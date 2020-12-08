Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Cowboys

ESPN
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Matt Bowen
|Mike Clay
|Dan Graziano
|Mina Kimes
|Jason Reid
|Laura Rutledge
|Kevin Seifert
|Seth Wickersham
|Trey Wingo
|Damien Woody
BALTIMORE SUN
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|C.J. Doon
|Ravens 28, Cowboys 17 “The Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson need a “get right” game as they seek to finish 10-6 or better to guarantee a spot in a crowded AFC playoff picture, and this certainly qualifies. That is, unless Dallas’ stars — Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Demarcus Lawrence — wreak havoc.”
|Daniel Oyefusi
|Ravens 27, Cowboys 16 “Even if Jackson shows some rust in his return to the field, the Ravens should be able to rely heavily on their running game, while defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale takes advantage of a Cowboys offense missing several starters along the offensive line.”
|Jonas Shaffer
|Ravens 20, Cowboys 10 “This won’t be a pretty game. The Ravens offense will be better off with Lamar Jackson in control, but don’t expect it to find a groove. Even when Mark Andrews and Willie Snead IV were available, there were still clear struggles.”
|Childs Walker
|Ravens 34, Cowboys 17 “The Ravens couldn’t ask for a much better opponent as they try to recover from a COVID-19 outbreak and a three-game losing streak. The Cowboys give up tons of yards and points, and their offense is pedestrian with quarterback Andy Dalton playing behind a battered line. If Lamar Jackson is anywhere close to full speed, the Ravens will roll.”
USA TODAY
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Jarrett Bell
|Ravens 24, Cowboys 19
|Nate Davis
|Ravens 27, Cowboys 19
|Jori Epstein
|Ravens 21, Cowboys 17
|Mike Jones
|Ravens 29, Cowboys 22
|Mike Middlehurst- Schwartz
|Ravens 28, Cowboys 17
|Lorenzo Reyes
|Ravens 27, Cowboys 21
|Tom Schad
|Ravens 28, Cowboys 17
NFL
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Gregg Rosenthal
|Ravens 23, Cowboys 16 “When the talent is so depleted for both sides, I lean toward the better quarterback and better organization.”
NFL NETWORK
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Adam Rank
|Ravens 27, Cowboys 24
|Colleen Wolfe
|Ravens 25, Cowboys 14
|Marcas Grant
|Ravens 23, Cowboys 20
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Ravens 27, Cowboys 13
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Ravens 33, Cowboys 17
|Nick Shook
|Ravens 23, Cowboys 14
SPORTING NEWS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Vinnie Iyer
|Ravens 24, Cowboys 17 “There's too much pride and desperation here in trying to get an AFC wild-card berth to think Baltimore will fall, leaning much on its running game and defense here.”
CBS SPORTS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Pete Prisco
|Ravens 27, Cowboys 24 “Who will be back for the Ravens? No matter who they get back, it will be close but they will win it.”
|Jason La Canfora
|Will Brinson
|Jared Dubin
|Ryan Wilson
|John Breech
|Ravens 27, Cowboys 17
|Dave Richard
|Jamey Eisenberg
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Michael David Smith
|Ravens 27, Cowboys 17 “Even after all the Ravens went through over the last couple weeks, they’ll handle the Cowboys.”
|Mike Florio
|Ravens 28, Cowboys 20 “Dez Bryant finally gets to play his former team. Although statistically he may not have a huge game, his emotion could fuel a much-needed win for a struggling Ravens franchise.”
|Chris Simms
|Ravens 28, Cowboys 17 “I would be shocked if we don’t see the Ravens play some better football and kind of go on a run here at the end of this season.”
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Albert Breer
|Andrew Brandt
|Conor Orr
|Gary Gramling
|Jenny Vrentas
|Mitch Goldich
FANSIDED
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Matt Verderame
|Ravens 32, Cowboys 15 “No reason to pick the Cowboys, even with Baltimore on a short week, Dallas on almost two weeks’ rest and the Ravens dealing with COVID challenges.”