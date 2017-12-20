Punting Wizard Sam Koch Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week Again

Dec 20, 2017 at 02:02 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

20_KochPOW_news.jpg


He didn't get the Pro Bowl nod, but Sam Koch did get a consolation prize Wednesday morning.

The Ravens punter has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 15 after he pinned the Cleveland Browns inside their own 5-yard three times in a 27-10 win.

It was yet another display of Koch's wizardry when it comes to the precise placement and bounces of the ball, and it also earned a game ball in the postgame locker room.

It's the second time this season that Koch has received the award. He also got it in Week 12 after he had five punts inside the 20-yard line and threw for a first down on a trick play against the Houston Texans.

Koch is the first punter to win multiple AFC Special Teams Player of the Week awards in a single season since 2006.

Koch leads the league in punts inside the 20-yard line (37) and 10-yard line (16). He's tied for second on punts inside the 5-yard line (five). Koch only has three touchbacks this season.

One of those touchbacks was incorrectly ruled as such. Head Coach John Harbaugh called Koch's punt in Green Bay on Nov. 19 the "greatest punt in the history of football." Former Pro Bowl punter Pat McAfee agreed.

This week, reporters have been trying to get to the root of how Koch has such control over the football.

Koch has a wide range of different punts he can pull out of his bag of tricks depending on the situation. His attention to detail and work ethic are extraordinary.

Kicker Justin Tucker also said Tuesday that anybody in the locker room would say Koch is one of the best athletes on the team.

"He's just a gifted athlete; that goes a long way in professional sports," Tucker said.

"He can basically do anything with a football that he wants. You're talking about a ball that's shaped like a lemon and to have complete command over it, it's pretty remarkable."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Practice Report: Running Backs Active as Receivers; Mark Andrews Gets Heated

Ravens defense brings the heat with blitzes in padded practice. Isaiah Likely carries one drive.
news

News & Notes: Rock Ya-Sin Leaves Practice With Injury

John Harbaugh says there is a point when J.K. Dobbins' absence becomes a problem. The blocking philosophies haven't changed. Offensive line teammates and Joe D'Alessandris weigh in on Sala Aumavae-Laulu.
news

Mailbag: Who Will Be the Backup Quarterback?

What's the running back depth chart? Is Melvin Gordon III a lock to make the team? What's going on with Justin Houston and Kyle Van Noy?
news

Practice Report: Zay Flowers Cooks in 1-on-1 Drills

Odell Beckham Jr. shows his red-zone prowess, but ends up doing push-ups. Devin Duvernay scores a pair of touchdowns. Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo continue their strong play.
news

Jordan Stout Enters His Second Season With More Confidence

Entering his second season as the Ravens' punter, Jordan Stout feels ready to relax and let his talent take over.
news

Practice Report: Physicality Ramps Up on First Day in Pads

Baltimore's defensive line has a strong day and the linebackers fly around. Nelson Agholor shows his elevation again, this time in the red zone. OBJ draws gasps.
news

Melvin Gordon III Wants to Prove 'I Still Got It'

Running back Melvin Gordon III feels 'blessed' to join the Ravens with so many free agent running backs still on the market.
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Turned Down Netflix's 'Quarterback'

Zay Flowers (illness) expected to return to practice Monday, perhaps with CB Pepe Williams could return Monday. Odafe Oweh says he's a power rusher now. Ravens feel good about working in the heat.
news

50 Words Or Less: Thoughts on the Start to Ravens Training Camp

Early indications on Todd Monken's offense. Zay Flowers is worth the hype. Two defensive backs we should be paying more attention to.
news

Practice Report: Ravens Sweat Through Scorching Practice

Here's who stood out in the Ravens' third training camp practice at the Under Armour Performance Center.
news

Odell Beckham Jr. Is 'Feeling the Love' From Baltimore

Odell Beckham Jr. is enjoying his start with the Ravens, but knows there's a lot of work to do.
news

Practice Report: Day 1 at Ravens Training Camp

Here's who stood out on the first day of 2023 Ravens training camp.
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising