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Pundit Picks: Ravens Widely Projected to Beat Colts in Week 1

Sep 11, 2026 at 10:28 AM
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Kevin Eck

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RavensColts911

Ravens vs. Colts Pundit Selections

News SourcePunditProjected WinnerCommentary
ESPNMatt BowenRavens
ESPNMike ClayRavens
ESPNJeremy FowlerRavens
ESPNDan GrazianoRavens
ESPNKalyn KahlerRavens
ESPNPamela MaldonadoRavens
ESPNEric MoodyRavens
ESPNJason ReidRavens
ESPNBen SolakRavens
ESPNLindsey ThiryRavens
ESPNSeth WickershamRavens
Baltimore SunBrian WackerRavens 20, Colts 10“The Jesse Minter era will get off to an electric start with a sack-happy defense that will pressure quarterback Daniel Jones into a costly mistake that leads to a defensive touchdown or sets up the offense for one.”
Baltimore SunJosh TolentinoRavens 24, Colts 17“Week 1 on the road can get weird, and the crowd at Lucas Oil Stadium will challenge Baltimore’s communication up front. Indianapolis has enough talent to keep this close, but I trust the Ravens more on defense. Derrick Henry will lead Baltimore in yards from scrimmage, and Minter’s group will make the late stop the Ravens need to escape with a one-touchdown victory.”
Baltimore SunSam CohnRavens 21, Colts 17“Lamar Jackson should come out Week 1 playing with his hair on fire as he did for three quarters in Buffalo last year. The defense might take time to — if I can steal a word from Kyle Hamilton — ‘crescendo,’ but it’s tough to feel confident in a Colts offense with two of its three best playmakers (Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce) on quick turnaround recoveries.”
Baltimore SunC.J. DoonRavens 23, Colts 20“I don’t expect a cakewalk for the Ravens’ new coaching triumvirate of Jesse Minter, Declan Doyle and Anthony Weaver. The Colts had one of the NFL’s best offenses last season when Daniel Jones, Jonathan Taylor, Tyler Warren and Alec Pierce were healthy for play-calling coach Shane Steichen, and their defense boasts an intriguing combination of veterans and young talent. … It could come down to a nervy kick from Tyler Loop, and all of Baltimore will hold its collective breath. ”
Baltimore SunBennett ConlinRavens 31, Colts 20“The defense might take a few weeks to become elite — I’m not putting much stock in the unit’s preseason dominance — especially with defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike still working his way back, but I think Jackson and the offense will hit 30 points under new coordinator Declan Doyle.”
Baltimore SunKevin RichardsonRavens 24, Colts 13“I expect the offense to experience a few early growing pains as Jackson and his teammates adjust to the new scheme, but Jackson’s athleticism and playmaking ability should keep the Ravens moving the ball.”
USA TodayJarrett BellRavens 31, Colts 23
USA TodayNick BrinkerhoffRavens 24, Colts 13
USA TodayChris BumbacaRavens 28, Colts 21
USA TodayNate DavisRavens 30, Colts 20
USA TodayAdam KaufmanRavens 24, Colts 17
USA TodayMike Middlehurst-SchwartzRavens 26, Colts 21
NFL.comJeremy BergmanRavens 16, Colts 12
NFL.comBrooke CersosimoRavens 24, Colts 20
NFL.comGennaro FiliceColts 21, Ravens 20
NFL.comBobby KownackRavens 27, Colts 21
NFL.comDan ParrRavens 28, Colts 24“The biggest question for ball knowers around the league, is whether Lamar Jackson has his swagger back after not performing to his usual standard much in an injury-plagued 2025. Will new OC Declan Doyle -- previously Ben Johnson’s apprentice -- launch a rejuvenated Jackson into orbit against a long-struggling Colts defense that didn’t add much sizzle in the offseason? Maybe it’s wishful thinking, but I’d like to believe the two-time MVP still has enough in the tank to outlast a frisky Indy offense.“
NFL NetworkColleen WolfeRavens 27, Colts 23
NFL NetworkGrant GordonRavens 23, Colts 20
NFL NetworkKevin PatraRavens 27, Colts 20
NFL NetworkLance ZierleinRavens 26, Colts 23
NFL NetworkBucky BrooksRavens 24, Colts 21
NFL NetworkTom GrossiRavens 27, Colts 17
NFL NetworkBranon PernaRavens 21, Colts 17
NFL NetworkNick ShookRavens 28, Colts 24
Sporting NewsVinnie IyerRavens 23, Colts 20“Lamar Jackson vs. Daniel Jones is a sneaky Week 1 affair as Baltimore's current NFL team takes on its previous one. Jackson and Derrick Henry will feel it early in Declan Doyle's offense, while the defense will also come flying again for Jesse Minter's defense. That sets up the Ravens to outproduce what the Colts get from Jones and Jonathan Taylor.”
CBS SportsPete PriscoRavens 34, Colts 27“The Ravens and first-year coach Jesse Minter face a tough road game to open the season. Lamar Jackson and the new-look offense will have success here on the fast track. The Colts won't be able to match that. Look for a lot of points in this one with Jackson winning it.”
CBS SportsJared DubinRavens
CBS SportsRyan WilsonRavens
CBS SportsJohn BreechRavens 27, Colts 20
CBS SportsTyler SullivanRavens
CBS SportsDave RichardColts
CBS SportsJamey EisenbergRavens
Pro Football TalkMike FlorioRavens 24, Colts 20“The team that fled Baltimore in 1984 hosts the team that backfilled the vacancy 12 years later. It’s a tough opener for a new coaching staff, but the Ravens have Lamar Jackson — and he seems to be a big believer in the new offense.”
Sports IllustratedAlbert BreerRavens
Sports IllustratedEva GeitheimRavens
Sports IllustratedMitch GoldichRavens
Sports IllustratedMike KadlickRavens
Sports IllustratedGilberto ManzanoColts
Sports IllustratedConor OrrRavens
Sports IllustratedJohn PluymRavens
Sports IllustratedMatt VerderameRavens

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