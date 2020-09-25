Pundits Picks: Ravens vs. Chiefs

Sep 25, 2020
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

092520-Pundit-Picks

ESPN

Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Dan Graziano
Mina Kimes
Jason Reid
Kevin Seifert
Seth Wickersham
Trey Wingo

BALTIMORE SUN

C.J. Doon
Ravens 35, Chiefs 28 “The only reason this game won’t be a runaway for the Ravens is Patrick Mahomes, who despite Jackson’s steady improvement still holds the title of league’s best quarterback.”
Daniel Oyefusi
Ravens 26, Chiefs 24 “The Chiefs haven’t looked very sharp on defense, and the status of a few of their key players is up in the air. I’ll take the Ravens, who have looked a little better on both sides of the ball, albeit through just two weeks.”
Jonas Shaffer
Ravens 37, Chiefs 27 “Patrick Mahomes is a headache for defensive coordinators, but the Ravens offense is strongest where the Chiefs are weakest. If Kansas City’s tackling isn’t up to par, Lamar Jackson and Co. could dominate.”
Childs Walker
Ravens 34, Chiefs 32 “No one stops Mahomes for four quarters, so the Ravens will have to score early and often to win this high-profile showdown. Kansas City’s poor run defense will allow them to do just that.”

USA TODAY

Jarrett Bell
Ravens 27, Chiefs 24
Nate Davis
Ravens 37, Chiefs 31
Jori Epstein
Ravens 38, Chiefs 33
Mike Jones
Ravens 33, Chiefs 30
Mike Middlehurst- Schwartz
Chiefs 28, Ravens 27
Lorenzo Reyes
Ravens 28, Chiefs 23
Tom Schad
Ravens 30, Chiefs 24

NFL

Gregg Rosenthal
Ravens 35, Chiefs 30 “This shapes up as the early-season message from the Ravens that the Chiefs will have to respond to in January, probably back in Baltimore.”

NFL NETWORK

Adam Rank
Chiefs 30, Ravens 28
Colleen Wolfe
Ravens 28, Chiefs 27
Marcas Grant
Ravens 24, Chiefs 20
Maurice Jones-Drew
Chiefs 21, Ravens 20
Daniel Jeremiah
Ravens 38, Chiefs 31
Nick Shook
Ravens 30, Chiefs 27

SPORTING NEWS

Tadd Haislop
Ravens 33, Chiefs 27 “The Ravens have looked better than the Chiefs thus far in 2020, so we'll take the home team.”

CBS SPORTS

Pete Prisco
Chiefs 34, Ravens 31 “Baltimore is aggressive on defense, which plays into what Patrick Mahomes loves to face. The champs will win a fun shootout as Mahomes gets the best of Lamar Jackson.”
Jason La Canfora
Will Brinson
Chiefs 31, Ravens 28
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Chiefs 37, Ravens 34 “I think the Chiefs are going to jump out to an early lead and then hold on to dear life for victory.”
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

Michael David Smith
Ravens 28, Chiefs 21 “I’ll pick Lamar Jackson to make one more big play than Patrick Mahomes.”
Mike Florio
Ravens 27, Chiefs 24 “If the Kansas City defense was shredded by a rookie in his first start, it could be facing even more problems against the defending MVP, whose passing keeps getting better and better.”
Chris Simms
Ravens 34, Chiefs 27 “Where I think the Ravens have jumped the Chiefs in this matchup now is Lamar and his throwing.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Andrew Brandt
Albert Breer
Mitch Goldich
Gary Gramling
Conor Orr
Jenny Vrentas

FANSIDED

Matt Verderame
Ravens 27, Chiefs 24 “If Baltimore blitzes a ton — and nobody does more percentage-wise — it’s going to lose. Kansas City will go crazy with big plays. The hunch here, though, is the Ravens are more conservative and Lamar Jackson does enough with his improved passing game.”

