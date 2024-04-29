Late for Work: Pundits' Selections for Favorite Ravens Draft Pick Are Scattered

Ravens Aren't Done Constructing Their Roster

Though the Ravens have had a busy offseason already with big-name signings in free agency, savvy additions and a highly-graded draft, pundits such as NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal are waiting for more shoes to drop.

"It's foolish to ever question the Ravens' team-building process. That said, they had a lot of needs that couldn't be met with one draft. Their top two picks, cornerback Nate Wiggins (No. 30 overall) and tackle Roger Rosengarten (No. 62), probably need to play right away because of depth-chart shortcomings," Rosenthal wrote. "There's room for a few of the Ravens' patented summertime free agency signings to contribute immediately along the defensive line, at linebacker and possibly at wideout."

Zrebiec was another pundit to wisely wait what's to come over the next few months before passing judgement on the roster.

"The Ravens still have roster questions. DeCosta acknowledged as much after the draft. When 14 unrestricted free agents depart, you are going to have some potential roster shortcomings that a nine-player rookie class can't change," Zrebiec wrote. "However, DeCosta did his best work last year late in the offseason and even during training camp, when he added veterans like Arthur Maulet, Ronald Darby and Clowney. He then signed Kyle Van Noy after Week 3 of the regular season. He'll need to hit on a couple of veterans again in the coming months. Still, every team has question marks in late April. The Ravens don't have any gaping holes, and they still have one of the better rosters in football. With a few additional veteran signings, there's no reason to think that the Ravens won't be one of the handful of contenders in the AFC."

Projected Roles for Ravens Rookies

The Ravens came away with nine draft picks, but what are their expected roles in the immediate future and beyond? Baltimore Positive’s Luke Jones gave his early projections of what he expects to see from their rookie class.

Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

"2024 projected role: Baltimore has traditionally brought its first-round rookie corners along slowly, but working the speedy Wiggins into some sub packages as the top reserve behind outside starters Marlon Humphrey and Brandon Stephens is the immediate expectation.

"Long-term outlook: Other than adding bulk to his slight 6-foot-1, 182-pound frame, Wiggins is the entire package with the ability to press receivers and react quickly in off-coverage. With Stephens entering a contract year and Humphrey coming off an injury-plagued 2023 and carrying the Ravens' second-highest salary cap number, Wiggins becoming the No. 1 corner in the next year or two isn't out of the question."

Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington

"2024 projected role: Finding impactful rookie offensive line starters beyond the top 20 picks is rare, but Rosengarten being a plug-and-play right tackle would go a long way toward quelling concerns about an offensive line that lost three starters from last season.

"Long-term outlook: Despite short arms for the right tackle position and a need to get stronger, Rosengarten has the quickness and feet to succeed in pass protection and in Todd Monken's offense that uses more zone blocking. Wiggins is the top player in Baltimore's draft class, but Rosengarten becoming a dependable multiyear starter would go a long way in fortifying the perception of this group."

OLB Adisa Isaac

"2024 projected role: Considering the lack of proven options behind Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh, the race for rotation snaps is wide open for a 6-foot-4, 253-pound edge rusher who played extensively over four seasons in the Big Ten and collected 7 1/2 sacks last season.

"Long-term outlook: Penn State teammate Chop Robinson has a higher ceiling and was taken in the first round by Miami, but Isaac has the traits to become a starting edge defender, especially if he can add strength while maintaining his explosiveness. Outside linebacker has been an annual need since the departure of Terrell Suggs, and Isaac has the ability to be an impact contributor over the next four years."