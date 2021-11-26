Pundit Picks: Heavy Majority Going With Ravens to Beat Browns

ESPN
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Emmanuel Acho
|Matt Bowen
|Mike Clay
|Jeremy Fowler
|Domonique Foxworth
|Dan Graziano
|Laura Rutledge
|Kevin Seifert
|Seth Wickersham
BALTIMORE SUN
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Childs Walker
|Ravens 27, Browns 23 “If the Ravens have a relatively healthy Lamar Jackson, they will pull out a win late.”
|Jonas Shaffer
|Browns 21, Ravens 20 “At some point, the Ravens’ success in nail-biters will start to even out. Sunday’s game could be one of those games.”
|Ryan McFadden
|Ravens 24, Browns 20 “Quarterback Lamar Jackson has said numerous times that he doesn’t like to play down-to-the-wire games. Unfortunately for him, this game has the makings for a close finish and the Ravens will need their star quarterback to help them pull out a win.”
|C.J. Doon
|Ravens 27, Browns 24 “The Ravens will have a hard time blocking Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, but a healthy Jackson will be the difference-maker Sunday night.”
|Tim Schwartz
|Ravens 24, Browns 17 “The Browns defense has kept them afloat and Myles Garrett will continue to make his case for Defensive Player of the Year, but a beat-up Baker Mayfield isn’t in a spot to outduel Jackson.”
USA Today
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Jarrett Bell
|Ravens 30, Browns 28
|Nate Davis
|Ravens 24, Browns 17
|Jori Epstein
|Ravens 35, Browns 24
|Mike Freeman
|Ravens 28, Browns 21
|Mike Jones
|Ravens 32, Browns 24
|Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz
|Ravens 30, Browns 21
|Lorenzo Reyes
|Ravens 22, Browns 14
NFL.com
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Gregg Rosenthal
|Ravens 27, Browns 20 “The potential return of Kareem Hunt gives the Browns a chance, but the quarterback disparity is too great, assuming Lamar Jackson is back.”
NFL Network
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Adam Rank
|Browns 20, Ravens 17
|Colleen Wolfe
|Ravens 31, Browns 21
|Marcas Grant
|Ravens 20, Browns 14
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Ravens 27, Browns 16
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Ravens 28, Browns 24
|Nick Shook
|Ravens 28, Browns 16
|Marc Sessler
|Ravens 28, Browns 17
|Kevin Patra
|Ravens 24, Browns 20
|Grant Gordon
|Ravens 38, Browns 30
|Mark Dulgerian
|Browns 33, Ravens 30
SPORTING NEWS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Vinnie Iyer
|Ravens 24, Browns 21 “The Ravens get the win with more late Jackson heroics, but it doesn't come easy.”
CBS SPORTS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Pete Prisco
|Ravens 28, Browns 27 “The Ravens will get the offense cranked up with Jackson back, but I think the Browns will as well with their run game. It's close.”
|Jason La Canfora
|Will Brinson
|Jared Dubin
|Ryan Wilson
|John Breech
|Ravens 34, Browns 2420, Bears 16
|Dave Richard
|Jamey Eisenberg
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Michael David Smith
|Ravens 28, Browns 13 “Lamar Jackson is expected back and the Ravens should have a big win against a Browns team that has not been impressive of late.”
|Mike Florio
|Ravens 27, Browns 20 “Baker Mayfield is proving that he’s not the answer for the Browns. The next two games, both against the team that used to be the Browns, may cement that notion.”
|Chris Simms
|Browns 27, Ravens 24 “I don’t think it’s a great Ravens defense. I think they’re going to have issues stopping the Browns run game.”
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Connor Orr
|Gary Gramling
|Jenny Vrentas
|Mitch Goldich
FANSIDED
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Matt Verderame
|Ravens 24, Browns 20 “Why should anybody believe Baker Mayfield is winning this game? Credit to him for playing through injuries, but he looks pedestrian, to be kind.”