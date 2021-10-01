Pundits Picks: Ravens vs. Broncos

Oct 01, 2021 at 10:33 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

100121-Pundit-Picks

ESPN

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Emmanuel Acho
Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Jeremy Fowler
Domonique Foxworth
Dan Graziano
Rob Ninkovich
Laura Rutledge
Kevin Seifert
Seth Wickersham
Damien Woody

BALTIMORE SUN

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Childs Walker
Broncos 27, Ravens 24 “The Ravens will have the most dynamic player on the field in [Lamar] Jackson, but the Broncos have made fewer mistakes and have played better defense. They’ll edge out another victory at home.”

USA TODAY

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Jarrett Bell
Ravens 27, Broncos 23
Nate Davis
Broncos 23, Ravens 20
Jori Epstein
Broncos 32, Ravens 30
Mike Freeman
Ravens 16, Broncos 14
Mike Jones
Ravens 24, Broncos 22
Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz
Ravens 24, Broncos 21
Lorenzo Reyes
Ravens 23, Broncos 19

NFL.com

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Gregg Rosenthal
Broncos 23, Ravens 21 “This Broncos defense is begging to be run on. Usually, Baltimore would be up for the task. But this does not feel like that Ravens team — at least not yet. ”

NFL Network

Table inside Article
Pundit Projected Winner Commentary
Adam Rank
Ravens 26, Broncos 21
Colleen Wolfe
Broncos 23, Ravens 20
Marcas Grant
Broncos 20, Ravens 17
Maurice Jones-Drew
Ravens 30, Broncos 17
Daniel Jeremiah
Ravens 27, Broncos 24
Nick Shook
Ravens 24, Broncos 23
Marc Sessler
Ravens 23, Broncos 20
Kevin Patra
Broncos 22, Ravens 20
Grant Gordon
Ravens 21, Broncos 18
Mark Dulgerian
Ravens 28, Broncos 17

SPORTING NEWS

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Vinnie Iyer
Ravens 23, Broncos 20 “Teddy Bridgewater keeps playing well, but Baltimore's defense gets more on track to take a low-scoring battle of attrition.”

CBS SPORTS

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Pete Prisco
Broncos 23, Ravens 20 “The Broncos defense will do a great job against Lamar Jackson to limit him some, and Denver will do just enough on offense.“
Jason La Canfora
Will Brinson
Ravens 28, Broncos 24 “Baltimore is not a bad team and should be able to run on a Broncos front seven dealing with a bunch of injuries. The defensive injuries for Denver are so bad (DL, LB) against this Ravens offense. It could be a big breakout day for Mark Andrews via Lamar Jackson.”
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Ravens 27, Broncos 24 “In Week 3, [the Ravens] won on a freaking 66-yard field goal. This week, they're playing in Denver, which is the one city most kickers love to play in, so I'm guessing [Justin] Tucker wins it on a field goal, which may or may not be from 67 yards out.”
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Michael David Smith
Broncos 24, Ravens 20 “The Broncos are better than people are giving them credit for, and they’re going to keep it going on Sunday.”
Mike Florio
Ravens 28, Broncos 24 “Baltimore keeps finding a way to win.”
Chris Simms
Broncos 20, Ravens 17 “I just don’t trust Baltimore yet. I know they’re gritty and tough and I respect everything about them. But I think Denver’s defense is real.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Albert Breer
Connor Orr
Gary Gramling
Jenny Vrentas
Mitch Goldich

FANSIDED

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Matt Verderame
Ravens 25, Broncos 20 “The Ravens are a huge, huge step up in class from Denver’s first three opponents in the Jets, Giants and Jaguars. Baltimore will be challenged by the altitude and crowd noise, but it’s been in tougher spots before.”

Related Content

news

By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Broncos

Baltimore is going against the NFL's top defense in points allowed and a quarterback who has the second-highest completion percentage in the league.
news

Lamar Jackson Returns to Practice

After sitting out practice Wednesday and Thursday, Lamar Jackson returned Friday as the Ravens prepared to face the Denver Broncos.
news

Late for Work 10/1: Predictions for Ravens vs. Broncos

Lamar Jackson's first 1,000 passes mark the NFL's greatest quarterback start ever. Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn says multiple coaches asked him how to defend Ravens offense.
news

Jimmy Smith Makes Difference in Return, Will Have Expanded Role

Ravens defensive back Jimmy Smith's return to the defensive backfield after his ankle injury has paid immediate dividends for Baltimore.
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Misses Another Practice With Back 'Flareup'

Offense will have more options once Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin return. Ravens are still getting a feel for their running back rotation. Preventing Von Miller from wrecking the game is a top priority.
news

70 Yards? Justin Tucker Takes Aim at His Own Record in Denver

Can perfect conditions in Denver's Mile High thin air give Justin Tucker the boost he needs for another record?
news

Justin Tucker Boosted to a 99 on 'Madden 22'

After his record-setting 66-yard field goal, now is the time for gamers to test the limits of their kicking with Justin Tucker.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Broncos

The Ravens will head to Denver to take on the unbeaten Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
news

SociaLight: Local Restaurant Debuts Insane Menu In Honor of Bradley Bozeman 

ED Diner is benefitting the Bozemans' foundation with an elaborate menu featuring some of the offensive lineman's favorites.
news

Late for Work 9/30: What Position Should Ravens Try to Upgrade Before Trade Deadline?

Bradley Bozeman is playing at an elite level. Odafe Oweh makes ESPN's Top 10 rookie rankings. CBS Sports analyst and former NFL kicker Jay Feely says Justin Tucker is unquestionably the greatest kicker of all time.
news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson (Back) Sits Out Wednesday

Lamar Jackson was reportedly held out for 'general soreness' while other veterans also got a day off. Derek Wolfe is still not back on the field.
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising