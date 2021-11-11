Pundit Picks: Ravens Unanimous Choice Over Dolphins

Nov 11, 2021 at 09:28 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

111121-Pundit-Picks

ESPN

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Emmanuel Acho
Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Jeremy Fowler
Domonique Foxworth
Dan Graziano
Laura Rutledge
Kevin Seifert
Seth Wickersham

BALTIMORE SUN

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Childs Walker
Ravens 30, Dolphins 17 “The Ravens have struggled to put away several teams they were favored to beat, so it would not be surprising if the Dolphins hang tough on their home field. But the Dolphins have not excelled in any phase this season, and their offense is not suited to punish the Ravens’ weaknesses.”
Jonas Shaffer
Ravens 28, Dolphins 14 “Yes, Thursday night games tend to produce a lot of weird, sloppy results, and this Ravens season has been anything but normal. But Lamar Jackson has excelled in short weeks, and with Sammy Watkins set to return, he should have more firepower out wide than he’s ever had.”
Ryan McFadden
Ravens 28, Dolphins 14 “The Ravens’ defense, which has been inconsistent this season, should have a solid performance against Miami, which ranks 30th in the league in total offense. I don’t envision a scenario in which Lamar Jackson’s late-game heroics or Justin Tucker’s golden foot will be needed in this matchup.”
C.J. Doon
Ravens 34, Dolphins 13 “It’s a safe bet veteran Justin Houston secures his 100th career sack Thursday night. That and how many points Lamar Jackson and the Ravens score might be the only reasons to stay up late.”
Tim Schwartz
Ravens 35, Dolphins 10 “This one just screams blowout for the Ravens, who are simply better than the Dolphins in every phase of the game — by a lot. It won’t matter who plays quarterback for Miami; neither Tua Tagovailoa nor Jacoby Brissett will be up to the task to lead what would be a stunning upset.”

NFL Network

Table inside Article
Pundit Projected Winner Commentary
Adam Rank
Ravens 28, Dolphins 20
Colleen Wolfe
Ravens 24, Dolphins 17
Marcas Grant
Ravens 30, Dolphins 19
Maurice Jones-Drew
Ravens 35, Dolphins 10
Daniel Jeremiah
Ravens 34, Dolphins 24
Nick Shook
Ravens 30, Dolphins 10
Marc Sessler
Ravens 38, Dolphins 18
Kevin Patra
Ravens 30, Dolphins 20
Grant Gordon
Ravens 38, Dolphins 23
Mark Dulgerian
Ravens 30, Dolphins 21

SPORTING NEWS

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Vinnie Iyer
Ravens 38, Dolphins 10 “The Dolphins' defense has been playing better, but it still can wilt against the run and give up big pass plays. With likely more of Jacoby Brissett on the other side, this will be a Miami walkover for Baltimore.”

CBS SPORTS

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Pete Prisco
Ravens 30, Dolphins 20 “The Ravens defense has issues, but the Dolphins have struggled on offense. Look for Baltimore to come to Miami and win this game easily.”
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Ravens 30, Dolphins 20

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Albert Breer
Connor Orr
Gary Gramling
Jenny Vrentas
Mitch Goldich

Related Content

news

Late for Work 11/11: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Dolphins 'TNF' Matchup 

Stephen A. Smith and Keyshawn Johnson debate Lamar Jackson versus Tom Brady for MVP. The Ravens have come up big on fourth-and-short this season. What are the Ravens' biggest offseason needs?
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Dolphins

Sammy Watkins (thigh) was upgraded to a full participant in Wednesday's walkthrough. Brandon Williams (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday and is questionable. Nick Boyle (knee) is questionable after being limited all week. Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (finger) is questionable.
news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Aren't Wearing Color Rush on 'Thursday Night Football'

The Ravens will wear their white jerseys and black pants against the Dolphins on 'Thursday Night Football' in Miami.
news

Mailbag: Is Lamar Jackson Running Too Much?

Who will replace DeShon Elliott at safety and how does it affect the defense? Will Rashod Bateman's targets drop once Sammy Watkins returns? Could Pat Ricard turn into Peyton Hillis?
news

Late for Work 11/10: Battle-Tested Ravens Handle Adversity Better Than Any Other Team

Are the Steelers the biggest threat to the Ravens in the AFC North? Bold prediction has Lamar Jackson passing for 5,000 yards and running for 1,000.
news

Power Rankings: Ravens Continue to Climb

After another thrilling win, the Ravens climbed in almost every power ranking and are as high as No. 5.
news

Marlon Humphrey Strives for a Better Second Half

As an All-Pro cornerback, Marlon Humphrey holds himself to a high standard, one he expects to meet in the second half of the season. 
news

Lamar Jackson Heads Home to South Florida a Different Quarterback

Two years ago, Lamar Jackson kicked off his 2019 MVP campaign with a monster performance and a catch phrase. Now he comes back a more fully realized player.
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Has No Explanation for Slow Starts But Seeks Solution

Dolphins head coach says he would have started Jacoby Brissett at quarterback if they played Tuesday. The talent of Baltimore's wide receivers was noticed by Marlon Humphrey back in training camp. Humphrey is happy for Jaylen Waddle's success, but wants to stop him Thursday night.
news

Le'Veon Bell Is Enjoying Life on the Other Side of the Ravens-Steelers Rivalry

The longtime Steeler has bounced around the past couple seasons but feels comfortable in his new home in Baltimore.
news

Rashod Bateman Has Started Hot But Is Looking for Breakout Game

The rookie first-round pick caught his first 11 passes all for first downs and his biggest play showed veteran savvy.
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising