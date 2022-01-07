Pundit Picks: Most Analysts See Ravens Beating Steelers

ESPN
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Emmanuel Acho
|Matt Bowen
|Mike Clay
|Jeremy Fowler
|Dominique Foxworth
|Dan Graziano
|Rob Ninkovich
|Laura Rutledge
|Kevin Seifert
|Seth Wickersham
|Damien Woody
BALTIMORE SUN
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Childs Walker
|Ravens 23, Steelers 17 “Ben Roethlisberger’s swan song will dominate the headlines going in, but the Ravens will exploit advantages in the run game and on special teams to pull out a low-scoring alley fight.”
USA TODAY
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Jarrett Bell
|Ravens 29, Steelers 24
|Nate Davis
|Steelers 27, Ravens 17
|Jori Epstein
|Ravens 20, Steelers 16
|Mike Freeman
|Ravens 21, Steelers 16
|Mike Jones
|Ravens 27, Steelers 20
|Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz
|Ravens 27, Steelers 21
|Lorenzo Reyes
|Steelers 23, Ravens 17
NFL.com
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Gregg Rosenthal
|Ravens 23, Steelers 16 “It felt like the Steelers won their playoff game Monday night. Now they turn around to face a decimated, feisty Ravens team that still has faint postseason hopes, too. Unlike Cleveland, Baltimore will remember to test Pittsburgh's run defense. Moral victories for everyone in the AFC North! (Except the Browns.)”
NFL Network
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Adam Rank
|Ravens 15, Steelers 13
|Colleen Wolfe
|Ravens 20, Steelers 17
|Marcas Grant
|Steelers 23, Ravens 16
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Steelers 27, Ravens 24
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Steelers 20, Ravens 19
|Nick Shook
|Ravens 21, Steelers 20
|Marc Sessler
|Ravens 29, Steelers 22
|Kevin Patra
|Ravens 24, Steelers 20
|Grant Gordon
|Ravens 23, Steelers 20
|Mark Dulgerian
|Ravens 30, Steelers 20
SPORTING NEWS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Vinnie Iyer
|Ravens 20, Steelers 17 “With the near misses against the Packers and Rams in mind, Baltimore will finish off a familiar opponent at home to create good vibes for a more formidable season with Lamar Jackson in 2022.”
CBS SPORTS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Pete Prisco
|Ravens 28, Steelers 21 “The Steelers are still alive for a playoff spot, but it's a long shot. The Ravens are done. But any time these two get together, it's a physical battle. They don't like each other. That's why I think the Ravens will find a way to pull this game out to end the Steelers' season, especially with the Steelers on a short week.”
|Jason La Canfora
|Jared Dubin
|John Breech
|Ravens 23, Steelers 20
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Michael David Smith
|Ravens 20, Steelers 17 “T.J. Watt will break the sack record, and the Ravens will send Ben Roethlisberger out with a loss.“ 20 “This Ravens’ season that once looked so promising is now coming to a highly disappointing end.“
|Mike Florio
|Ravens 24, Steelers 14 “Sunday’s experience in Baltimore for Big Ben will be the exact opposite of Monday’s experience in Pittsburgh.”
|Chris Simms
|Ravens 28, Steelers 17 “It doesn’t matter if it’s Lamar or [Tyler] Huntley [at quarterback], I think the Ravens kind of dominate this game, or at least control the game.”
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Connor Orr
|Gary Gramling
|Albert Breer
|Mitch Goldich
FANSIDED
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Matt Vederame
|Ravens 23, Steelers 20 “The Steelers and Ravens are both staggering towards the end of the season. Let’s take the home team and a season split.”