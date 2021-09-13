Pundits Picks: Ravens vs. Raiders

ESPN
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Emmanuel Acho
|Matt Bowen
|Mike Clay
|Jeremy Fowler
|Domonique Foxworth
|Dan Graziano
|Rob Ninkovich
|Laura Rutledge
|Kevin Seifert
|Seth Wickersham
|Damien Woody
BALTIMORE SUN
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Childs Walker
|Ravens 31, Raiders 20 “[The Ravens will] move the ball against a lower-tier defense and rely on their still-deep secondary to keep [Derek] Carr and [Darren] Waller in check.This won’t be a laugher like their last two openers, but it won’t be a nail-biter either.”
USA TODAY
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Jarrett Bell
|Ravens 34, Raiders 30
|Nate Davis
|Ravens 30, Raiders 27
|Jori Epstein
|Ravens 28, Raiders 23
|Mike Freeman
|Ravens 30, Raiders 20
|Mike Jones
|Ravens 30, Raiders 28
|Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz
|Ravens 34, Raiders 24
|Lorenzo Reyes
|Ravens 24, Raiders 21
NFL.com
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Gregg Rosenthal
|Ravens 21, Raiders 20 “[It] all sets up for a tight, low-scoring game where I still lean Ravens slightly because of their incredible Week 1 history under John Harbaugh, a possible effect of him playing starters plenty in the preseason.”
NFL Network
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Adam Rank
|Ravens 24, Raiders 21
|Colleen Wolfe
|Ravens 27, Raiders 26
|Marcas Grant
|Ravens 28, Raiders 20
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Ravens 27, Raiders 21
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Ravens 28, Raiders 27
|Nick Shook
|Ravens 30, Raiders 14
|Marc Sessler
|Ravens 38, Raiders 26
|Kevin Patra
|Ravens 30, Raiders 23
|Grant Gordon
|Ravens 24, Raiders 17
|Mark Dulgerian
|Raiders 26, Ravens 24
SPORTING NEWS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Vinnie Iyer
|Ravens 33, Raiders 20 “Derek Carr will feel the heat with the Ravens stopping the run and containing their former feel-good story, Darren Waller. ”
CBS SPORTS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Pete Prisco
|Ravens 34, Raiders 27 “The Raiders will play their first regular-season game in their new stadium, which will be buzzing. But they still have issues on defense, even with a new coordinator in Gus Bradley and a new system. That will show up in this one with Lamar Jackson getting off to a fast start.”
|Jason La Canfora
|Will Brinson
|Raiders 24, Ravens 21 “Baltimore's record in Week 1 games with Lamar is terrifying for sure, but I think Jon Gruden will cook up a lot here on offense, Derek Carr will play surprisingly well and Las Vegas pulls off a stunner on MNF.”
|Jared Dubin
|Ryan Wilson
|John Breech
|Raiders 34, Ravens 31 “Although the Raiders defense isn't talented enough to completely stop Jackson, I do think Derek Carr and the offense will provide enough points to outscore a hobbled Ravens offense.”
|Dave Richard
|Jamey Eisenberg
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Michael David Smith
|Ravens 34, Raiders 17 ”If Jon Gruden is doing his job right, this is a year when the Raiders should be peaking. I’m skeptical. I see the Ravens showing on Monday night that there’s a big gap between the Raiders and the best teams in the AFC.”
|Mike Florio
|Ravens 24, Raiders 16 “It’s easy to be optimistic when everyone is 0-0. The Raiders will learn in prime time that their optimism for 2021 is a little misplaced, given the quality of the best teams in the AFC.”
|Chris Simms
|Ravens 34, Raiders 27 “Lamar has grown as a passer every year. I think we’ll continue to see that growth. And the Raiders just have too many question marks.”
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Albert Breer
|Connor Orr
|Gary Gramling
|Jenny Vrentas
|Mitch Goldich
FANSIDED
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Matt Verderame
|Ravens 38, Raiders 28 “The Raiders finally get to welcome fans into the Death Star known as Allegiant Stadium. Is the emotion enough to spring an upset on the injury-riddled Ravens? Probably not. Lamar Jackson will do unspeakable things to Las Vegas’ defense.”