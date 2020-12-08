Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Cowboys

Dec 08, 2020 at 10:05 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

120820-Pundit-Picks

ESPN

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Dan Graziano
Mina Kimes
Jason Reid
Laura Rutledge
Kevin Seifert
Seth Wickersham
Trey Wingo
Damien Woody

BALTIMORE SUN

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
C.J. Doon
Ravens 28, Cowboys 17 “The Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson need a “get right” game as they seek to finish 10-6 or better to guarantee a spot in a crowded AFC playoff picture, and this certainly qualifies. That is, unless Dallas’ stars — Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Demarcus Lawrence — wreak havoc.”
Daniel Oyefusi
Ravens 27, Cowboys 16 “Even if Jackson shows some rust in his return to the field, the Ravens should be able to rely heavily on their running game, while defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale takes advantage of a Cowboys offense missing several starters along the offensive line.”
Jonas Shaffer
Ravens 20, Cowboys 10 “This won’t be a pretty game. The Ravens offense will be better off with Lamar Jackson in control, but don’t expect it to find a groove. Even when Mark Andrews and Willie Snead IV were available, there were still clear struggles.”
Childs Walker
Ravens 34, Cowboys 17 “The Ravens couldn’t ask for a much better opponent as they try to recover from a COVID-19 outbreak and a three-game losing streak. The Cowboys give up tons of yards and points, and their offense is pedestrian with quarterback Andy Dalton playing behind a battered line. If Lamar Jackson is anywhere close to full speed, the Ravens will roll.”

USA TODAY

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Jarrett Bell
Ravens 24, Cowboys 19
Nate Davis
Ravens 27, Cowboys 19
Jori Epstein
Ravens 21, Cowboys 17
Mike Jones
Ravens 29, Cowboys 22
Mike Middlehurst- Schwartz
Ravens 28, Cowboys 17
Lorenzo Reyes
Ravens 27, Cowboys 21
Tom Schad
Ravens 28, Cowboys 17

NFL

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Gregg Rosenthal
Ravens 23, Cowboys 16 “When the talent is so depleted for both sides, I lean toward the better quarterback and better organization.”

NFL NETWORK

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Adam Rank
Ravens 27, Cowboys 24
Colleen Wolfe
Ravens 25, Cowboys 14
Marcas Grant
Ravens 23, Cowboys 20
Maurice Jones-Drew
Ravens 27, Cowboys 13
Daniel Jeremiah
Ravens 33, Cowboys 17
Nick Shook
Ravens 23, Cowboys 14

SPORTING NEWS

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Vinnie Iyer
Ravens 24, Cowboys 17 “There's too much pride and desperation here in trying to get an AFC wild-card berth to think Baltimore will fall, leaning much on its running game and defense here.”

CBS SPORTS

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Pete Prisco
Ravens 27, Cowboys 24 “Who will be back for the Ravens? No matter who they get back, it will be close but they will win it.”
Jason La Canfora
Will Brinson
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Ravens 27, Cowboys 17
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Michael David Smith
Ravens 27, Cowboys 17 “Even after all the Ravens went through over the last couple weeks, they’ll handle the Cowboys.”
Mike Florio
Ravens 28, Cowboys 20 “Dez Bryant finally gets to play his former team. Although statistically he may not have a huge game, his emotion could fuel a much-needed win for a struggling Ravens franchise.”
Chris Simms
Ravens 28, Cowboys 17 “I would be shocked if we don’t see the Ravens play some better football and kind of go on a run here at the end of this season.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Albert Breer
Andrew Brandt
Conor Orr
Gary Gramling
Jenny Vrentas
Mitch Goldich

FANSIDED

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Matt Verderame
Ravens 32, Cowboys 15 “No reason to pick the Cowboys, even with Baltimore on a short week, Dallas on almost two weeks’ rest and the Ravens dealing with COVID challenges.”

