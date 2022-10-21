Pundit Picks: Ravens Unanimous Picks to Beat Browns

ESPN
|Stephania Bell
|Matt Bowen
|Mike Clay
|Jeremy Fowler
|Dominique Foxworth
|Dan Graziano
|Jason Reid
|Seth Wickersham
BALTIMORE SUN
|Childs Walker
|Ravens 30, Browns 20 “The Ravens could enter full-on crisis mode if they lose to the floundering Browns at home. But they’re the better all-around team with the right offense to gash Cleveland’s tender middle and keep running back Nick Chubb off the field. For once, they will not have to sweat until the final seconds.”
|Jonas Shaffer
|Ravens 28, Browns 17 “The Ravens have followed every win with a loss, and every loss with a win, so why should the pattern stop Sunday? A week ago, the biggest mismatch in this game seemed like it would be the Browns’ dominant running game against the Ravens’ weakened run defense. Now, with guard Wyatt Teller likely sidelined and the Ravens’ young defensive line stepping up, it’s no longer a one-sided matchup.”
|Ryan McFadden
|Ravens 28, Browns 14 “After watching another double-digit lead fade away last week, the Ravens will bounce back in a major way. Baltimore’s success running the ball against the Giants will carry over into Sunday, while the defense will prevent Nick Chubb from making big plays. The Ravens are way better than their 3-3 record and they will be determined to prove that against Cleveland.”
|C.J. Doon
|Ravens 30, Browns 23 “The Ravens should be able to punish a Browns defense that ranks 31st in efficiency, according to Football Outsiders’ DVOA. Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe picked apart Cleveland’s secondary in a 38-15 win last week, so Lamar Jackson should have no trouble putting up big numbers. This sets up to be the perfect ‘get right’ game for a Ravens team that needs something to celebrate.”
|Tim Schwartz
|Ravens 27, Browns 21 “The Ravens are 3-3 but their play on the field should say otherwise. The Browns are still the Browns — they’ve lost three straight — and the Ravens are still a team to beat in the AFC. Lamar Jackson is a little beat up, as is Mark Andrews, but expect both to play and to be their usual dominant selves. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman’s return will be key with Andrews potentially limited, but the Ravens are way more talented than the Browns with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback.”
USA TODAY
|Jarrett Bell
|Ravens 30, Browns 27
|Chris Bumbaca
|Ravens 28, Browns 24
|Nate Davis
|Ravens 31, Browns 16
|Safid Deen
|Ravens 28, Browns 24
|Tyler Dragon
|Ravens 26, Browns 20
|Lorenzo Reyes
|Ravens 23, Browns 15
NFL.com
|Gregg Rosenthal
|Ravens 27, Browns 23 “It’s sad yet fitting that the analytically driven Ravens’ numbers are so much better than their record. Despite the big leads they’ve built, very little about their season has been consistent. Rashod Bateman’s return should help, but the Baltimore defense struggles to get big stops because of a lack of edge-rushing pressure. Look for Nick Chubb to get back on track, but the Browns’ poorly coached defense will cost them again.”
NFL Network
|Adam Rank
|Ravens 27, Browns 25
|Colleen Wolfe
|Ravens 25, Browns 10
|Marcas Grant
|Ravens 19, Browns 17
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Ravens 28, Browns 13
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Ravens 31, Browns 25
|Nick Shook
|Ravens 30, Browns 20
|Marc Sessler
|Ravens 25, Browns 23
|Kevin Patra
|Ravens 30, Browns 22
|Grant Gordon
|Ravens 38, Browns 22
|Eric Edholm
|Ravens 28, Browns 20
SPORTING NEWS
|Vinnie Iyer
|Ravens 30, Browns 20 “The Browns' run defense is in shambles and Myles Garrett is hurting again. Their linebacker and secondary play have been a major disappointment. That should work out well for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' traditional running game. The Browns also have no real answers for Mark Andrews or downfield shot plays off play-action. Jacoby Brissett will be rattled with Nick Chubb contained again.”
CBS SPORTS
|Pete Prisco
|Ravens 33, Browns 19 “These two are off to slow starts, but the Ravens have lost three games they led by double-digits in the second half. That won't happen in this one. Lamar Jackson will have a big game against a Cleveland defense that is bad right now. This won't be close.”
|Will Brinson
|Ravens 31, Browns 28 “Lamar's last three games have been night and day compared to his first three, so it's fair to wonder about some kind of hampering injury affecting his play. If he and Andrews play, this could be a shootout — the Browns have the second-worst defense in the league, per Football Outsiders' DVOA metric. Baltimore is simply in the middle of the league, but 24th against the run, where Cleveland excels.”
|Jared Dubin
|Ryan Wilson
|John Breech
|Ravens 31, Browns 20
|Dave Richard
|Jamey Eisenberg
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|Michael David Smith
|Ravens 30, Browns 20 “The Ravens are struggling to finish games against teams they should beat, and I’m tempted to pick the upset, but I suspect Lamar Jackson will just have too much for the Browns’ weak defense.”
|Mike Florio
|Ravens 27, Browns 17 “Deshaun Watson can’t get reinstated soon enough.”
|Chris Simms
|Ravens 27, Browns 20 “Ravens’ offensive line and run game got it going. That’s not good for the Browns, who have a sh*t defensive line and linebackers. They’re the smallest defense in football, and they’re going to have issues stopping that. [And] Rashod Bateman’s back for the Ravens.”
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
|Albert Breer
|Connor Orr
|Gary Gramling
|John Pluym
|Mitch Goldich
FANSIDED
|Matt Vederame
|Ravens 28, Browns 22 “The Ravens could absolutely run away and hide from a struggling Browns team, but Baltimore has been brutal at holding and protecting big leads.”