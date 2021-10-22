Pundit Picks: These Three Analysts Are Picking the Bengals

John Breech

Bengals 27, Ravens 24 “For the first time in forever, the Bengals actually match up pretty well with Baltimore. The Ravens have given up the third-most pass yards in the AFC this year and the Bengals have a quarterback who can take advantage of that. On the other side of the ball, the Ravens are averaging 155.2 yards per game on the ground, which is the fourth most in the NFL, but the Bengals should be able to slow them down.”