Pundits Picks: Ravens vs. Broncos

Pete Prisco Broncos 23, Ravens 20 “The Broncos defense will do a great job against Lamar Jackson to limit him some, and Denver will do just enough on offense.“

Will Brinson Ravens 28, Broncos 24 “Baltimore is not a bad team and should be able to run on a Broncos front seven dealing with a bunch of injuries. The defensive injuries for Denver are so bad (DL, LB) against this Ravens offense. It could be a big breakout day for Mark Andrews via Lamar Jackson.”

John Breech Ravens 27, Broncos 24 “In Week 3, [the Ravens] won on a freaking 66-yard field goal. This week, they're playing in Denver, which is the one city most kickers love to play in, so I'm guessing [Justin] Tucker wins it on a field goal, which may or may not be from 67 yards out.”

