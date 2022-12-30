Pundit Picks: Ravens Slightly Favored to Edge Steelers

ESPN
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Matt Bowen
|Mike Clay
|Jeremy Fowler
|Domonique Foxworth
|Dan Graziano
|Laura Rutledge
|Seth Wickersham
BALTIMORE SUN
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Childs Walker
|Steelers 19, Ravens 16 “There’s not much separating these teams. We know the game will be close. We know it will be low scoring. The Ravens ran at will in Pittsburgh and picked off [Mitch] Trubisky three times. They can’t count on repeating the same formula against a rival that’s fighting to stay alive.”
|Jonas Shaffer
|Steelers 17, Ravens 13 “Even if Pittsburgh’s eliminated from playoff contention before kickoff, it’s hard to imagine the Steelers closing up shop and making things easy for the Ravens. Kenny Pickett should play a cleaner game than Mitchell Trubisky did in Week 14, and Mike Tomlin should have better answers up for the Ravens’ run game. Unless Tyler Huntley can keep Pittsburgh’s secondary honest with more downfield completions, it could be tough sledding for the offense.”
|Ryan McFadden
|Ravens 17, Steelers 14 “The Steelers are fighting for a playoff spot against a longtime rival in prime-time, so it’s hard for me to see Pittsburgh allowing 200-plus rushing yards like it did in the previous matchup. But the Ravens’ defense will continue to play at a high level and allow the offense to make enough plays to pull out a win.”
|C.J. Doon
|Steelers 17, Ravens 16 “The Steelers are healthier and fighting for their playoff lives. In a matchup as close as this one, that might be just enough. The Ravens’ defense and rushing attack might make this prediction look foolish, but I’m banking on a better performance from Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett and a few more big plays from wide receivers Diontae Johnson and George Pickens to make the difference.”
|Tim Schwartz
|Ravens 14, Steelers 13 “Another low-scoring game? You betcha. The Ravens can’t score without Lamar Jackson under center but they sure can prevent teams from doing so. … The Ravens should have plenty of motivation to keep their hopes of winning the AFC North alive while also ensuring Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin has his first losing season.”
USA TODAY
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Jarrett Bell
|Ravens 23, Steelers 19
|Chris Bumbaca
|Ravens 19, Steelers 13
|Nate Davis
|Ravens 19, Steelers 16
|Safid Deen
|Steelers 23, Ravens 20
|Tyler Dragon
|Ravens 20, Steelers 16
|Lorenzo Reyes
|Ravens 22, Steelers 20
NFL.com
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Gregg Rosenthal
|Steelers 16, Ravens 14 “It's another prime-time game that won't have many points. These are the top two rush defenses in the second half of the season, but I trust Pittsburgh to generate yards more consistently if Baltimore starts Tyler Huntley again. The Steelers probably won’t get enough help to make the playoffs, but they are playing better than the rest of the No. 7 contenders.”
NFL NETWORK
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Adam Rank
|Ravens 21, Steelers 14
|Colleen Wolfe
|Ravens 20, Steelers 13
|Marcas Grant
|Ravens 16, Steelers 13
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Steelers 23, Ravens 17
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Steelers 20, Ravens 17
|Nick Shook
|Ravens 17, Steelers 16
|Marc Sessler
|Steelers 22, Ravens 19, OT
|Kevin Patra
|Ravens 20, Steelers 17
|Grant Gordon
|Ravens 13, Steelers 10
|Eric Edholm
|Ravens 20, Steelers 17
SPORTING NEWS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Vinnie Iyer
|Ravens 20, Steelers 17 “The Ravens are in full grinding-out victory mode with Tyler Huntley, their run-heavy offense and their stingy defense. That puts them in good position against the Steelers after they won in Pittsburgh 16-14 in Week 14. The Steelers will make it tight with their own defense and Kenny Pickett being game for a gritty duel.”
CBS SPORTS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Pete Prisco
|Ravens 19, Steelers 17 “The Steelers are still alive, but barely, while the Ravens are pushing for the division title. Baltimore still isn't doing a lot on offense, but the defense is playing well. The Steelers beat the Raiders on a last-minute touchdown to keep their hopes alive. This will be a low-scoring defensive game with the Ravens winning it late.”
|Jason La Canfora
|Will Brinson
|Jared Dubin
|Ryan Wilson
|John Breech
|Steelers 22, Ravens 19
|Dave Richard
|Jamey Eisenberg
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Michael David Smith
|Ravens 27, Steelers 13 “The Ravens are still in contention in the AFC North race, and they’ll remain in contention with a big win over the Steelers.”
|Mike Florio
|Steelers 20, Ravens 17 “I won’t give up on the Steelers until they’re mathematically eliminated. Even then, I’d still find a way to believe in them.”
|Chris Simms
|Steelers 16, Ravens 13 “I think the Steelers match up well with the Ravens. … I was shocked the first time around that the Ravens ran the ball like that on the Steelers; I gotta think the Steelers are going to make some adjustments to their game plans.”
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Albert Breer
|Connor Orr
|Gary Gramling
|John Pluym
|Mitch Goldich
FANSIDED
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Matt Verderame
|Ravens 19, Steelers 17 “Let’s all embrace what’s about to happen. The Ravens and Steelers will combine to punt 25 times while rushing 60 times. Accept it.”