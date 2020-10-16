Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Eagles

ESPN
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Matt Bowen
|Mike Clay
|Dan Graziano
|Mina Kimes
|Jason Reid
|Laura Rutledge
|Kevin Seifert
|Seth Wickersham
|Trey Wingo
|Damien Woody
BALTIMORE SUN
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|C.J. Doon
|Ravens 28, Eagles 20 “If the Ravens offense continues to struggle, it could get tight, but the pass rush should be able to harass [Carson] Wentz, who’s been sacked 19 times already this season behind a banged-up offensive line.”
|Daniel Oyefusi
|Ravens 30, Eagles 18 “Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has already thrown nine interceptions this season and he’s facing a Ravens defense that has taken the ball away 10 times, second-most in the NFL. If the Ravens can force Wentz into some mistakes early, they should run away with this game easily.”
|Jonas Shaffer
|Ravens 23, Eagles 13 “Philadelphia’s talented front four could fluster Lamar Jackson, but count on the MVP to deliver a bounce-back performance, fans or no fans.”
|Childs Walker
|Ravens 34, Eagles 23 “Another week, another matchup in which the Ravens hold advantages all over the field. These aren’t the Eagles who won the Super Bowl three years ago.”
USA TODAY
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Jarrett Bell
|Ravens 30, Eagles 20
|Nate Davis
|Ravens 27, Eagles 16
|Jori Epstein
|Ravens 21, Eagles 10
|Mike Jones
|Ravens 32, Eagles 27
|Mike Middlehurst- Schwartz
|Ravens 34, Eagles 16
|Lorenzo Reyes
|Ravens 33, Eagles 20
|Tom Schad
|Ravens 31, Eagles 28
NFL
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Gregg Rosenthal
|Ravens 30, Eagles 23 “Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' offense are playing dramatically worse than they did in 2019, but they are still playing well enough to win with obvious room for improvement.”
NFL NETWORK
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Adam Rank
|Ravens 22, Eagles 20
|Colleen Wolfe
|Ravens 31, Eagles 24
|Marcas Grant
|Ravens 30, Eagles 16
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Ravens 38, Eagles 20
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Ravens 31, Eagles 24
|Nick Shook
|Ravens 31, Eagles 13
SPORTING NEWS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Vinnie Iyer
|Ravens 23, Eagles 20 “Jackson and Wentz play to a tough draw, with a big late kick by Justin Tucker making the difference.”
CBS SPORTS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Pete Prisco
|Ravens 29, Eagles 20 “Look for Lamar Jackson to have a big day against the Eagles secondary. The Ravens defense will also get the best of the Philly offense. Ravens win it big.”
|Jason La Canfora
|Will Brinson
|Ravens 41, Eagles 17
|Jared Dubin
|Ryan Wilson
|John Breech
|Dave Richard
|Jamey Eisenberg
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Michael David Smith
|Ravens 20, Eagles 10 “Carson Wentz is looking better the last couple weeks than he did in his disastrous start, but the Ravens’ defense should dominate the Eagles up front and the Ravens’ running game will sit on the lead.”
|Mike Florio
|Ravens 34, Eagles 20 “The Ravens are running roughshod over every team not from Missouri.”
|Chris Simms
|Ravens 31, Eagles 20 “Philly’s linebackers stink. When you play Lamar Jackson, you know who gets put out there a lot on an island to tackle him at the second level? The linebackers. They’re in trouble.”
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Albert Breer
|Andrew Brandt
|Conor Orr
|Gary Gramling
|Jenny Vrentas
|Mitch Goldich
FANSIDED
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Matt Verderame
|Ravens 29, Eagles 17 “If Lamar Jackson can get the passing game cranked up, this may be a blowout.”