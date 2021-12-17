Pundit Picks: Only One Person Takes Ravens Over Packers

Dec 17, 2021 at 10:09 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

121721-PP

ESPN

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Emmanuel Acho
Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Jeremy Fowler
Dan Graziano
Rob Ninkovich
Laura Rutledge
Kevin Seifert
Seth Wickersham
Damien Woody

BALTIMORE SUN

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Childs Walker
Packers 28, Ravens 23 "[The Ravens will] use their advantages in the run game and on special teams to keep this close, but [Aaron] Rodgers will do what he needs to do in the end.”

USA TODAY

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Jarrett Bell
Packers 31, Ravens 27
Nate Davis
Ravens 20, Packers 30, Ravens 2016
Jori Epstein
Packers 28, Ravens 21
Mike Freeman
Packers 28, Ravens 20
Mike Jones
Packers 30, Ravens 24
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz
Packers 28, Ravens 17
Lorenzo Reyes
Packers 32, Browns 23

NFL.com

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Gregg Rosenthal
Packers 29, Ravens 28 “I have seen too many faulty Baltimore teams play their best just when all hope looks lost, often late in the season. The matchups on the outside are problematic for this Ravens secondary, but if Lamar plays, I think Joe [Buck] and Troy [Aikman] are going to have a fun one.”

NFL Network

Pundit Projected Winner Commentary
Adam Rank
Packers 23, Ravens 17
Colleen Wolfe
Packers 31, Ravens 17
Marcas Grant
Packers 27, Ravens 19
Maurice Jones-Drew
Packers 27, Ravens 14
Daniel Jeremiah
Packers 38, Ravens 35
Nick Shook
Packers 31, Ravens 17
Marc Sessler
Packers 30, Ravens 24
Kevin Patra
Packers 30, Ravens 20
Grant Gordon
Packers 38, Ravens 31
Mark Dulgerian
Packers 33, Ravens 28

SPORTING NEWS

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Vinnie Iyer
Packers 27, Ravens 20 “The Packers get a break here against a depleted pass defense for Aaron Rodgers to attack and Aaron Jones can also have good versatile success out of the backfield. The Ravens like to blitz, but know they will be cooked trying that.vs. Rodgers and creating a lot of favorable one-on-ones.”

CBS SPORTS

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Pete Prisco
Packers 37, Ravens 27 “This is one of the better games of the week, but Lamar Jackson's health is the big concern for the Ravens. If he can't go, it will be Tyler Huntley. If Jackson does go, how healthy will he be with the ankle injury? The Packers will throw a good defense at whoever starts and we know Aaron Rodgers can light up the banged-up Baltimore secondary. Packers big.”
Jason La Canfora
Will Brinson
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Packers 31, Ravens 24 “The Ravens offense has been an absolute disaster for five straight weeks now and I can't imagine they're going to be much better this week. If Lamar Jackson plays, he's likely going to be hobbled by his ankle, and if he doesn't play, I don't think Tyler Huntley is going to have very much success against the Packers defense. I know Aaron Rodgers is injured, but he's been playing with a hurt toe for more than a month now and it doesn't seem to be slowing him down.”
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Michael David Smith
Packers 28, Ravens 17 “They’re in first place in the AFC North, but the Ravens have not looked good this year, even in most of their wins. The Packers take another big step toward the No. 1 seed in the NFC.“
Mike Florio
Packers 30, Ravens 20 “The Packers are the better team. The Ravens have overachieved, and injuries are catching up to them.”
Chris Simms
Packers 28, Ravens 20 “The Packers are the better football team, more efficient on the offensive side of the ball. Not easy to go into Baltimore and win a game, but I think they do it.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Connor Orr
Gary Gramling
Jenny Vrentas
Albert Breer
Mitch Goldich

