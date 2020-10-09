Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Bengals

Oct 09, 2020 at 10:15 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

100920-Pundit-Picks

ESPN

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Dan Graziano
Mina Kimes
Jason Reid
Laura Rutledge
Kevin Seifert
Seth Wickersham
Trey Wingo
Damien Woody

BALTIMORE SUN

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
C.J. Doon
Ravens 35, Bengals 24 “Lamar Jackson won’t let the Ravens lose, but Cincinnati is no longer the pushover it has been recently.”
Daniel Oyefusi
Ravens 28, Bengals 16 “Joe Burrow has played well as a rookie and has a bright future ahead of him, but he doesn’t have the supporting cast, especially on defense, to keep up with a team the caliber of the Ravens.“
Jonas Shaffer
Ravens 24, Bengals 20 “If the Ravens don’t have Lamar Jackson, they’re not the double-digit favorites that Las Vegas has them pegged as. If they have a hobbled Jackson, they’re a much easier offense to defend. Still, Cincinnati’s attack shouldn’t strike fear into this Ravens defense.”
Childs Walker
Ravens 30, Bengals 20 “The Bengals have become a more dangerous opponent with Burrow at quarterback and a talented group of skill players around him. But they’ve yet to play a team on the Ravens' level, and their weaknesses in pass blocking and run defense will make it hard for them to spring an upset.”

USA TODAY

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Jarrett Bell
Ravens 34, Bengals 24
Nate Davis
Ravens 27, Bengals 20
Jori Epstein
Ravens 30, Bengals 25
Mike Jones
Ravens 38, Bengals 22
Mike Middlehurst- Schwartz
Ravens 31, Bengals 21
Lorenzo Reyes
Ravens 33, Bengals 21
Tom Schad
Ravens 35, Bengals 27

NFL

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Gregg Rosenthal
Ravens 30, Bengals 21 “Don't be surprised if smoking Joe Burrow moves the ball against a lagging Baltimore pass rush, but I'm not yet buying into Cincy's improved defensive numbers.”

NFL NETWORK

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Adam Rank
Ravens 31, Bengals 30
Colleen Wolfe
Ravens 27, Bengals 14
Marcas Grant
Ravens 41, Bengals 24
Maurice Jones-Drew
Ravens 31, Bengals 21
Daniel Jeremiah
Ravens 41, Bengals 24
Nick Shook
Ravens 31, Bengals 13

SPORTING NEWS

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Vinnie Iyer
Ravens 38, Bengals 21 “[The Ravens] love playing from ahead and turning on the snowball effect as their defense is better equipped to rush the passer. That should happen here at home against the Bengals' defense.”

CBS SPORTS

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Pete Prisco
Ravens 37, Bengals 21 “This will be Joe Burrow against that attacking, blitzing defense of the Ravens. He's been good so far, but can he and his line hold up here? I don't think they can. Lamar Jackson will have a field day against the Bengals defense. This won't be pretty.”
Jason La Canfora
Will Brinson
Ravens 28, Bengals 21 “The Bengals probably aren't going to win this game, but the Ravens are dealing with a Lamar Jackson injury, and I would expect we see a healthy dose of Robert Griffin III in the second half if Baltimore has a lead.”
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Ravens 27, Bengals 20
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Michael David Smith
Ravens 30, Bengals 10 “I like Joe Burrow a lot, but I think it’s going to be another year before the Bengals have a team around him that can win consistently. They’re certainly not winning in Baltimore.”
Mike Florio
Ravens 21, Bengals 13 “I won’t be surprised if the Bengals surprise the Ravens, because I still think the Ravens in their post-kryptonite funk could potentially be vulnerable, and there’s something about Joe Burrow that I really, really like.”
Chris Simms
Ravens 34, Bengals 17 “I think [Burrow] will have his moments certainly, but I just think this is a team in Baltimore that matches up really well with them.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Albert Breer
Andrew Brandt
Conor Orr
Gary Gramling
Jenny Vrentas
Mitch Goldich

FANSIDED

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Matt Verderame
Ravens 31, Bengals 22

