Pundit Picks: Ravens Unanimous Picks to Beat Browns

Childs Walker Ravens 30, Browns 20 “The Ravens could enter full-on crisis mode if they lose to the floundering Browns at home. But they’re the better all-around team with the right offense to gash Cleveland’s tender middle and keep running back Nick Chubb off the field. For once, they will not have to sweat until the final seconds.”

Jonas Shaffer Ravens 28, Browns 17 “The Ravens have followed every win with a loss, and every loss with a win, so why should the pattern stop Sunday? A week ago, the biggest mismatch in this game seemed like it would be the Browns’ dominant running game against the Ravens’ weakened run defense. Now, with guard Wyatt Teller likely sidelined and the Ravens’ young defensive line stepping up, it’s no longer a one-sided matchup.”

Ryan McFadden Ravens 28, Browns 14 “After watching another double-digit lead fade away last week, the Ravens will bounce back in a major way. Baltimore’s success running the ball against the Giants will carry over into Sunday, while the defense will prevent Nick Chubb from making big plays. The Ravens are way better than their 3-3 record and they will be determined to prove that against Cleveland.”

C.J. Doon Ravens 30, Browns 23 “The Ravens should be able to punish a Browns defense that ranks 31st in efficiency, according to Football Outsiders’ DVOA. Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe picked apart Cleveland’s secondary in a 38-15 win last week, so Lamar Jackson should have no trouble putting up big numbers. This sets up to be the perfect ‘get right’ game for a Ravens team that needs something to celebrate.”