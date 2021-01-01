Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Bengals

C.J. Doon Ravens Ravens 31, Bengals 14 “This Bengals team is playing better than any 4-10-1 team has any right to be, but a repeat of that gut-punching Tyler Boyd touchdown three years ago that knocked the Ravens out of playoff contention is unlikely. The Ravens are simply playing too well right now in all three phases, rising to ninth in overall efficiency after their fourth straight win.”

Daniel Oyefusi Ravens Ravens 34, Bengals 18 “It can be tempting to draw comparisons with Week 17 of the 2017 season, when the Ravens also faced the Bengals in a “win-and-in” situation. But this Ravens team is much better than that past iteration and has made sure not to get in its own way when playing inferior opponents.”

Jonas Shaffer Ravens Ravens 28, Bengals 10 “Cincinnati quarterback Brandon Allen passed for 371 yards against the Texans last week, and the Bengals stifled the Steelers offense the week before. But this Ravens defense doesn’t have the holes that Houston’s defense does. And this Ravens offense isn’t in the rut that Pittsburgh’s offense is.”