Pundit Picks: Lions Favored to Beat Ravens

Oct 20, 2023 at 11:13 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

ESPN

Stephania Bell
Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Dan Graziano
Kimberly Martin
Eric Moody
Jason Reid
Lindsey Thiry
Seth Wickersham

BALTIMORE SUN

Childs Walker
Ravens 24, Lions 20 “All logic points to the Lions. The Ravens haven’t played an offense nearly this potent, and it’s not like they can count on pounding Detroit’s defense. There’s also a possible London hangover to consider. That said, this feels like an occasion for Lamar Jackson to put it together after a week of analysts fawning over the Lions.”
Brian Whacker
Lions 24, Ravens 17 “The Lions’ offense has scored the third-most touchdowns (21) in the NFL, while the Ravens have given up the fewest (6) of any team in the league. But this is also the most complete team Baltimore has faced this season, with the Lions’ defense surrendering just 18.8 points per game, ninth-fewest in the NFL. Detroit star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is also coming off a 12-catch, 124-yard game, and while the Lions are without running back David Montgomery, rookie Jahmyr Gibbs is likely to return from a hamstring injury.”
C.J. Doon
Lions 23, Ravens 20 “In terms of overall efficiency, according to FTN Fantasy’s DVOA, only the 49ers rank higher than the Lions. During its four-game winning streak, Detroit is outscoring opponents by an average of 15 points. The Ravens are getting healthier and will have the two best players on the field in Lamar Jackson and Roquan Smith, but I’ve been impressed enough by the Lions’ talent and body of work to give them the slight edge Sunday.”
Tim Schwartz
Lions 20, Ravens 17 “The last time the Ravens faced the Lions, Justin Tucker etched his name in the history books with an NFL-record 66-yard game-winning field goal. I don’t expect another Baltimore miracle Sunday. The Lions are a legitimate Super Bowl contender and by far the best team the Ravens will have faced so far this season. This is the week Baltimore needs to finally put it all together for a full 60 minutes — and I’m not sold it’s quite ready.”

USA TODAY

Jarrett Bell
Lions 21, Ravens 19
Chris Bumbaca
Ravens 24, Lions 23
Nate Davis
Ravens 24, Lions 23
Safid Deen
Lions 21, Ravens 17
Tyler Dragon
Ravens 25, Lions 24
Victoria Hernandez
Lions 23, Ravens 19
Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz
Lions 27, Ravens 24
Lorenzo Reyes
Lions 22, Ravens 17

NFL.com

Brooke Cerosimo
Ravens 24, Lions 20 “Detroit is one of the hottest teams in football right now, having sandwiched three easy wins over NFC South teams around a prime-time beatdown of the Packers. The streak marks the first time since 1934(!) that the Lions have won four straight games in a season by 14-plus points, according to NFL Research. There's a lot to be excited about, but Baltimore is a different beast with an electric quarterback capable of taking over games in a multitude of ways and a defense that ranks in the top five in scoring and total yards. Can Detroit's defensive front keep Lamar Jackson off balance and force him into errors? How much will David Montgomery's absence be felt? It does appear Jahmyr Gibbs could return to the Lions' lineup. Even still, this is the toughest opponent Detroit has seen in over a month — and it'll show.”
Ali Bhanpuri
Lions 23, Ravens 20
Dan Parr
Ravens 24, Lions 20
Gennaro Filice
Ravens 24, Lions 20
Tom Blair
Lions 24, Ravens 21

NFL NETWORK

Adam Rank
Lions 23, Ravens 20
Colleen Wolfe
Ravens 21, Lions 19
Marcas Grant
Ravens 23, Lions 20
Maurice Jones-Drew
Ravens 20, Lions 17
Daniel Jeremiah
Lions 24, Ravens 21
Nick Shook
Lions 27, Ravens 17
Marc Sessler
Lions 24, Ravens 19
Kevin Patra
Ravens 27, Lions 24
Grant Gordon
Lions 23, Ravens 20
Eric Edholm
Ravens 24, Lions 23

SPORTING NEWS

Vinnie Iyer
Ravens 23, Lions 20 “The Lions are taking some hits in the running game and that won't help Jared Goff facing an improving Ravens' defense that can handle and contain the middle of the field in the passing game. Lamar Jackson's running is a tough draw and Detroit also won't be able to cover Mark Andrews well.”

CBS SPORTS

Pete Prisco
Ravens 23, Lions 17 “This is one of the better games of the week. The Lions are playing back-to-back road games, but the Ravens are coming off a London trip. The Ravens haven't clicked yet on offense, but it's coming. The problem is the Detroit defense is really good. Even so, look for the Ravens and Lamar Jackson to find a way to win this one as the offense actually shows better.”
Will Brinson
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Lions 27, Ravens 24 “I don't think the Ravens secondary has truly been tested this year and we'll find out this week just how good they really are. I think they're good, but I think Goff is better.”
Tyler Sullivan
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

Mike Florio
Lions 20, Ravens 17 “It’s going to be close, it’s going to be hard fought, but I believe the Lions are going to roar.”
Chris Simms
Ravens 24, Lions 20 “There’s a lot to be impressed with with both of these football teams. … I’m going with the Ravens, realizing they can’t go to 4-3, [and] they’re at home.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Albert Breer
Connor Orr
Claire Kuwana
John Pluym
Mitch Goldich
Gilberto Manzano
Matt Verderame

FANSIDED

Cody Williams
Ravens 21, Lions 20 “Detroit might be one of the rare cases of a team that had the preseason hype train behind it and is living up to it. At the same time, though, the Lions are getting beaten up a bit, particularly at running back, while the Ravens are actually getting slightly healthier and have yet to have their scoring match their efficiency. That changes at home this week as they narrowly get past the Lions here.”

