Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Jaguars

ESPN
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Matt Bowen
|Mike Clay
|Dan Graziano
|Mina Kimes
|Jason Reid
|Laura Rutledge
|Kevin Seifert
|Seth Wickersham
|Trey Wingo
|Damien Woody
BALTIMORE SUN
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|C.J. Doon
|Ravens 34, Jaguars 17 “After an emotional roller-coaster of a game against the Browns — in which the Ravens’ playoff odds swing nearly 30% on one play — Baltimore should have an easy, comfortable victory at home.”
|Daniel Oyefusi
|Ravens 28, Jaguars 16 “Outside of a setback against the New England Patriots, the Ravens have fared well against teams with losing records, and this should be no different.”
|Jonas Shaffer
|Ravens 31, Jaguars 20 “The Jaguars have a handful of fun pieces on offense, and Gardner Minshew has some Baker Mayfield-esque qualities. But they’ve also lost 12 games in a row. The Ravens can’t let injuries derail their push for a wild-card berth.”
|Childs Walker
|Ravens 31, Jaguars 17 “Lamar Jackson and his teammates have fought hard to get back in the playoff race, and they’re not going to blow their chance against a 1-12 opponent.”
USA TODAY
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Jarrett Bell
|Ravens 37, Jaguars 20
|Nate Davis
|Ravens 38, Jaguars 13
|Jori Epstein
|Ravens 41, Jaguars 13
|Mike Jones
|Ravens 31, Jaguars 20
|Mike Middlehurst- Schwartz
|Ravens 38, Jaguars 20
|Lorenzo Reyes
|Ravens 28, Jaguars 13
|Tom Schad
|Ravens 30 Jaguars 20
NFL
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Gregg Rosenthal
|Ravens 33, Jaguars 24 “The Ravens' deteriorating defense is a problem. Their cornerbacks aren't healthy enough to leave in man coverage, which limits their blitzes, which ruins the pass rush from a banged-up defensive line. Gardner Minshew could also be a problem this week, but the Jaguars' run defense is too soft to hold up despite this being Baltimore's third straight game playing on a short week.”
NFL NETWORK
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Adam Rank
|Ravens 30, Jaguars 20
|Colleen Wolfe
|Ravens 24, Jaguars 14
|Marcas Grant
|Ravens 27, Jaguars 17
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Ravens 27, Jaguars 6
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Ravens 34, Jaguars 7
|Nick Shook
|Ravens 28, Jaguars 9
SPORTING NEWS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Vinnie Iyer
|Ravens 34, Jaguars 17 “The Ravens are coming off two strong offensive performances with Lamar Jackson and the running game partying like it was 2019. Minshew will be pressured into mistakes outweighing the spark he provides. Jacksonville has zero answers for Baltimore on the ground.”
CBS SPORTS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Pete Prisco
|Ravens 37, Jaguars 10 “The Ravens have won two straight, while the running game is going wild lately. The Jaguars can't stop the run, which will be a major problem. Gardner Minshew is back in at quarterback for the Jaguars, but it won't matter. This will be ugly.”
|Will Brinson
|Ravens 31, Jaguars 14 “How Lamar Jackson, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards (plus Mark Ingram?) don't run for 250 yards here is beyond me. They can do whatever they want on offense, assuming they're willing to just lean on the ground game and get out of Dodge with a win.”
|Jared Dubin
|Ryan Wilson
|John Breech
|Ravens 34, Jaguars 20
|Dave Richard
|Jamey Eisenberg
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Michael David Smith
|Ravens 24, Jaguars 20 “I won’t be surprised if the Ravens have a little bit of a letdown after their big Monday night win, and I won’t be surprised if Gardner Minshew plays well for the Jaguars. I’m not picking an upset, but I do think this will be a closer game than the point spread suggests.”
|Mike Florio
|Ravens 38, Jaguars 20 “Desperation looks good on the Ravens, and it could make them ready to actually win a playoff game, if they get there.”
|Chris Simms
|Ravens 38, Jaguars 24 “I think the Jaguars score some points and hang around but ultimately the Ravens put them away late.”
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Albert Breer
|Andrew Brandt
|Conor Orr
|Gary Gramling
|Jenny Vrentas
|Mitch Goldich
FANSIDED
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Matt Verderame
|Ravens 37, Jaguars 13 “Have you seen the Jaguars lately? The Ravens know it’s must-win territory from here on out, and they act accordingly.”