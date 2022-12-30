Pundit Picks: Ravens Slightly Favored to Edge Steelers

Dec 30, 2022 at 09:43 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

BALTIMORE SUN

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Childs Walker
Steelers 19, Ravens 16 “There’s not much separating these teams. We know the game will be close. We know it will be low scoring. The Ravens ran at will in Pittsburgh and picked off [Mitch] Trubisky three times. They can’t count on repeating the same formula against a rival that’s fighting to stay alive.”
Jonas Shaffer
Steelers 17, Ravens 13 “Even if Pittsburgh’s eliminated from playoff contention before kickoff, it’s hard to imagine the Steelers closing up shop and making things easy for the Ravens. Kenny Pickett should play a cleaner game than Mitchell Trubisky did in Week 14, and Mike Tomlin should have better answers up for the Ravens’ run game. Unless Tyler Huntley can keep Pittsburgh’s secondary honest with more downfield completions, it could be tough sledding for the offense.”
Ryan McFadden
Ravens 17, Steelers 14 “The Steelers are fighting for a playoff spot against a longtime rival in prime-time, so it’s hard for me to see Pittsburgh allowing 200-plus rushing yards like it did in the previous matchup. But the Ravens’ defense will continue to play at a high level and allow the offense to make enough plays to pull out a win.”
C.J. Doon
Steelers 17, Ravens 16 “The Steelers are healthier and fighting for their playoff lives. In a matchup as close as this one, that might be just enough. The Ravens’ defense and rushing attack might make this prediction look foolish, but I’m banking on a better performance from Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett and a few more big plays from wide receivers Diontae Johnson and George Pickens to make the difference.”
Tim Schwartz
Ravens 14, Steelers 13 “Another low-scoring game? You betcha. The Ravens can’t score without Lamar Jackson under center but they sure can prevent teams from doing so. … The Ravens should have plenty of motivation to keep their hopes of winning the AFC North alive while also ensuring Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin has his first losing season.”

USA TODAY

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Jarrett Bell
Ravens 23, Steelers 19
Chris Bumbaca
Ravens 19, Steelers 13
Nate Davis
Ravens 19, Steelers 16
Safid Deen
Steelers 23, Ravens 20
Tyler Dragon
Ravens 20, Steelers 16
Lorenzo Reyes
Ravens 22, Steelers 20

NFL.com

Table inside Article
PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Gregg Rosenthal
Steelers 16, Ravens 14 “It's another prime-time game that won't have many points. These are the top two rush defenses in the second half of the season, but I trust Pittsburgh to generate yards more consistently if Baltimore starts Tyler Huntley again. The Steelers probably won’t get enough help to make the playoffs, but they are playing better than the rest of the No. 7 contenders.”

NFL NETWORK

Table inside Article
PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Adam Rank
Ravens 21, Steelers 14
Colleen Wolfe
Ravens 20, Steelers 13
Marcas Grant
Ravens 16, Steelers 13
Maurice Jones-Drew
Steelers 23, Ravens 17
Daniel Jeremiah
Steelers 20, Ravens 17
Nick Shook
Ravens 17, Steelers 16
Marc Sessler
Steelers 22, Ravens 19, OT
Kevin Patra
Ravens 20, Steelers 17
Grant Gordon
Ravens 13, Steelers 10
Eric Edholm
Ravens 20, Steelers 17

SPORTING NEWS

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Vinnie Iyer
Ravens 20, Steelers 17 “The Ravens are in full grinding-out victory mode with Tyler Huntley, their run-heavy offense and their stingy defense. That puts them in good position against the Steelers after they won in Pittsburgh 16-14 in Week 14. The Steelers will make it tight with their own defense and Kenny Pickett being game for a gritty duel.”

CBS SPORTS

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Pete Prisco
Ravens 19, Steelers 17 “The Steelers are still alive, but barely, while the Ravens are pushing for the division title. Baltimore still isn't doing a lot on offense, but the defense is playing well. The Steelers beat the Raiders on a last-minute touchdown to keep their hopes alive. This will be a low-scoring defensive game with the Ravens winning it late.”
Jason La Canfora
Will Brinson
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Steelers 22, Ravens 19
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

Table inside Article
PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Michael David Smith
Ravens 27, Steelers 13 “The Ravens are still in contention in the AFC North race, and they’ll remain in contention with a big win over the Steelers.”
Mike Florio
Steelers 20, Ravens 17 “I won’t give up on the Steelers until they’re mathematically eliminated. Even then, I’d still find a way to believe in them.”
Chris Simms
Steelers 16, Ravens 13 “I think the Steelers match up well with the Ravens. … I was shocked the first time around that the Ravens ran the ball like that on the Steelers; I gotta think the Steelers are going to make some adjustments to their game plans.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Albert Breer
Connor Orr
Gary Gramling
John Pluym
Mitch Goldich

FANSIDED

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Matt Verderame
Ravens 19, Steelers 17 “Let’s all embrace what’s about to happen. The Ravens and Steelers will combine to punt 25 times while rushing 60 times. Accept it.”

