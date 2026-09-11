Pundit Picks: Ravens Widely Projected to Beat Colts in Week 1

ESPN Matt Bowen Ravens

ESPN Mike Clay Ravens

ESPN Jeremy Fowler Ravens

ESPN Dan Graziano Ravens

ESPN Kalyn Kahler Ravens

ESPN Pamela Maldonado Ravens

ESPN Eric Moody Ravens

ESPN Jason Reid Ravens

ESPN Ben Solak Ravens

ESPN Lindsey Thiry Ravens

ESPN Seth Wickersham Ravens

Baltimore Sun Brian Wacker Ravens 20, Colts 10 “The Jesse Minter era will get off to an electric start with a sack-happy defense that will pressure quarterback Daniel Jones into a costly mistake that leads to a defensive touchdown or sets up the offense for one.”

Baltimore Sun Josh Tolentino Ravens 24, Colts 17 “Week 1 on the road can get weird, and the crowd at Lucas Oil Stadium will challenge Baltimore’s communication up front. Indianapolis has enough talent to keep this close, but I trust the Ravens more on defense. Derrick Henry will lead Baltimore in yards from scrimmage, and Minter’s group will make the late stop the Ravens need to escape with a one-touchdown victory.”

Baltimore Sun Sam Cohn Ravens 21, Colts 17 “Lamar Jackson should come out Week 1 playing with his hair on fire as he did for three quarters in Buffalo last year. The defense might take time to — if I can steal a word from Kyle Hamilton — ‘crescendo,’ but it’s tough to feel confident in a Colts offense with two of its three best playmakers (Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce) on quick turnaround recoveries.”

Baltimore Sun C.J. Doon Ravens 23, Colts 20 “I don’t expect a cakewalk for the Ravens’ new coaching triumvirate of Jesse Minter, Declan Doyle and Anthony Weaver. The Colts had one of the NFL’s best offenses last season when Daniel Jones, Jonathan Taylor, Tyler Warren and Alec Pierce were healthy for play-calling coach Shane Steichen, and their defense boasts an intriguing combination of veterans and young talent. … It could come down to a nervy kick from Tyler Loop, and all of Baltimore will hold its collective breath. ”

Baltimore Sun Bennett Conlin Ravens 31, Colts 20 “The defense might take a few weeks to become elite — I’m not putting much stock in the unit’s preseason dominance — especially with defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike still working his way back, but I think Jackson and the offense will hit 30 points under new coordinator Declan Doyle.”

Baltimore Sun Kevin Richardson Ravens 24, Colts 13 “I expect the offense to experience a few early growing pains as Jackson and his teammates adjust to the new scheme, but Jackson’s athleticism and playmaking ability should keep the Ravens moving the ball.”

USA Today Jarrett Bell Ravens 31, Colts 23

USA Today Nick Brinkerhoff Ravens 24, Colts 13

USA Today Chris Bumbaca Ravens 28, Colts 21

USA Today Nate Davis Ravens 30, Colts 20

USA Today Adam Kaufman Ravens 24, Colts 17

USA Today Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz Ravens 26, Colts 21

NFL.com Jeremy Bergman Ravens 16, Colts 12

NFL.com Brooke Cersosimo Ravens 24, Colts 20

NFL.com Gennaro Filice Colts 21, Ravens 20

NFL.com Bobby Kownack Ravens 27, Colts 21

NFL.com Dan Parr Ravens 28, Colts 24 “The biggest question for ball knowers around the league, is whether Lamar Jackson has his swagger back after not performing to his usual standard much in an injury-plagued 2025. Will new OC Declan Doyle -- previously Ben Johnson’s apprentice -- launch a rejuvenated Jackson into orbit against a long-struggling Colts defense that didn’t add much sizzle in the offseason? Maybe it’s wishful thinking, but I’d like to believe the two-time MVP still has enough in the tank to outlast a frisky Indy offense.“

NFL Network Colleen Wolfe Ravens 27, Colts 23

NFL Network Grant Gordon Ravens 23, Colts 20

NFL Network Kevin Patra Ravens 27, Colts 20

NFL Network Lance Zierlein Ravens 26, Colts 23

NFL Network Bucky Brooks Ravens 24, Colts 21

NFL Network Tom Grossi Ravens 27, Colts 17

NFL Network Branon Perna Ravens 21, Colts 17

NFL Network Nick Shook Ravens 28, Colts 24

Sporting News Vinnie Iyer Ravens 23, Colts 20 “Lamar Jackson vs. Daniel Jones is a sneaky Week 1 affair as Baltimore's current NFL team takes on its previous one. Jackson and Derrick Henry will feel it early in Declan Doyle's offense, while the defense will also come flying again for Jesse Minter's defense. That sets up the Ravens to outproduce what the Colts get from Jones and Jonathan Taylor.”

CBS Sports Pete Prisco Ravens 34, Colts 27 “The Ravens and first-year coach Jesse Minter face a tough road game to open the season. Lamar Jackson and the new-look offense will have success here on the fast track. The Colts won't be able to match that. Look for a lot of points in this one with Jackson winning it.”

CBS Sports Jared Dubin Ravens

CBS Sports Ryan Wilson Ravens

CBS Sports John Breech Ravens 27, Colts 20

CBS Sports Tyler Sullivan Ravens

CBS Sports Dave Richard Colts

CBS Sports Jamey Eisenberg Ravens

Pro Football Talk Mike Florio Ravens 24, Colts 20 “The team that fled Baltimore in 1984 hosts the team that backfilled the vacancy 12 years later. It’s a tough opener for a new coaching staff, but the Ravens have Lamar Jackson — and he seems to be a big believer in the new offense.”

Sports Illustrated Albert Breer Ravens

Sports Illustrated Eva Geitheim Ravens

Sports Illustrated Mitch Goldich Ravens

Sports Illustrated Mike Kadlick Ravens

Sports Illustrated Gilberto Manzano Colts

Sports Illustrated Conor Orr Ravens

Sports Illustrated John Pluym Ravens