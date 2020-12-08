Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Cowboys

C.J. Doon Ravens 28, Cowboys 17 “The Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson need a “get right” game as they seek to finish 10-6 or better to guarantee a spot in a crowded AFC playoff picture, and this certainly qualifies. That is, unless Dallas’ stars — Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Demarcus Lawrence — wreak havoc.”

Daniel Oyefusi Ravens 27, Cowboys 16 “Even if Jackson shows some rust in his return to the field, the Ravens should be able to rely heavily on their running game, while defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale takes advantage of a Cowboys offense missing several starters along the offensive line.”

Jonas Shaffer Ravens 20, Cowboys 10 “This won’t be a pretty game. The Ravens offense will be better off with Lamar Jackson in control, but don’t expect it to find a groove. Even when Mark Andrews and Willie Snead IV were available, there were still clear struggles.”