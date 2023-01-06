Pundit Picks: Only One Analyst Picks Ravens to Beat Bengals

Childs Walker Bengals 27, Ravens 17 “The Bengals are rolling into another postseason while the Ravens have struggled to find any offensive spark without Lamar Jackson at quarterback. We don’t know if both teams will play their starters throughout, but we do know the Bengals have been superior in the second half of the season.”

Hayes Gardner Bengals 24, Ravens 16 “Cincinnati hasn’t lost since October. Playing at home against a Baltimore team unlikely to be healthy at quarterback doesn’t seem like the game that will snap that streak.”

Ryan McFadden Bengals 24, Ravens 13 “The Ravens’ offense is a complete mess right now, and the uncertainty at quarterback as Tyler Huntley deals with a shoulder and wrist injury doesn’t help. It’s hard to imagine Baltimore putting enough points on the board to keep up with a Bengals offense led by quarterback Joe Burrow and talented wide receivers.”

C.J. Doon Bengals 29, Ravens 16 “The Bengals are healthier, more talented and seemingly motivated to win given that a coin toss could send them to Baltimore for the wild-card round. Even if the Ravens’ defense finally gets off the field on third down and at the end of halves, it’s hard to envision quarterbacks Tyler Huntley or Anthony Brown doing enough to push the Ravens to victory.”