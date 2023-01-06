Pundit Picks: Only One Analyst Picks Ravens to Beat Bengals

ESPN
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Stephania Bell
|Matt Bowen
|Mike Clay
|Domonique Foxworth
|Seth Wickersham
BALTIMORE SUN
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Childs Walker
|Bengals 27, Ravens 17 “The Bengals are rolling into another postseason while the Ravens have struggled to find any offensive spark without Lamar Jackson at quarterback. We don’t know if both teams will play their starters throughout, but we do know the Bengals have been superior in the second half of the season.”
|Hayes Gardner
|Bengals 24, Ravens 16 “Cincinnati hasn’t lost since October. Playing at home against a Baltimore team unlikely to be healthy at quarterback doesn’t seem like the game that will snap that streak.”
|Ryan McFadden
|Bengals 24, Ravens 13 “The Ravens’ offense is a complete mess right now, and the uncertainty at quarterback as Tyler Huntley deals with a shoulder and wrist injury doesn’t help. It’s hard to imagine Baltimore putting enough points on the board to keep up with a Bengals offense led by quarterback Joe Burrow and talented wide receivers.”
|C.J. Doon
|Bengals 29, Ravens 16 “The Bengals are healthier, more talented and seemingly motivated to win given that a coin toss could send them to Baltimore for the wild-card round. Even if the Ravens’ defense finally gets off the field on third down and at the end of halves, it’s hard to envision quarterbacks Tyler Huntley or Anthony Brown doing enough to push the Ravens to victory.”
|Tim Schwartz
|Bengals 28, Ravens 13 “It looks like the Ravens could be down to their third-string quarterback on Sunday, and even if they aren’t, I don’t like their chances against a Bengals team that is relatively rested after playing less than a quarter against the Bills. The Ravens don’t have a lot to play for, and they might see Cincinnati again next week, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see more backups than usual. Simply put, Cincinnati is the better team right now no matter how you shake it.”
NFL.com
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Gregg Rosenthal
|Bengals 24, Ravens 14 “Zac Taylor is a real one. In his actions on the field Monday night and in his press availability Wednesday, Taylor showed tremendous leadership. There’s no way to know how the events of the last week will impact the Bengals on the field, so I’m evaluating these teams as if it’s another game, which it most certainly is not. Lamar Jackson is still not back at practice, and these teams are not equally matched even if he were to play. While the Ravens' defense may be the better side, the Bengals' offense is more complete and explosive. In big games, lean offense. If Jackson plays, add a touchdown to the Ravens.”
NFL NETWORK
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Adam Rank
|Bengals 33, Ravens 21
|Colleen Wolfe
|Bengals 23, Ravens 20
|Marcas Grant
|Bengals 28, Ravens 20
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Bengals 24, Ravens 17
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Bengals 31, Ravens 30
|Nick Shook
|Bengals 26, Ravens 20
|Marc Sessler
|Bengals 31, Ravens 20
|Kevin Patra
|Bengals 22, Ravens 20
|Grant Gordon
|Bengals 24, Ravens 16
|Eric Edholm
|Bengals 24, Ravens 17
SPORTING NEWS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Vinnie Iyer
|Bengals 24, Ravens 17 “The Ravens just can't find enough offense without Lamar Jackson beyond Mark Andrews and the running game. The Bengals will be working to gain better momentum going into their AFC championship repeat run. There's a chance this is the rematch for the first round of the playoffs, so Zac Taylor and Lou Anarumo must be a bit wary of what they plan to do a third time with Joe Burrow and the defense.“
CBS SPORTS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Pete Prisco
|Bengals 29, Ravens 21 “I think the Bengals will come out and light up the Ravens defense. Bengals win it.”
|Jared Dubin
|Ryan Wilson
|John Breech
|Dave Richard
|Jamey Eisenberg
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Mike Florio
|Bengals 34, Ravens 20
|Chris Simms
|Bengals 28, Ravens 13 “When D.J. Reader’s on the field nobody runs the ball on the Bengals. … I’d have a hard time thinking that the Ravens are just going to be able to rely on that. Let alone we know the Bengals are good in the secondary and that Ravens offense, even if you do over-commit to stop the run, there’s nobody to worry about at receiver, and they can play them man to man and stop them that way.”
FANSIDED
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Matt Verderame
|Bengals 20, Ravens 16