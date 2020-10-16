Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Eagles

Oct 16, 2020 at 09:52 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

ESPN

Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Dan Graziano
Mina Kimes
Jason Reid
Laura Rutledge
Kevin Seifert
Seth Wickersham
Trey Wingo
Damien Woody

BALTIMORE SUN

C.J. Doon
Ravens 28, Eagles 20 “If the Ravens offense continues to struggle, it could get tight, but the pass rush should be able to harass [Carson] Wentz, who’s been sacked 19 times already this season behind a banged-up offensive line.”
Daniel Oyefusi
Ravens 30, Eagles 18 “Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has already thrown nine interceptions this season and he’s facing a Ravens defense that has taken the ball away 10 times, second-most in the NFL. If the Ravens can force Wentz into some mistakes early, they should run away with this game easily.”
Jonas Shaffer
Ravens 23, Eagles 13 “Philadelphia’s talented front four could fluster Lamar Jackson, but count on the MVP to deliver a bounce-back performance, fans or no fans.”
Childs Walker
Ravens 34, Eagles 23 “Another week, another matchup in which the Ravens hold advantages all over the field. These aren’t the Eagles who won the Super Bowl three years ago.”

USA TODAY

Jarrett Bell
Ravens 30, Eagles 20
Nate Davis
Ravens 27, Eagles 16
Jori Epstein
Ravens 21, Eagles 10
Mike Jones
Ravens 32, Eagles 27
Mike Middlehurst- Schwartz
Ravens 34, Eagles 16
Lorenzo Reyes
Ravens 33, Eagles 20
Tom Schad
Ravens 31, Eagles 28

NFL

Gregg Rosenthal
Ravens 30, Eagles 23 “Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' offense are playing dramatically worse than they did in 2019, but they are still playing well enough to win with obvious room for improvement.”

NFL NETWORK

Adam Rank
Ravens 22, Eagles 20
Colleen Wolfe
Ravens 31, Eagles 24
Marcas Grant
Ravens 30, Eagles 16
Maurice Jones-Drew
Ravens 38, Eagles 20
Daniel Jeremiah
Ravens 31, Eagles 24
Nick Shook
Ravens 31, Eagles 13

SPORTING NEWS

Vinnie Iyer
Ravens 23, Eagles 20 “Jackson and Wentz play to a tough draw, with a big late kick by Justin Tucker making the difference.”

CBS SPORTS

Pete Prisco
Ravens 29, Eagles 20 “Look for Lamar Jackson to have a big day against the Eagles secondary. The Ravens defense will also get the best of the Philly offense. Ravens win it big.”
Jason La Canfora
Will Brinson
Ravens 41, Eagles 17
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

Michael David Smith
Ravens 20, Eagles 10 “Carson Wentz is looking better the last couple weeks than he did in his disastrous start, but the Ravens’ defense should dominate the Eagles up front and the Ravens’ running game will sit on the lead.”
Mike Florio
Ravens 34, Eagles 20 “The Ravens are running roughshod over every team not from Missouri.”
Chris Simms
Ravens 31, Eagles 20 “Philly’s linebackers stink. When you play Lamar Jackson, you know who gets put out there a lot on an island to tackle him at the second level? The linebackers. They’re in trouble.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Albert Breer
Andrew Brandt
Conor Orr
Gary Gramling
Jenny Vrentas
Mitch Goldich

FANSIDED

Matt Verderame
Ravens 29, Eagles 17 “If Lamar Jackson can get the passing game cranked up, this may be a blowout.”

