Pundit Picks: Ravens Slightly Favored to Edge Steelers

Childs Walker Steelers 19, Ravens 16 “There’s not much separating these teams. We know the game will be close. We know it will be low scoring. The Ravens ran at will in Pittsburgh and picked off [Mitch] Trubisky three times. They can’t count on repeating the same formula against a rival that’s fighting to stay alive.”

Jonas Shaffer Steelers 17, Ravens 13 “Even if Pittsburgh’s eliminated from playoff contention before kickoff, it’s hard to imagine the Steelers closing up shop and making things easy for the Ravens. Kenny Pickett should play a cleaner game than Mitchell Trubisky did in Week 14, and Mike Tomlin should have better answers up for the Ravens’ run game. Unless Tyler Huntley can keep Pittsburgh’s secondary honest with more downfield completions, it could be tough sledding for the offense.”

Ryan McFadden Ravens 17, Steelers 14 “The Steelers are fighting for a playoff spot against a longtime rival in prime-time, so it’s hard for me to see Pittsburgh allowing 200-plus rushing yards like it did in the previous matchup. But the Ravens’ defense will continue to play at a high level and allow the offense to make enough plays to pull out a win.”

C.J. Doon Steelers 17, Ravens 16 “The Steelers are healthier and fighting for their playoff lives. In a matchup as close as this one, that might be just enough. The Ravens’ defense and rushing attack might make this prediction look foolish, but I’m banking on a better performance from Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett and a few more big plays from wide receivers Diontae Johnson and George Pickens to make the difference.”