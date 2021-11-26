Pundit Picks: Heavy Majority Going With Ravens to Beat Browns

Childs Walker Ravens 27, Browns 23 “If the Ravens have a relatively healthy Lamar Jackson, they will pull out a win late.”

Jonas Shaffer Browns 21, Ravens 20 “At some point, the Ravens’ success in nail-biters will start to even out. Sunday’s game could be one of those games.”

Ryan McFadden Ravens 24, Browns 20 “Quarterback Lamar Jackson has said numerous times that he doesn’t like to play down-to-the-wire games. Unfortunately for him, this game has the makings for a close finish and the Ravens will need their star quarterback to help them pull out a win.”

C.J. Doon Ravens 27, Browns 24 “The Ravens will have a hard time blocking Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, but a healthy Jackson will be the difference-maker Sunday night.”