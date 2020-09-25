Pundits Picks: Ravens vs. Chiefs

C.J. Doon Ravens 35, Chiefs 28 “The only reason this game won’t be a runaway for the Ravens is Patrick Mahomes, who despite Jackson’s steady improvement still holds the title of league’s best quarterback.”

Daniel Oyefusi Ravens 26, Chiefs 24 “The Chiefs haven’t looked very sharp on defense, and the status of a few of their key players is up in the air. I’ll take the Ravens, who have looked a little better on both sides of the ball, albeit through just two weeks.”

Jonas Shaffer Ravens 37, Chiefs 27 “Patrick Mahomes is a headache for defensive coordinators, but the Ravens offense is strongest where the Chiefs are weakest. If Kansas City’s tackling isn’t up to par, Lamar Jackson and Co. could dominate.”