Pundits Picks: Ravens vs. Raiders

Sep 13, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

091321-Pundit-Picks

ESPN

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Emmanuel Acho
Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Jeremy Fowler
Domonique Foxworth
Dan Graziano
Rob Ninkovich
Laura Rutledge
Kevin Seifert
Seth Wickersham
Damien Woody

BALTIMORE SUN

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Childs Walker
Ravens 31, Raiders 20 “[The Ravens will] move the ball against a lower-tier defense and rely on their still-deep secondary to keep [Derek] Carr and [Darren] Waller in check.This won’t be a laugher like their last two openers, but it won’t be a nail-biter either.”

USA TODAY

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Jarrett Bell
Ravens 34, Raiders 30
Nate Davis
Ravens 30, Raiders 27
Jori Epstein
Ravens 28, Raiders 23
Mike Freeman
Ravens 30, Raiders 20
Mike Jones
Ravens 30, Raiders 28
Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz
Ravens 34, Raiders 24
Lorenzo Reyes
Ravens 24, Raiders 21

NFL.com

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Gregg Rosenthal
Ravens 21, Raiders 20 “[It] all sets up for a tight, low-scoring game where I still lean Ravens slightly because of their incredible Week 1 history under John Harbaugh, a possible effect of him playing starters plenty in the preseason.”

NFL Network

Table inside Article
Pundit Projected Winner Commentary
Adam Rank
Ravens 24, Raiders 21
Colleen Wolfe
Ravens 27, Raiders 26
Marcas Grant
Ravens 28, Raiders 20
Maurice Jones-Drew
Ravens 27, Raiders 21
Daniel Jeremiah
Ravens 28, Raiders 27
Nick Shook
Ravens 30, Raiders 14
Marc Sessler
Ravens 38, Raiders 26
Kevin Patra
Ravens 30, Raiders 23
Grant Gordon
Ravens 24, Raiders 17
Mark Dulgerian
Raiders 26, Ravens 24

SPORTING NEWS

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Vinnie Iyer
Ravens 33, Raiders 20 “Derek Carr will feel the heat with the Ravens stopping the run and containing their former feel-good story, Darren Waller. ”

CBS SPORTS

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Pete Prisco
Ravens 34, Raiders 27 “The Raiders will play their first regular-season game in their new stadium, which will be buzzing. But they still have issues on defense, even with a new coordinator in Gus Bradley and a new system. That will show up in this one with Lamar Jackson getting off to a fast start.”
Jason La Canfora
Will Brinson
Raiders 24, Ravens 21 “Baltimore's record in Week 1 games with Lamar is terrifying for sure, but I think Jon Gruden will cook up a lot here on offense, Derek Carr will play surprisingly well and Las Vegas pulls off a stunner on MNF.”
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Raiders 34, Ravens 31 “Although the Raiders defense isn't talented enough to completely stop Jackson, I do think Derek Carr and the offense will provide enough points to outscore a hobbled Ravens offense.”
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Michael David Smith
Ravens 34, Raiders 17 ”If Jon Gruden is doing his job right, this is a year when the Raiders should be peaking. I’m skeptical. I see the Ravens showing on Monday night that there’s a big gap between the Raiders and the best teams in the AFC.”
Mike Florio
Ravens 24, Raiders 16 “It’s easy to be optimistic when everyone is 0-0. The Raiders will learn in prime time that their optimism for 2021 is a little misplaced, given the quality of the best teams in the AFC.”
Chris Simms
Ravens 34, Raiders 27 “Lamar has grown as a passer every year. I think we’ll continue to see that growth. And the Raiders just have too many question marks.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Albert Breer
Connor Orr
Gary Gramling
Jenny Vrentas
Mitch Goldich

FANSIDED

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Matt Verderame
Ravens 38, Raiders 28 “The Raiders finally get to welcome fans into the Death Star known as Allegiant Stadium. Is the emotion enough to spring an upset on the injury-riddled Ravens? Probably not. Lamar Jackson will do unspeakable things to Las Vegas’ defense.”

Related Content

news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Raiders

Here's how to tune into the Ravens' Week 1 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

Late for Work 9/13: Predictions for Monday Night Opener vs. Raiders

Raiders veteran says there's 'nothing you can do to prepare for Lamar Jackson.' Pundits still put Ravens as the favorite. Baltimore media has running back Ty'Son Williams running wild in his debut.
news

Cover Story: Ronnie Stanley Makes His Return at Home in Las Vegas

In his first regular-season game since ankle surgery, All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley will have many emotions playing in his hometown before family and friends.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Raiders

news

What Mink Thinks: In a Mighty AFC, Ravens' Challenge Got Tougher

The Ravens will have to find their secret ingredient to overcome the loss of two of their top playmakers.
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Raiders

Veteran defensive lineman Derek Wolfe is out for the Ravens. Jimmy Smith and Daelin Hayes are questionable. Starting left guard Richie Incognito is out for the Raiders.
news

News & Notes: Greg Roman Works Overtime With New Running Backs

Wink Martindale says Marcus Peters will be missed, but the defense remains confident. The Ravens have prepared for a loud crowd in Las Vegas. Defending Darren Waller will be a priority Monday night.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Don't be surprised if Mark Andrews posts career-highs this season. The DC who supposedly 'figured out' Lamar Jackson first will be on the Raiders' sideline.
news

Ravens Confident in Anthony Averett As He Steps Into Starting Role

After waiting three years, Anthony Averett has his chance to step up following Marcus Peters' season-ending injury.
news

Ravens Vow Injuries Won't Defeat Them

The Ravens have been hit by a stunning series of injuries, but they have regrouped and returned to practice Friday determined to have a special season.
news

Eisenberg: The Sky Still Hasn't Fallen (I Looked This Time)

The run of injuries and subtractions needs to stop at some point, but they haven't changed the big picture. The Ravens are still a good team.
Find The Codes
Learn More
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising