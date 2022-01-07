Pundit Picks: Most Analysts See Ravens Beating Steelers

Jan 07, 2022 at 10:22 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

ESPN

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Emmanuel Acho
Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Jeremy Fowler
Dominique Foxworth
Dan Graziano
Rob Ninkovich
Laura Rutledge
Kevin Seifert
Seth Wickersham
Damien Woody

BALTIMORE SUN

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Childs Walker
Ravens 23, Steelers 17 “Ben Roethlisberger’s swan song will dominate the headlines going in, but the Ravens will exploit advantages in the run game and on special teams to pull out a low-scoring alley fight.”

USA TODAY

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Jarrett Bell
Ravens 29, Steelers 24
Nate Davis
Steelers 27, Ravens 17
Jori Epstein
Ravens 20, Steelers 16
Mike Freeman
Ravens 21, Steelers 16
Mike Jones
Ravens 27, Steelers 20
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz
Ravens 27, Steelers 21
Lorenzo Reyes
Steelers 23, Ravens 17

NFL.com

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Gregg Rosenthal
Ravens 23, Steelers 16 “It felt like the Steelers won their playoff game Monday night. Now they turn around to face a decimated, feisty Ravens team that still has faint postseason hopes, too. Unlike Cleveland, Baltimore will remember to test Pittsburgh's run defense. Moral victories for everyone in the AFC North! (Except the Browns.)”

NFL Network

Pundit Projected Winner Commentary
Adam Rank
Ravens 15, Steelers 13
Colleen Wolfe
Ravens 20, Steelers 17
Marcas Grant
Steelers 23, Ravens 16
Maurice Jones-Drew
Steelers 27, Ravens 24
Daniel Jeremiah
Steelers 20, Ravens 19
Nick Shook
Ravens 21, Steelers 20
Marc Sessler
Ravens 29, Steelers 22
Kevin Patra
Ravens 24, Steelers 20
Grant Gordon
Ravens 23, Steelers 20
Mark Dulgerian
Ravens 30, Steelers 20

SPORTING NEWS

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Vinnie Iyer
Ravens 20, Steelers 17 “With the near misses against the Packers and Rams in mind, Baltimore will finish off a familiar opponent at home to create good vibes for a more formidable season with Lamar Jackson in 2022.”

CBS SPORTS

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Pete Prisco
Ravens 28, Steelers 21 “The Steelers are still alive for a playoff spot, but it's a long shot. The Ravens are done. But any time these two get together, it's a physical battle. They don't like each other. That's why I think the Ravens will find a way to pull this game out to end the Steelers' season, especially with the Steelers on a short week.”
Jason La Canfora
Jared Dubin
John Breech
Ravens 23, Steelers 20

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Michael David Smith
Ravens 20, Steelers 17 “T.J. Watt will break the sack record, and the Ravens will send Ben Roethlisberger out with a loss.“ 20 “This Ravens’ season that once looked so promising is now coming to a highly disappointing end.“
Mike Florio
Ravens 24, Steelers 14 “Sunday’s experience in Baltimore for Big Ben will be the exact opposite of Monday’s experience in Pittsburgh.”
Chris Simms
Ravens 28, Steelers 17 “It doesn’t matter if it’s Lamar or [Tyler] Huntley [at quarterback], I think the Ravens kind of dominate this game, or at least control the game.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Connor Orr
Gary Gramling
Albert Breer
Mitch Goldich

FANSIDED

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Matt Vederame
Ravens 23, Steelers 20 “The Steelers and Ravens are both staggering towards the end of the season. Let’s take the home team and a season split.”

