Pundit Picks: Week 1 vs. Cleveland Browns

C.J. Doon Ravens 27, Browns 20 “If quarterback Baker Mayfield can take a step forward, Cleveland might finally be ready to compete in the division.”

Daniel Oyefusi Ravens 26, Browns 20 “An empty M&T Bank Stadium hurts the Ravens, and they might be caught off guard early facing a team with a new head coach. But Lamar Jackson’s playmaking will be the difference in Week 1.”

Jonas Shaffer Ravens 31, Browns 10 “No one knows what’s going to happen in this season, so the best bet is to stick with the sure things. In this case, that’s Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' rock-solid secondary. Cleveland has the talent to win in Baltimore, as it did last season, but the Ravens have the advantage of continuity.”