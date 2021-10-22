Pundit Picks: These Three Analysts Are Picking the Bengals

ESPN
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Emmanuel Acho
|Matt Bowen
|Mike Clay
|Jeremy Fowler
|Domonique Foxworth
|Dan Graziano
|Rob Ninkovich
|Laura Rutledge
|Kevin Seifert
|Seth Wickersham
|Damien Woody
BALTIMORE SUN
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Childs Walker
|Ravens 27, Bengals 23 “The Ravens still have home-field advantage and a more reliable track record of success with [Lamar] Jackson at quarterback, but they’ll be challenged in all phases in a game that goes down to the last few possessions.”
USA TODAY
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Jarrett Bell
|Ravens 33, Bengals 27
|Nate Davis
|Ravens 27, Bengals 23
|Jori Epstein
|Ravens 27, Bengals 24
|Mike Freeman
|Ravens 27, Bengals 22
|Mike Jones
|Ravens 30, Bengals 29
|Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz
|Ravens 30, Bengals 21
|Lorenzo Reyes
|Ravens 27, Bengals 24
NFL.com
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Gregg Rosenthal
|Ravens 27, Bengals 21 “I'm convinced this juiced-up Cincy D is a top-10 group, the best Lamar Jackson has faced this year; it can keep this game close enough for the Bengals to cover the point spread, even if they don't win.”
NFL Network
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Adam Rank
|Ravens 30, Bengals 29
|Colleen Wolfe
|Ravens 27, Bengals 24
|Marcas Grant
|Ravens 24, Bengals 14
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Ravens 33, Bengals 16
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Bengals 24, Ravens 23
|Nick Shook
|Ravens 30, Bengals 20
|Marc Sessler
|Ravens 26, Bengals 23 OT
|Kevin Patra
|Ravens 25, Bengals 23
|Grant Gordon
|Ravens 38, Bengals 22
|Mark Dulgerian
|Ravens 35, Bengals 30
SPORTING NEWS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Vinnie Iyer
|Ravens 27, Bengals 23 “The Bengals won't mind throwing often on Baltimore's D and Cincinnati cannot slow down the Ravens' best downfield targets. This game comes down to a key drive in the fourth quarter with Jackson coming through at home.”
CBS SPORTS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Pete Prisco
|Ravens 31, Bengals 28 “I expect the Bengals offense to move the ball with Joe Burrow, so it will come down to whether they can slow Lamar Jackson. I don't think they can. The Ravens win it, but it's close.”
|Jason La Canfora
|Will Brinson
|Ravens 31, Bengals 17 “Lamar Jackson is running less than ever this year, Marquise Brown is having a third-year breakout, Rashod Bateman has returned from injury and Mark Andrews looks like a monster out there. I think the Ravens might be flexing on people over the next few weeks.”
|Jared Dubin
|Ryan Wilson
|John Breech
|Bengals 27, Ravens 24 “For the first time in forever, the Bengals actually match up pretty well with Baltimore. The Ravens have given up the third-most pass yards in the AFC this year and the Bengals have a quarterback who can take advantage of that. On the other side of the ball, the Ravens are averaging 155.2 yards per game on the ground, which is the fourth most in the NFL, but the Bengals should be able to slow them down.”
|Dave Richard
|Jamey Eisenberg
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Michael David Smith
|Ravens 20, Bengals 17 “The Bengals have an opportunity to make a huge statement against the AFC North favorites. I’m tempted to pick the upset but ultimately I think the Ravens find a way to win this one.”
|Mike Florio
|Ravens 27, Bengals 17 “The Bengals are legitimate, playoff contenders, but they’re getting the Ravens at a very bad time.”
|Chris Simms
|Ravens 24, Bengals 17 “The Bengals are real. Are they real enough to go into Baltimore and pull off an upset? I’m not sure about that. I think I have to see that first.”
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Albert Breer
|Connor Orr
|Gary Gramling
|Jenny Vrentas
|Mitch Goldich
FANSIDED
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Matt Verderame
|Ravens 29, Bengals 17 “Best game of the week. If the Bengals win, they’ve arrived as a playoff team. If not, the Ravens are 6-1 and rolling towards a division title.”