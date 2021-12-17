Pundit Picks: Only One Person Takes Ravens Over Packers

John Breech

Packers 31, Ravens 24 “The Ravens offense has been an absolute disaster for five straight weeks now and I can't imagine they're going to be much better this week. If Lamar Jackson plays, he's likely going to be hobbled by his ankle, and if he doesn't play, I don't think Tyler Huntley is going to have very much success against the Packers defense. I know Aaron Rodgers is injured, but he's been playing with a hurt toe for more than a month now and it doesn't seem to be slowing him down.”