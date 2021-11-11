Pundit Picks: Ravens Unanimous Choice Over Dolphins

Childs Walker Ravens 30, Dolphins 17 “The Ravens have struggled to put away several teams they were favored to beat, so it would not be surprising if the Dolphins hang tough on their home field. But the Dolphins have not excelled in any phase this season, and their offense is not suited to punish the Ravens’ weaknesses.”

Jonas Shaffer Ravens 28, Dolphins 14 “Yes, Thursday night games tend to produce a lot of weird, sloppy results, and this Ravens season has been anything but normal. But Lamar Jackson has excelled in short weeks, and with Sammy Watkins set to return, he should have more firepower out wide than he’s ever had.”

Ryan McFadden Ravens 28, Dolphins 14 “The Ravens’ defense, which has been inconsistent this season, should have a solid performance against Miami, which ranks 30th in the league in total offense. I don’t envision a scenario in which Lamar Jackson’s late-game heroics or Justin Tucker’s golden foot will be needed in this matchup.”

C.J. Doon Ravens 34, Dolphins 13 “It’s a safe bet veteran Justin Houston secures his 100th career sack Thursday night. That and how many points Lamar Jackson and the Ravens score might be the only reasons to stay up late.”