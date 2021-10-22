Pundit Picks: These Three Analysts Are Picking the Bengals

Oct 22, 2021
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

102221-Pundit-Picks

ESPN

Emmanuel Acho
Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Jeremy Fowler
Domonique Foxworth
Dan Graziano
Rob Ninkovich
Laura Rutledge
Kevin Seifert
Seth Wickersham
Damien Woody

BALTIMORE SUN

Childs Walker
Ravens 27, Bengals 23 “The Ravens still have home-field advantage and a more reliable track record of success with [Lamar] Jackson at quarterback, but they’ll be challenged in all phases in a game that goes down to the last few possessions.”

USA TODAY

Jarrett Bell
Ravens 33, Bengals 27
Nate Davis
Ravens 27, Bengals 23
Jori Epstein
Ravens 27, Bengals 24
Mike Freeman
Ravens 27, Bengals 22
Mike Jones
Ravens 30, Bengals 29
Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz
Ravens 30, Bengals 21
Lorenzo Reyes
Ravens 27, Bengals 24

NFL.com

Gregg Rosenthal
Ravens 27, Bengals 21 “I'm convinced this juiced-up Cincy D is a top-10 group, the best Lamar Jackson has faced this year; it can keep this game close enough for the Bengals to cover the point spread, even if they don't win.”

NFL Network

Adam Rank
Ravens 30, Bengals 29
Colleen Wolfe
Ravens 27, Bengals 24
Marcas Grant
Ravens 24, Bengals 14
Maurice Jones-Drew
Ravens 33, Bengals 16
Daniel Jeremiah
Bengals 24, Ravens 23
Nick Shook
Ravens 30, Bengals 20
Marc Sessler
Ravens 26, Bengals 23 OT
Kevin Patra
Ravens 25, Bengals 23
Grant Gordon
Ravens 38, Bengals 22
Mark Dulgerian
Ravens 35, Bengals 30

SPORTING NEWS

Vinnie Iyer
Ravens 27, Bengals 23 “The Bengals won't mind throwing often on Baltimore's D and Cincinnati cannot slow down the Ravens' best downfield targets. This game comes down to a key drive in the fourth quarter with Jackson coming through at home.”

CBS SPORTS

Pete Prisco
Ravens 31, Bengals 28 “I expect the Bengals offense to move the ball with Joe Burrow, so it will come down to whether they can slow Lamar Jackson. I don't think they can. The Ravens win it, but it's close.”
Jason La Canfora
Will Brinson
Ravens 31, Bengals 17 “Lamar Jackson is running less than ever this year, Marquise Brown is having a third-year breakout, Rashod Bateman has returned from injury and Mark Andrews looks like a monster out there. I think the Ravens might be flexing on people over the next few weeks.”
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Bengals 27, Ravens 24 “For the first time in forever, the Bengals actually match up pretty well with Baltimore. The Ravens have given up the third-most pass yards in the AFC this year and the Bengals have a quarterback who can take advantage of that. On the other side of the ball, the Ravens are averaging 155.2 yards per game on the ground, which is the fourth most in the NFL, but the Bengals should be able to slow them down.”
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

Michael David Smith
Ravens 20, Bengals 17 “The Bengals have an opportunity to make a huge statement against the AFC North favorites. I’m tempted to pick the upset but ultimately I think the Ravens find a way to win this one.”
Mike Florio
Ravens 27, Bengals 17 “The Bengals are legitimate, playoff contenders, but they’re getting the Ravens at a very bad time.”
Chris Simms
Ravens 24, Bengals 17 “The Bengals are real. Are they real enough to go into Baltimore and pull off an upset? I’m not sure about that. I think I have to see that first.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Albert Breer
Connor Orr
Gary Gramling
Jenny Vrentas
Mitch Goldich

FANSIDED

Matt Verderame
Ravens 29, Bengals 17 “Best game of the week. If the Bengals win, they’ve arrived as a playoff team. If not, the Ravens are 6-1 and rolling towards a division title.”

