Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Bengals

ESPN
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Matt Bowen
|Mike Clay
|Dan Graziano
|Mina Kimes
|Jason Reid
|Laura Rutledge
|Kevin Seifert
|Seth Wickersham
|Trey Wingo
|Damien Woody
BALTIMORE SUN
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|C.J. Doon
|Ravens 35, Bengals 24 “Lamar Jackson won’t let the Ravens lose, but Cincinnati is no longer the pushover it has been recently.”
|Daniel Oyefusi
|Ravens 28, Bengals 16 “Joe Burrow has played well as a rookie and has a bright future ahead of him, but he doesn’t have the supporting cast, especially on defense, to keep up with a team the caliber of the Ravens.“
|Jonas Shaffer
|Ravens 24, Bengals 20 “If the Ravens don’t have Lamar Jackson, they’re not the double-digit favorites that Las Vegas has them pegged as. If they have a hobbled Jackson, they’re a much easier offense to defend. Still, Cincinnati’s attack shouldn’t strike fear into this Ravens defense.”
|Childs Walker
|Ravens 30, Bengals 20 “The Bengals have become a more dangerous opponent with Burrow at quarterback and a talented group of skill players around him. But they’ve yet to play a team on the Ravens' level, and their weaknesses in pass blocking and run defense will make it hard for them to spring an upset.”
USA TODAY
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Jarrett Bell
|Ravens 34, Bengals 24
|Nate Davis
|Ravens 27, Bengals 20
|Jori Epstein
|Ravens 30, Bengals 25
|Mike Jones
|Ravens 38, Bengals 22
|Mike Middlehurst- Schwartz
|Ravens 31, Bengals 21
|Lorenzo Reyes
|Ravens 33, Bengals 21
|Tom Schad
|Ravens 35, Bengals 27
NFL
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Gregg Rosenthal
|Ravens 30, Bengals 21 “Don't be surprised if smoking Joe Burrow moves the ball against a lagging Baltimore pass rush, but I'm not yet buying into Cincy's improved defensive numbers.”
NFL NETWORK
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Adam Rank
|Ravens 31, Bengals 30
|Colleen Wolfe
|Ravens 27, Bengals 14
|Marcas Grant
|Ravens 41, Bengals 24
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Ravens 31, Bengals 21
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Ravens 41, Bengals 24
|Nick Shook
|Ravens 31, Bengals 13
SPORTING NEWS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Vinnie Iyer
|Ravens 38, Bengals 21 “[The Ravens] love playing from ahead and turning on the snowball effect as their defense is better equipped to rush the passer. That should happen here at home against the Bengals' defense.”
CBS SPORTS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Pete Prisco
|Ravens 37, Bengals 21 “This will be Joe Burrow against that attacking, blitzing defense of the Ravens. He's been good so far, but can he and his line hold up here? I don't think they can. Lamar Jackson will have a field day against the Bengals defense. This won't be pretty.”
|Jason La Canfora
|Will Brinson
|Ravens 28, Bengals 21 “The Bengals probably aren't going to win this game, but the Ravens are dealing with a Lamar Jackson injury, and I would expect we see a healthy dose of Robert Griffin III in the second half if Baltimore has a lead.”
|Jared Dubin
|Ryan Wilson
|John Breech
|Ravens 27, Bengals 20
|Dave Richard
|Jamey Eisenberg
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Michael David Smith
|Ravens 30, Bengals 10 “I like Joe Burrow a lot, but I think it’s going to be another year before the Bengals have a team around him that can win consistently. They’re certainly not winning in Baltimore.”
|Mike Florio
|Ravens 21, Bengals 13 “I won’t be surprised if the Bengals surprise the Ravens, because I still think the Ravens in their post-kryptonite funk could potentially be vulnerable, and there’s something about Joe Burrow that I really, really like.”
|Chris Simms
|Ravens 34, Bengals 17 “I think [Burrow] will have his moments certainly, but I just think this is a team in Baltimore that matches up really well with them.”
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Albert Breer
|Andrew Brandt
|Conor Orr
|Gary Gramling
|Jenny Vrentas
|Mitch Goldich
FANSIDED
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Matt Verderame
|Ravens 31, Bengals 22