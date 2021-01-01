Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Bengals

Jan 01, 2021 at 10:10 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

010121-Pundit-Picks

ESPN

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Matt Bowen Ravens
Mike Clay Ravens
Dan Graziano Ravens
Mina Kimes Ravens
Jason Reid Ravens
Laura Rutledge Ravens
Kevin Seifert Ravens
Seth Wickersham Ravens
Trey Wingo Ravens
Damien Woody Ravens

BALTIMORE SUN

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
C.J. Doon Ravens Ravens 31, Bengals 14 “This Bengals team is playing better than any 4-10-1 team has any right to be, but a repeat of that gut-punching Tyler Boyd touchdown three years ago that knocked the Ravens out of playoff contention is unlikely. The Ravens are simply playing too well right now in all three phases, rising to ninth in overall efficiency after their fourth straight win.”
Daniel Oyefusi Ravens Ravens 34, Bengals 18 “It can be tempting to draw comparisons with Week 17 of the 2017 season, when the Ravens also faced the Bengals in a “win-and-in” situation. But this Ravens team is much better than that past iteration and has made sure not to get in its own way when playing inferior opponents.”
Jonas Shaffer Ravens Ravens 28, Bengals 10 “Cincinnati quarterback Brandon Allen passed for 371 yards against the Texans last week, and the Bengals stifled the Steelers offense the week before. But this Ravens defense doesn’t have the holes that Houston’s defense does. And this Ravens offense isn’t in the rut that Pittsburgh’s offense is.”
Childs Walker Ravens Ravens 37, Bengals 20 “The Bengals aren’t quite the pushovers they appeared to be a few weeks back. They actually moved the ball against the Houston Texans and could give the Ravens a few scares. But the Ravens’ ground game is back to full steam, as is their pass rush — bad news for an opponent that struggles to stop the run and protect its quarterback. With a playoff berth on the line, the Ravens will take care of business.”

USA TODAY

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Jarrett Bell Ravens Ravens 34, Bengals 20
Nate Davis Ravens Ravens 30, Bengals 10
Jori Epstein Ravens Ravens 33, Bengals 17
Mike Jones Ravens Ravens 33, Bengals 24
Mike Middlehurst- Schwartz Ravens Ravens 31, Bengals 16
Lorenzo Reyes Ravens Ravens 30, Bengals 20
Tom Schad Ravens Ravens 34, Bengals 17

NFL

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Gregg Rosenthal Ravens Ravens 35, Bengals 21 “Brandon Allen is a sneaky competent backup quarterback and the Bengals are competing hard. But there's little reason to believe a defense that just gave up 488 yards to the Texans will be able to slow down the Ravens' reformed spread running attack.”

NFL NETWORK

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Adam Rank Ravens Ravens 28, Bengals 19
Colleen Wolfe Ravens Ravens 34, Bengals 17
Marcas Grant Ravens Ravens 28, Bengals 16
Maurice Jones-Drew Ravens Ravens 27, Bengals 20
Daniel Jeremiah Ravens Ravens 31, Bengals 10
Nick Shook Ravens Ravens 30, Bengals 10

SPORTING NEWS

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Vinnie Iyer Ravens Ravens 30, Bengals 14 “The Ravens are back to ‘normal’ with Lamar Jackson and the running game, with more pop in the passing game to boot. The Bengals worked hard to get their wins over the Steelers and Texans, but Baltimore is laser-focused on keeping a playoff berth after its division disappointment.”

CBS SPORTS

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Pete Prisco Ravens Ravens 31, Bengals 17 “The Ravens are in the playoffs with a victory, and they have been playing well the past few weeks. The run game continues to power this team, which will be the case here. The Bengals won't slow down Lamar Jackson.”
Jason La Canfora Ravens
Jared Dubin Ravens
Ryan Wilson Ravens
John Breech Ravens Ravens 30, Bengals 23 “Although I'm an admitted Bengals homer, I'm not going to pick them to win here, but I do think it will be a lot closer than people think.”
Dave Richard Ravens
Jamey Eisenberg Ravens

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Mike Florio Ravens Ravens 34, Bengals 20 “I think the Ravens are that good at this point that even if the Bengals are playing to their full capacity the Ravens still get it done.”
Chris Simms Ravens Ravens 34, Bengals 17 “Just like the Ravens offense, Baltimore’s defense is starting to really peak, too. They’ve gotten back to where they’re pretty healthy on the defensive side of the ball, and I think they’re going into Week 17 and into the playoffs playing about as good of football as they can play.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Albert Breer Ravens
Andrew Brandt Ravens
Conor Orr Ravens
Gary Gramling Ravens
Jenny Vrentas Ravens
Mitch Goldich Ravens

FANSIDED

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Matt Verderame Ravens Ravens 37, Bengals 19 “The Ravens typically crush bad teams. That’s what happens when you run the ball terrifically and the defense is built to overwhelm poor quarterbacks. This shouldn’t be any different.”

