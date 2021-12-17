Pundit Picks: Only One Person Takes Ravens Over Packers

ESPN
|Packers 28, Ravens 23 "[The Ravens will] use their advantages in the run game and on special teams to keep this close, but [Aaron] Rodgers will do what he needs to do in the end.”
|Jarrett Bell
|Packers 31, Ravens 27
|Nate Davis
|Ravens 20, Packers 30, Ravens 2016
|Jori Epstein
|Packers 28, Ravens 21
|Mike Freeman
|Packers 28, Ravens 20
|Mike Jones
|Packers 30, Ravens 24
|Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz
|Packers 28, Ravens 17
|Lorenzo Reyes
|Packers 32, Browns 23
|Gregg Rosenthal
|Packers 29, Ravens 28 “I have seen too many faulty Baltimore teams play their best just when all hope looks lost, often late in the season. The matchups on the outside are problematic for this Ravens secondary, but if Lamar plays, I think Joe [Buck] and Troy [Aikman] are going to have a fun one.”
|Adam Rank
|Packers 23, Ravens 17
|Colleen Wolfe
|Packers 31, Ravens 17
|Marcas Grant
|Packers 27, Ravens 19
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Packers 27, Ravens 14
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Packers 38, Ravens 35
|Nick Shook
|Packers 31, Ravens 17
|Marc Sessler
|Packers 30, Ravens 24
|Kevin Patra
|Packers 30, Ravens 20
|Grant Gordon
|Packers 38, Ravens 31
|Mark Dulgerian
|Packers 33, Ravens 28
|Vinnie Iyer
|Packers 27, Ravens 20 “The Packers get a break here against a depleted pass defense for Aaron Rodgers to attack and Aaron Jones can also have good versatile success out of the backfield. The Ravens like to blitz, but know they will be cooked trying that.vs. Rodgers and creating a lot of favorable one-on-ones.”
|Pete Prisco
|Packers 37, Ravens 27 “This is one of the better games of the week, but Lamar Jackson's health is the big concern for the Ravens. If he can't go, it will be Tyler Huntley. If Jackson does go, how healthy will he be with the ankle injury? The Packers will throw a good defense at whoever starts and we know Aaron Rodgers can light up the banged-up Baltimore secondary. Packers big.”
|Packers 31, Ravens 24 “The Ravens offense has been an absolute disaster for five straight weeks now and I can't imagine they're going to be much better this week. If Lamar Jackson plays, he's likely going to be hobbled by his ankle, and if he doesn't play, I don't think Tyler Huntley is going to have very much success against the Packers defense. I know Aaron Rodgers is injured, but he's been playing with a hurt toe for more than a month now and it doesn't seem to be slowing him down.”
|Michael David Smith
|Packers 28, Ravens 17 “They’re in first place in the AFC North, but the Ravens have not looked good this year, even in most of their wins. The Packers take another big step toward the No. 1 seed in the NFC.“
|Mike Florio
|Packers 30, Ravens 20 “The Packers are the better team. The Ravens have overachieved, and injuries are catching up to them.”
|Chris Simms
|Packers 28, Ravens 20 “The Packers are the better football team, more efficient on the offensive side of the ball. Not easy to go into Baltimore and win a game, but I think they do it.”
