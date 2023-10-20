Pundit Picks: Lions Favored to Beat Ravens

Brooke Cerosimo

Ravens 24, Lions 20 “Detroit is one of the hottest teams in football right now, having sandwiched three easy wins over NFC South teams around a prime-time beatdown of the Packers. The streak marks the first time since 1934(!) that the Lions have won four straight games in a season by 14-plus points, according to NFL Research. There's a lot to be excited about, but Baltimore is a different beast with an electric quarterback capable of taking over games in a multitude of ways and a defense that ranks in the top five in scoring and total yards. Can Detroit's defensive front keep Lamar Jackson off balance and force him into errors? How much will David Montgomery's absence be felt? It does appear Jahmyr Gibbs could return to the Lions' lineup. Even still, this is the toughest opponent Detroit has seen in over a month — and it'll show.”