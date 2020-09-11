Pundit Picks: Week 1 vs. Cleveland Browns

ESPN
BALTIMORE SUN
|Ravens 27, Browns 20 “If quarterback Baker Mayfield can take a step forward, Cleveland might finally be ready to compete in the division.”
|Ravens 26, Browns 20 “An empty M&T Bank Stadium hurts the Ravens, and they might be caught off guard early facing a team with a new head coach. But Lamar Jackson’s playmaking will be the difference in Week 1.”
|Ravens 31, Browns 10 “No one knows what’s going to happen in this season, so the best bet is to stick with the sure things. In this case, that’s Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' rock-solid secondary. Cleveland has the talent to win in Baltimore, as it did last season, but the Ravens have the advantage of continuity.”
|Ravens 30, Browns 24 “Cleveland has the talent to win in Baltimore, as it did last season, but the Ravens have the advantage of continuity.”
USA TODAY
|Ravens 30, Browns 24
|Ravens 30, Browns 23
|Ravens 28, Browns 20
|Ravens 35, Browns 30
|Ravens 31, Browns 20
|Ravens 30, Browns 23
|Ravens 21, Browns 17
NFL
|Ravens 33, Browns 30 “A tight loss for Cleveland would be a moral victory, if such a thing is possible in the stadium that Art Modell built.”
SPORTING NEWS
|Browns 33, Ravens 28 “This game is the perfect opportunity for the Browns to prove themselves worthy of the optimism.”
CBS SPORTS
|Pete Prisco
|Ravens 24, Browns 20 “The Ravens will again be explosive on offense, but the Browns should be good on that side as well. So which defense plays better? I will go with the Ravens, but the Browns blew them out in Baltimore last year. So be careful.”
|Ravens 27, Browns 20
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|Michael David Smith
|Ravens 35, Browns 24 “The Browns should be better this year, but the Ravens’ offense will prove too much for Cleveland’s defense.”
|Mike Florio
|Ravens 27, Browns 17 “Last year’s Browns somehow beat the Ravens at Baltimore. Although this year’s Browns will be better, they’re not going to catch the team that used to be the Browns napping.”
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
FANSIDED
|Matt Verderame
|Ravens 26, Browns 20 “Cleveland ... has to stop Lamar Jackson from running all over, something nobody did last year.”