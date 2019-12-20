Q&A With Former Ravens DT Larry Webster

Q: You were a 16-game starter in 1999 and a backup in 2000, but did you feel that 2000 defense brought the best football out of you?

"Yes, I believe it did. I faced a lot of adversity in life. That made me stronger. They brought in Sam Adams, which didn't bother me. Of course, everybody wants to start, but my level of play didn't drop from the starters. Every play I got, I felt I was the starter. I played as the starter even though my name wasn't the first one being mentioned. I still played at that level. Same with Lional Dalton and Keith Washington and all the second-tier guys. It was like the starting team and then you had the second team that was like another starting team. We played like we were starters. We saw the results of it."

Q: How proud are you to be part of arguably the best defense in NFL history?

"Very proud of myself. Very proud of my teammates. 'Goose' really sat me down and taught me more about the game. I thought I knew it, but when he started teaching me the nuances of the game, my knowledge really expanded [I know he didn't say this, but this is the right word]. Not only having Sam Adams, Rob Barnett, Mike McCrary and all the rest of the guys. Along with Rex Ryan, our defensive line coach. And then Marvin Lewis, he was a stickler to detail. If you were supposed to take one and a half steps, you better learn how to do it. I wasn't as talented as Sam. Sam had a gift and he could get off the ball like no other. I had to work at it at practice every day. There wasn't a day in practice that I took off."

Q: Being from Elkton, Md., how cool was it to win the Super Bowl with your home team?

"I couldn't be prouder of being home. For it to come full circle – to start out in Miami, wind up in Cleveland and move with the franchise back home, and to wind up winning the ultimate prize, the Super Bowl, in my hometown? Hey, that was a feeling like having your first child or getting married – those moments that are unexplainable."

Q: Are you still around the area?