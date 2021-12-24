Pundit Picks: Bengals Are Popular Pick in Huge AFC North Rematch

ESPN
BALTIMORE SUN
|Childs Walker
|Bengals 24, Ravens 20 “The Ravens are close to must-win territory, and they’ll go into this high-stakes matchup with major questions about which starters are even available. … If the Ravens had anything close to a healthy roster, they would be the better team. But they don’t.”
USA TODAY
|Jarrett Bell
|Ravens 32, Bengals 27
|Nate Davis
|Ravens 27, Bengals 23
|Jori Epstein
|Ravens 23, Bengals 21
|Mike Freeman
|Ravens 21, Bengals 16
|Mike Jones
|Ravens 27, Bengals 25
|Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz
|Bengals 28, Ravens 23
|Lorenzo Reyes
|Ravens 25, Bengals 21
NFL.com
|Gregg Rosenthal
|Ravens 23, Bengals 20 “Choosing the Ravens at this stage of the season is not about what's logical or who's available. They are a weekly reminder of what they are not, barely able to field a legitimate roster lately, and yet they are still there late in every game, ready to break hearts again. The Ravens lost to the Bengals 41-17 when they were relatively healthy, so of course they'll win this rematch to stop the bleeding because it's 2021.”
NFL Network
|Adam Rank
|Ravens 25, Bengals 22
|Colleen Wolfe
|Bengals 27, Ravens 24
|Marcas Grant
|Ravens 27, Bengals 26
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Bengals 40, Ravens 33
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Bengals 28, Ravens 27
|Nick Shook
|Bengals 30, Ravens 20
|Marc Sessler
|Ravens 26, Bengals 23, OT
|Kevin Patra
|Bengals 27, Ravens 22
|Grant Gordon
|Ravens 32, Bengals 28
|Mark Dulgerian
|Bengals 28, Ravens 24
SPORTING NEWS
|Vinnie Iyer
|Bengals 31, Ravens 27 “The Ravens' defense can't stop much of anything in the passing game anymore with all the injuries and Joe Burrow will light them up all over the field for a second time. The Ravens will do their best with whoever's running and passing to stay competitive, but they are outmatched.”
CBS SPORTS
|Pete Prisco
|Bengals 28, Ravens 23 “The Bengals dominated in beating the Ravens in Baltimore earlier this year, with Joe Burrow having a big day. With the Ravens secondary an issue, I think he has another big day here.”
|Bengals 35, Ravens 28 “This is a spot to grab the division and Baltimore is banged up, so I'll take Burrow in a statement game.”
|John Breech
|Bengals 30, Ravens 23 “Although the Bengals have a long history of choking in big games, they've actually won a multitude of them this season, which is a good thing, because this is easily the biggest game the Bengals have hosted at home since at least the 2015 season. For some reason, I don't think they're going to blow this one.”
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|Michael David Smith
|Bengals 28, Ravens 27 “The AFC North is wide open and the winner of this one is the clear favorite. I’ll say the Bengals escape in a close one.“
|Mike Florio
|Ravens 24, Bengals 21 “In some games, desperation makes all the difference. This is one of those games. Whether it’s Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley, the Ravens find a way to get it done.”
|Chris Simms
|Bengals 30, Ravens 20 “This is a Bengals team and defense that matches up well with Baltimore. … I just don’t think the Ravens have enough right now.”
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
|Connor Orr
FANSIDED
|Matt Vederame
|Bengals 34, Ravens 30 “Huge, huge AFC North battle. The Bengals won 41-17 in their first matchup with the Ravens. This will be much closer, but how does Baltimore slow down Cincinnati’s passing attack?”