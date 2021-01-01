Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Bengals

ESPN
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Matt Bowen
|Ravens
|Mike Clay
|Ravens
|Dan Graziano
|Ravens
|Mina Kimes
|Ravens
|Jason Reid
|Ravens
|Laura Rutledge
|Ravens
|Kevin Seifert
|Ravens
|Seth Wickersham
|Ravens
|Trey Wingo
|Ravens
|Damien Woody
|Ravens
BALTIMORE SUN
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|C.J. Doon
|Ravens
|Ravens 31, Bengals 14 “This Bengals team is playing better than any 4-10-1 team has any right to be, but a repeat of that gut-punching Tyler Boyd touchdown three years ago that knocked the Ravens out of playoff contention is unlikely. The Ravens are simply playing too well right now in all three phases, rising to ninth in overall efficiency after their fourth straight win.”
|Daniel Oyefusi
|Ravens
|Ravens 34, Bengals 18 “It can be tempting to draw comparisons with Week 17 of the 2017 season, when the Ravens also faced the Bengals in a “win-and-in” situation. But this Ravens team is much better than that past iteration and has made sure not to get in its own way when playing inferior opponents.”
|Jonas Shaffer
|Ravens
|Ravens 28, Bengals 10 “Cincinnati quarterback Brandon Allen passed for 371 yards against the Texans last week, and the Bengals stifled the Steelers offense the week before. But this Ravens defense doesn’t have the holes that Houston’s defense does. And this Ravens offense isn’t in the rut that Pittsburgh’s offense is.”
|Childs Walker
|Ravens
|Ravens 37, Bengals 20 “The Bengals aren’t quite the pushovers they appeared to be a few weeks back. They actually moved the ball against the Houston Texans and could give the Ravens a few scares. But the Ravens’ ground game is back to full steam, as is their pass rush — bad news for an opponent that struggles to stop the run and protect its quarterback. With a playoff berth on the line, the Ravens will take care of business.”
USA TODAY
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Jarrett Bell
|Ravens
|Ravens 34, Bengals 20
|Nate Davis
|Ravens
|Ravens 30, Bengals 10
|Jori Epstein
|Ravens
|Ravens 33, Bengals 17
|Mike Jones
|Ravens
|Ravens 33, Bengals 24
|Mike Middlehurst- Schwartz
|Ravens
|Ravens 31, Bengals 16
|Lorenzo Reyes
|Ravens
|Ravens 30, Bengals 20
|Tom Schad
|Ravens
|Ravens 34, Bengals 17
NFL
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Gregg Rosenthal
|Ravens
|Ravens 35, Bengals 21 “Brandon Allen is a sneaky competent backup quarterback and the Bengals are competing hard. But there's little reason to believe a defense that just gave up 488 yards to the Texans will be able to slow down the Ravens' reformed spread running attack.”
NFL NETWORK
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Adam Rank
|Ravens
|Ravens 28, Bengals 19
|Colleen Wolfe
|Ravens
|Ravens 34, Bengals 17
|Marcas Grant
|Ravens
|Ravens 28, Bengals 16
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Ravens
|Ravens 27, Bengals 20
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Ravens
|Ravens 31, Bengals 10
|Nick Shook
|Ravens
|Ravens 30, Bengals 10
SPORTING NEWS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Vinnie Iyer
|Ravens
|Ravens 30, Bengals 14 “The Ravens are back to ‘normal’ with Lamar Jackson and the running game, with more pop in the passing game to boot. The Bengals worked hard to get their wins over the Steelers and Texans, but Baltimore is laser-focused on keeping a playoff berth after its division disappointment.”
CBS SPORTS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Pete Prisco
|Ravens
|Ravens 31, Bengals 17 “The Ravens are in the playoffs with a victory, and they have been playing well the past few weeks. The run game continues to power this team, which will be the case here. The Bengals won't slow down Lamar Jackson.”
|Jason La Canfora
|Ravens
|Jared Dubin
|Ravens
|Ryan Wilson
|Ravens
|John Breech
|Ravens
|Ravens 30, Bengals 23 “Although I'm an admitted Bengals homer, I'm not going to pick them to win here, but I do think it will be a lot closer than people think.”
|Dave Richard
|Ravens
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Ravens
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Mike Florio
|Ravens
|Ravens 34, Bengals 20 “I think the Ravens are that good at this point that even if the Bengals are playing to their full capacity the Ravens still get it done.”
|Chris Simms
|Ravens
|Ravens 34, Bengals 17 “Just like the Ravens offense, Baltimore’s defense is starting to really peak, too. They’ve gotten back to where they’re pretty healthy on the defensive side of the ball, and I think they’re going into Week 17 and into the playoffs playing about as good of football as they can play.”
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Albert Breer
|Ravens
|Andrew Brandt
|Ravens
|Conor Orr
|Ravens
|Gary Gramling
|Ravens
|Jenny Vrentas
|Ravens
|Mitch Goldich
|Ravens
FANSIDED
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Matt Verderame
|Ravens
|Ravens 37, Bengals 19 “The Ravens typically crush bad teams. That’s what happens when you run the ball terrifically and the defense is built to overwhelm poor quarterbacks. This shouldn’t be any different.”