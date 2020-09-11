Pundit Picks: Week 1 vs. Cleveland Browns

Sep 11, 2020 at 10:30 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

ESPN

Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Dan Graziano
Mina Kimes
Jason Reid
Laura Rutledge
Kevin Seifert
Seth Wickersham
Trey Wingo
Damien Woody

BALTIMORE SUN

C.J. Doon
Ravens 27, Browns 20 “If quarterback Baker Mayfield can take a step forward, Cleveland might finally be ready to compete in the division.”
Daniel Oyefusi
Ravens 26, Browns 20 “An empty M&T Bank Stadium hurts the Ravens, and they might be caught off guard early facing a team with a new head coach. But Lamar Jackson’s playmaking will be the difference in Week 1.”
Jonas Shaffer
Ravens 31, Browns 10 “No one knows what’s going to happen in this season, so the best bet is to stick with the sure things. In this case, that’s Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' rock-solid secondary. Cleveland has the talent to win in Baltimore, as it did last season, but the Ravens have the advantage of continuity.”
Childs Walker
Ravens 30, Browns 24 “Cleveland has the talent to win in Baltimore, as it did last season, but the Ravens have the advantage of continuity.”

USA TODAY

Jarrett Bell
Ravens 30, Browns 24
Nate Davis
Ravens 30, Browns 23
Jori Epstein
Ravens 28, Browns 20
Mike Jones
Ravens 35, Browns 30
Mike Middlehurst- Schwartz
Ravens 31, Browns 20
Lorenzo Reyes
Ravens 30, Browns 23
Tom Schad
Ravens 21, Browns 17

NFL

Gregg Rosenthal
Ravens 33, Browns 30 “A tight loss for Cleveland would be a moral victory, if such a thing is possible in the stadium that Art Modell built.”

SPORTING NEWS

Tadd Haislop
Browns 33, Ravens 28 “This game is the perfect opportunity for the Browns to prove themselves worthy of the optimism.”

CBS SPORTS

Pete Prisco
Ravens 24, Browns 20 “The Ravens will again be explosive on offense, but the Browns should be good on that side as well. So which defense plays better? I will go with the Ravens, but the Browns blew them out in Baltimore last year. So be careful.”
Jason La Canfora
Will Brinson
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Ravens 27, Browns 20
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

Michael David Smith
Ravens 35, Browns 24 “The Browns should be better this year, but the Ravens’ offense will prove too much for Cleveland’s defense.”
Mike Florio
Ravens 27, Browns 17 “Last year’s Browns somehow beat the Ravens at Baltimore. Although this year’s Browns will be better, they’re not going to catch the team that used to be the Browns napping.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Andrew Brandt
Albert Breer
Mitch Goldich
Gary Gramling
Conor Orr
Jenny Vrentas

FANSIDED

Matt Verderame
Ravens 26, Browns 20 “Cleveland ... has to stop Lamar Jackson from running all over, something nobody did last year.”

