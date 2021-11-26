Pundit Picks: Heavy Majority Going With Ravens to Beat Browns

Nov 26, 2021 at 09:47 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

112621-PP

ESPN

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Emmanuel Acho
Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Jeremy Fowler
Domonique Foxworth
Dan Graziano
Laura Rutledge
Kevin Seifert
Seth Wickersham

BALTIMORE SUN

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Childs Walker
Ravens 27, Browns 23 “If the Ravens have a relatively healthy Lamar Jackson, they will pull out a win late.”
Jonas Shaffer
Browns 21, Ravens 20 “At some point, the Ravens’ success in nail-biters will start to even out. Sunday’s game could be one of those games.”
Ryan McFadden
Ravens 24, Browns 20 “Quarterback Lamar Jackson has said numerous times that he doesn’t like to play down-to-the-wire games. Unfortunately for him, this game has the makings for a close finish and the Ravens will need their star quarterback to help them pull out a win.”
C.J. Doon
Ravens 27, Browns 24 “The Ravens will have a hard time blocking Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, but a healthy Jackson will be the difference-maker Sunday night.”
Tim Schwartz
Ravens 24, Browns 17 “The Browns defense has kept them afloat and Myles Garrett will continue to make his case for Defensive Player of the Year, but a beat-up Baker Mayfield isn’t in a spot to outduel Jackson.”

USA Today

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Jarrett Bell
Ravens 30, Browns 28
Nate Davis
Ravens 24, Browns 17
Jori Epstein
Ravens 35, Browns 24
Mike Freeman
Ravens 28, Browns 21
Mike Jones
Ravens 32, Browns 24
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz
Ravens 30, Browns 21
Lorenzo Reyes
Ravens 22, Browns 14

NFL.com

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Gregg Rosenthal
Ravens 27, Browns 20 “The potential return of Kareem Hunt gives the Browns a chance, but the quarterback disparity is too great, assuming Lamar Jackson is back.”

NFL Network

Table inside Article
Pundit Projected Winner Commentary
Adam Rank
Browns 20, Ravens 17
Colleen Wolfe
Ravens 31, Browns 21
Marcas Grant
Ravens 20, Browns 14
Maurice Jones-Drew
Ravens 27, Browns 16
Daniel Jeremiah
Ravens 28, Browns 24
Nick Shook
Ravens 28, Browns 16
Marc Sessler
Ravens 28, Browns 17
Kevin Patra
Ravens 24, Browns 20
Grant Gordon
Ravens 38, Browns 30
Mark Dulgerian
Browns 33, Ravens 30

SPORTING NEWS

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Vinnie Iyer
Ravens 24, Browns 21 “The Ravens get the win with more late Jackson heroics, but it doesn't come easy.”

CBS SPORTS

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Pete Prisco
Ravens 28, Browns 27 “The Ravens will get the offense cranked up with Jackson back, but I think the Browns will as well with their run game. It's close.”
Jason La Canfora
Will Brinson
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Ravens 34, Browns 2420, Bears 16
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Michael David Smith
Ravens 28, Browns 13 “Lamar Jackson is expected back and the Ravens should have a big win against a Browns team that has not been impressive of late.”
Mike Florio
Ravens 27, Browns 20 “Baker Mayfield is proving that he’s not the answer for the Browns. The next two games, both against the team that used to be the Browns, may cement that notion.”
Chris Simms
Browns 27, Ravens 24 “I don’t think it’s a great Ravens defense. I think they’re going to have issues stopping the Browns run game.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Connor Orr
Gary Gramling
Jenny Vrentas
Mitch Goldich

FANSIDED

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Matt Verderame
Ravens 24, Browns 20 “Why should anybody believe Baker Mayfield is winning this game? Credit to him for playing through injuries, but he looks pedestrian, to be kind.”

Related Content

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not: 10 Ravens Questionable to Face Browns

The Ravens are still dealing with a multitude of injuries heading into their Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns.
news

Ravens Secondary Suffers Another Season-Ending Injury

The Ravens are even more short-handed in the secondary with another defensive back done for the season.
news

By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Browns

Here are the stats you should know heading into the Ravens-Browns 'Sunday Night Football' game at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Late for Work 11/26: What Pundits Are Expecting in Ravens-Browns Matchup

Are the Ravens headed for a defensive makeover in the offseason? Jeff Saturday says the Ravens are the best team in the AFC, but Bart Scott disagrees.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Browns

The 'Sunday Night Football' game from M&T Bank Stadium will be broadcast on NBC to a nationwide audience.
news

Cover Story: Tavon Young's Battle With the Injury Bug

Considering he missed three of his five NFL seasons with injuries, Young entered this year as a question mark. He's not only played in every game, but he's been one of the secondary's steadiest performers.
news

Late for Work 11/25: Ravens Should Be Thankful for These 'Agile Big Bodies'

Ranking the Ravens' 'easiest' and most difficult games remaining. What changes could be made to the roster in the coming weeks? Ravens select a defensive back in CBS Sports' latest mock draft.
news

Who's Practicing Who's Not vs. Browns

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Brandon Williams returned to practice. Starting cornerback Anthony Averett is still sidelined, while defensive end Calais Campbell is in concussion protocol. 
news

Nick Boyle Details His Grueling Comeback From Major Knee Injury

Baltimore Ravens TE Nick Boyle is back on the field after two knee surgeries and confident he can return to being the same dominant player he was before.
news

News & Notes: Ravens View Sunday Night Game vs. Browns 'Like a Championship Game'

Keeping Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney away from Lamar Jackson will be a huge challenge. John Harbaugh talks about 'bittersweet' loss of Trace McSorley. Chuck Clark doesn't believe that the defense yields big plays because it has too much on its plate.
news

Four Former Ravens Among 26 Hall of Fame Semifinalists for 2022

Anquan Boldin, Steve Smith Sr. and Devin Hester are among the modern-era semifinalists up for enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Vote Now
Shop Now
Find Tickets
Advertising