Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Bengals

C.J. Doon Ravens 35, Bengals 24 “Lamar Jackson won’t let the Ravens lose, but Cincinnati is no longer the pushover it has been recently.”

Daniel Oyefusi Ravens 28, Bengals 16 “Joe Burrow has played well as a rookie and has a bright future ahead of him, but he doesn’t have the supporting cast, especially on defense, to keep up with a team the caliber of the Ravens.“

Jonas Shaffer Ravens 24, Bengals 20 “If the Ravens don’t have Lamar Jackson, they’re not the double-digit favorites that Las Vegas has them pegged as. If they have a hobbled Jackson, they’re a much easier offense to defend. Still, Cincinnati’s attack shouldn’t strike fear into this Ravens defense.”