rank
Ravens 25, Bengals 22
Colleen Wolfe
Bengals 27, Ravens 24
Marcas Grant
Ravens 27, Bengals 26
Maurice Jones-Drew
Bengals 40, Ravens 33
Daniel Jeremiah
Bengals 28, Ravens 27
Nick Shook
Bengals 30, Ravens 20
Marc Sessler
Ravens 26, Bengals 23, OT
Kevin Patra
Bengals 27, Ravens 22
Grant Gordon
Ravens 32, Bengals 28
Mark Dulgerian
Bengals 28, Ravens 24

SPORTING NEWS

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Vinnie Iyer
Bengals 31, Ravens 27 “The Ravens' defense can't stop much of anything in the passing game anymore with all the injuries and Joe Burrow will light them up all over the field for a second time. The Ravens will do their best with whoever's running and passing to stay competitive, but they are outmatched.”

CBS SPORTS

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Pete Prisco
Bengals 28, Ravens 23 “The Bengals dominated in beating the Ravens in Baltimore earlier this year, with Joe Burrow having a big day. With the Ravens secondary an issue, I think he has another big day here.”
Jason La Canfora
Will Brinson
Bengals 35, Ravens 28 “This is a spot to grab the division and Baltimore is banged up, so I'll take Burrow in a statement game.”
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Bengals 30, Ravens 23 “Although the Bengals have a long history of choking in big games, they've actually won a multitude of them this season, which is a good thing, because this is easily the biggest game the Bengals have hosted at home since at least the 2015 season. For some reason, I don't think they're going to blow this one.”
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Michael David Smith
Bengals 28, Ravens 27 “The AFC North is wide open and the winner of this one is the clear favorite. I’ll say the Bengals escape in a close one.“
Mike Florio
Ravens 24, Bengals 21 “In some games, desperation makes all the difference. This is one of those games. Whether it’s Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley, the Ravens find a way to get it done.”
Chris Simms
Bengals 30, Ravens 20 “This is a Bengals team and defense that matches up well with Baltimore. … I just don’t think the Ravens have enough right now.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Connor Orr
Gary Gramling
Jenny Vrentas
Albert Breer
Mitch Goldich

FANSIDED

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Matt Vederame
Bengals 34, Ravens 30 “Huge, huge AFC North battle. The Bengals won 41-17 in their first matchup with the Ravens. This will be much closer, but how does Baltimore slow down Cincinnati’s passing attack?”

