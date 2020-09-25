Pundits Picks: Ravens vs. Chiefs

ESPN
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Matt Bowen
|Mike Clay
|Dan Graziano
|Mina Kimes
|Jason Reid
|Kevin Seifert
|Seth Wickersham
|Trey Wingo
BALTIMORE SUN
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|C.J. Doon
|Ravens 35, Chiefs 28 “The only reason this game won’t be a runaway for the Ravens is Patrick Mahomes, who despite Jackson’s steady improvement still holds the title of league’s best quarterback.”
|Daniel Oyefusi
|Ravens 26, Chiefs 24 “The Chiefs haven’t looked very sharp on defense, and the status of a few of their key players is up in the air. I’ll take the Ravens, who have looked a little better on both sides of the ball, albeit through just two weeks.”
|Jonas Shaffer
|Ravens 37, Chiefs 27 “Patrick Mahomes is a headache for defensive coordinators, but the Ravens offense is strongest where the Chiefs are weakest. If Kansas City’s tackling isn’t up to par, Lamar Jackson and Co. could dominate.”
|Childs Walker
|Ravens 34, Chiefs 32 “No one stops Mahomes for four quarters, so the Ravens will have to score early and often to win this high-profile showdown. Kansas City’s poor run defense will allow them to do just that.”
USA TODAY
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Jarrett Bell
|Ravens 27, Chiefs 24
|Nate Davis
|Ravens 37, Chiefs 31
|Jori Epstein
|Ravens 38, Chiefs 33
|Mike Jones
|Ravens 33, Chiefs 30
|Mike Middlehurst- Schwartz
|Chiefs 28, Ravens 27
|Lorenzo Reyes
|Ravens 28, Chiefs 23
|Tom Schad
|Ravens 30, Chiefs 24
NFL
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Gregg Rosenthal
|Ravens 35, Chiefs 30 “This shapes up as the early-season message from the Ravens that the Chiefs will have to respond to in January, probably back in Baltimore.”
NFL NETWORK
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Adam Rank
|Chiefs 30, Ravens 28
|Colleen Wolfe
|Ravens 28, Chiefs 27
|Marcas Grant
|Ravens 24, Chiefs 20
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Chiefs 21, Ravens 20
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Ravens 38, Chiefs 31
|Nick Shook
|Ravens 30, Chiefs 27
SPORTING NEWS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Tadd Haislop
|Ravens 33, Chiefs 27 “The Ravens have looked better than the Chiefs thus far in 2020, so we'll take the home team.”
CBS SPORTS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Pete Prisco
|Chiefs 34, Ravens 31 “Baltimore is aggressive on defense, which plays into what Patrick Mahomes loves to face. The champs will win a fun shootout as Mahomes gets the best of Lamar Jackson.”
|Jason La Canfora
|Will Brinson
|Chiefs 31, Ravens 28
|Jared Dubin
|Ryan Wilson
|John Breech
|Chiefs 37, Ravens 34 “I think the Chiefs are going to jump out to an early lead and then hold on to dear life for victory.”
|Dave Richard
|Jamey Eisenberg
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Michael David Smith
|Ravens 28, Chiefs 21 “I’ll pick Lamar Jackson to make one more big play than Patrick Mahomes.”
|Mike Florio
|Ravens 27, Chiefs 24 “If the Kansas City defense was shredded by a rookie in his first start, it could be facing even more problems against the defending MVP, whose passing keeps getting better and better.”
|Chris Simms
|Ravens 34, Chiefs 27 “Where I think the Ravens have jumped the Chiefs in this matchup now is Lamar and his throwing.”
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Andrew Brandt
|Albert Breer
|Mitch Goldich
|Gary Gramling
|Conor Orr
|Jenny Vrentas
FANSIDED
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Matt Verderame
|Ravens 27, Chiefs 24 “If Baltimore blitzes a ton — and nobody does more percentage-wise — it’s going to lose. Kansas City will go crazy with big plays. The hunch here, though, is the Ravens are more conservative and Lamar Jackson does enough with his improved passing game.”