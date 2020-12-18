Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Jaguars

Dec 18, 2020 at 10:08 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

121820-Pundit-Picks

ESPN

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Dan Graziano
Mina Kimes
Jason Reid
Laura Rutledge
Kevin Seifert
Seth Wickersham
Trey Wingo
Damien Woody

BALTIMORE SUN

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
C.J. Doon
Ravens 34, Jaguars 17 “After an emotional roller-coaster of a game against the Browns — in which the Ravens’ playoff odds swing nearly 30% on one play — Baltimore should have an easy, comfortable victory at home.”
Daniel Oyefusi
Ravens 28, Jaguars 16 “Outside of a setback against the New England Patriots, the Ravens have fared well against teams with losing records, and this should be no different.”
Jonas Shaffer
Ravens 31, Jaguars 20 “The Jaguars have a handful of fun pieces on offense, and Gardner Minshew has some Baker Mayfield-esque qualities. But they’ve also lost 12 games in a row. The Ravens can’t let injuries derail their push for a wild-card berth.”
Childs Walker
Ravens 31, Jaguars 17 “Lamar Jackson and his teammates have fought hard to get back in the playoff race, and they’re not going to blow their chance against a 1-12 opponent.”

USA TODAY

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Jarrett Bell
Ravens 37, Jaguars 20
Nate Davis
Ravens 38, Jaguars 13
Jori Epstein
Ravens 41, Jaguars 13
Mike Jones
Ravens 31, Jaguars 20
Mike Middlehurst- Schwartz
Ravens 38, Jaguars 20
Lorenzo Reyes
Ravens 28, Jaguars 13
Tom Schad
Ravens 30 Jaguars 20

NFL

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Gregg Rosenthal
Ravens 33, Jaguars 24 “The Ravens' deteriorating defense is a problem. Their cornerbacks aren't healthy enough to leave in man coverage, which limits their blitzes, which ruins the pass rush from a banged-up defensive line. Gardner Minshew could also be a problem this week, but the Jaguars' run defense is too soft to hold up despite this being Baltimore's third straight game playing on a short week.”

NFL NETWORK

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Adam Rank
Ravens 30, Jaguars 20
Colleen Wolfe
Ravens 24, Jaguars 14
Marcas Grant
Ravens 27, Jaguars 17
Maurice Jones-Drew
Ravens 27, Jaguars 6
Daniel Jeremiah
Ravens 34, Jaguars 7
Nick Shook
Ravens 28, Jaguars 9

SPORTING NEWS

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Vinnie Iyer
Ravens 34, Jaguars 17 “The Ravens are coming off two strong offensive performances with Lamar Jackson and the running game partying like it was 2019. Minshew will be pressured into mistakes outweighing the spark he provides. Jacksonville has zero answers for Baltimore on the ground.”

CBS SPORTS

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Pete Prisco
Ravens 37, Jaguars 10 “The Ravens have won two straight, while the running game is going wild lately. The Jaguars can't stop the run, which will be a major problem. Gardner Minshew is back in at quarterback for the Jaguars, but it won't matter. This will be ugly.”
Will Brinson
Ravens 31, Jaguars 14 “How Lamar Jackson, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards (plus Mark Ingram?) don't run for 250 yards here is beyond me. They can do whatever they want on offense, assuming they're willing to just lean on the ground game and get out of Dodge with a win.”
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Ravens 34, Jaguars 20
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Michael David Smith
Ravens 24, Jaguars 20 “I won’t be surprised if the Ravens have a little bit of a letdown after their big Monday night win, and I won’t be surprised if Gardner Minshew plays well for the Jaguars. I’m not picking an upset, but I do think this will be a closer game than the point spread suggests.”
Mike Florio
Ravens 38, Jaguars 20 “Desperation looks good on the Ravens, and it could make them ready to actually win a playoff game, if they get there.”
Chris Simms
Ravens 38, Jaguars 24 “I think the Jaguars score some points and hang around but ultimately the Ravens put them away late.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Albert Breer
Andrew Brandt
Conor Orr
Gary Gramling
Jenny Vrentas
Mitch Goldich

FANSIDED

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Matt Verderame
Ravens 37, Jaguars 13 “Have you seen the Jaguars lately? The Ravens know it’s must-win territory from here on out, and they act accordingly.”

Related Content

news

Late for Work 12/18: Ravens Are Unanimous Choice to Defeat Jaguars

Can the Ravens get their sack attack back on track this week? Raiders tight end Darren Waller pays tribute to former Ravens teammate Lorenzo Taliaferro.
news

News & Notes: Wink Martindale Says Ravens Are Getting Closer to More Sacks

Giving up 42 points didn't feel so great to the Ravens' defense. Greg Roman changed plans quickly when Lamar returned against Cleveland. Wink Martindale likes Gardner Minshew's style.
news

'Out for Blood' vs. 'Too Nice a Guy': How Yannick Ngakoue and Calais Campbell Approach Facing Their Former Jaguars

Defensive end Calais Campbell and outside linebacker Yannick Ngakoue departed on very different terms from Jacksonville.
news

Mailbag: Jumpstart the Passing Game or Run, Run, Run?

What's the deal with Marcus Peters' injury? What can be done to improve the pass rush? Can the Ravens keep Orlando Brown Jr.?
news

Tyler Huntley 'Ready to Go' As Ravens' New Backup Quarterback

Lamar Jackson will have his third different backup quarterback this year with undrafted rookie Tyler Huntley out of Utah.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Jaguars

The Week 15 game will be broadcast on CBS at 1 p.m. and can be streamed by in-market fans.
news

Late for Work 12/17: NFL's Most Dangerous Rushing Attack Puts Ravens in Position for Playoff Run

The Ravens' odds of making the playoffs increases to 83 percent. Trace McSorley knows what Lamar Jackson was doing in the locker room during Monday night's game. Justin Madubuike is named Pro Football Focus' Defensive Rookie of the Week.
news

Ravens Deeply Saddened By Death of Former Running Back Lorenzo Taliaferro

Lorenzo Taliaferro, 28, played three seasons in Baltimore (2014-2016) after being a fourth-round pick out of Coastal Carolina.
news

Lamar Jackson Says Cramps Were 'Probably' Linked to COVID-19, But Mystery Remains

Lamar Jackson was well hydrated, but the cramps spread from his fingers to the opposite forearm, then down to his legs before he had to go to the locker room.
news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Jaguars

Jimmy Smith continues to deal with various injuries, but cornerback Terrell Bonds returned to practice from injured reserve. 
news

News & Notes: J.K. Dobbins Focuses on Wins, Not Carries

Marquise Brown was sure-handed when it counted most. Calais Campbell says he's still not 100 percent, and he respects Minshew's swagger.

Advertising