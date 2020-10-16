Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Eagles

C.J. Doon Ravens 28, Eagles 20 “If the Ravens offense continues to struggle, it could get tight, but the pass rush should be able to harass [Carson] Wentz, who’s been sacked 19 times already this season behind a banged-up offensive line.”

Daniel Oyefusi Ravens 30, Eagles 18 “Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has already thrown nine interceptions this season and he’s facing a Ravens defense that has taken the ball away 10 times, second-most in the NFL. If the Ravens can force Wentz into some mistakes early, they should run away with this game easily.”

Jonas Shaffer Ravens 23, Eagles 13 “Philadelphia’s talented front four could fluster Lamar Jackson, but count on the MVP to deliver a bounce-back performance, fans or no fans.”