Pundits Picks: Ravens vs. Broncos

ESPN
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Emmanuel Acho
|Matt Bowen
|Mike Clay
|Jeremy Fowler
|Domonique Foxworth
|Dan Graziano
|Rob Ninkovich
|Laura Rutledge
|Kevin Seifert
|Seth Wickersham
|Damien Woody
BALTIMORE SUN
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Childs Walker
|Broncos 27, Ravens 24 “The Ravens will have the most dynamic player on the field in [Lamar] Jackson, but the Broncos have made fewer mistakes and have played better defense. They’ll edge out another victory at home.”
USA TODAY
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Jarrett Bell
|Ravens 27, Broncos 23
|Nate Davis
|Broncos 23, Ravens 20
|Jori Epstein
|Broncos 32, Ravens 30
|Mike Freeman
|Ravens 16, Broncos 14
|Mike Jones
|Ravens 24, Broncos 22
|Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz
|Ravens 24, Broncos 21
|Lorenzo Reyes
|Ravens 23, Broncos 19
NFL.com
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Gregg Rosenthal
|Broncos 23, Ravens 21 “This Broncos defense is begging to be run on. Usually, Baltimore would be up for the task. But this does not feel like that Ravens team — at least not yet. ”
NFL Network
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Adam Rank
|Ravens 26, Broncos 21
|Colleen Wolfe
|Broncos 23, Ravens 20
|Marcas Grant
|Broncos 20, Ravens 17
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Ravens 30, Broncos 17
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Ravens 27, Broncos 24
|Nick Shook
|Ravens 24, Broncos 23
|Marc Sessler
|Ravens 23, Broncos 20
|Kevin Patra
|Broncos 22, Ravens 20
|Grant Gordon
|Ravens 21, Broncos 18
|Mark Dulgerian
|Ravens 28, Broncos 17
SPORTING NEWS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Vinnie Iyer
|Ravens 23, Broncos 20 “Teddy Bridgewater keeps playing well, but Baltimore's defense gets more on track to take a low-scoring battle of attrition.”
CBS SPORTS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Pete Prisco
|Broncos 23, Ravens 20 “The Broncos defense will do a great job against Lamar Jackson to limit him some, and Denver will do just enough on offense.“
|Jason La Canfora
|Will Brinson
|Ravens 28, Broncos 24 “Baltimore is not a bad team and should be able to run on a Broncos front seven dealing with a bunch of injuries. The defensive injuries for Denver are so bad (DL, LB) against this Ravens offense. It could be a big breakout day for Mark Andrews via Lamar Jackson.”
|Jared Dubin
|Ryan Wilson
|John Breech
|Ravens 27, Broncos 24 “In Week 3, [the Ravens] won on a freaking 66-yard field goal. This week, they're playing in Denver, which is the one city most kickers love to play in, so I'm guessing [Justin] Tucker wins it on a field goal, which may or may not be from 67 yards out.”
|Dave Richard
|Jamey Eisenberg
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Michael David Smith
|Broncos 24, Ravens 20 “The Broncos are better than people are giving them credit for, and they’re going to keep it going on Sunday.”
|Mike Florio
|Ravens 28, Broncos 24 “Baltimore keeps finding a way to win.”
|Chris Simms
|Broncos 20, Ravens 17 “I just don’t trust Baltimore yet. I know they’re gritty and tough and I respect everything about them. But I think Denver’s defense is real.”
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Albert Breer
|Connor Orr
|Gary Gramling
|Jenny Vrentas
|Mitch Goldich
FANSIDED
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Matt Verderame
|Ravens 25, Broncos 20 “The Ravens are a huge, huge step up in class from Denver’s first three opponents in the Jets, Giants and Jaguars. Baltimore will be challenged by the altitude and crowd noise, but it’s been in tougher spots before.”