Pundit Picks: Bengals Are Popular Pick in Huge AFC North Rematch

Gregg Rosenthal

Ravens 23, Bengals 20 “Choosing the Ravens at this stage of the season is not about what's logical or who's available. They are a weekly reminder of what they are not, barely able to field a legitimate roster lately, and yet they are still there late in every game, ready to break hearts again. The Ravens lost to the Bengals 41-17 when they were relatively healthy, so of course they'll win this rematch to stop the bleeding because it's 2021.”