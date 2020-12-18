Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Jaguars

C.J. Doon Ravens 34, Jaguars 17 “After an emotional roller-coaster of a game against the Browns — in which the Ravens’ playoff odds swing nearly 30% on one play — Baltimore should have an easy, comfortable victory at home.”

Daniel Oyefusi Ravens 28, Jaguars 16 “Outside of a setback against the New England Patriots, the Ravens have fared well against teams with losing records, and this should be no different.”

Jonas Shaffer Ravens 31, Jaguars 20 “The Jaguars have a handful of fun pieces on offense, and Gardner Minshew has some Baker Mayfield-esque qualities. But they’ve also lost 12 games in a row. The Ravens can’t let injuries derail their push for a wild-card berth.”