 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

Reports: Qadir Ismail, Son of Qadry Ismail, Invited for Rookie Tryout

Apr 30, 2024 at 10:38 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

WR Qadir Ismail
WR Qadir Ismail

Former Ravens wide receiver Qadry Ismail will have a strong personal interest in rookie minicamp this week.

His son, Qadir Ismail, has been invited to camp on a tryout basis, according to the Ismail family and the Samford athletic department.

His father is understandably thrilled to see his son receive an opportunity with the Ravens.

Qadir made 11 catches for 114 yards at Samford in 2023, continuing to make his transition to wide receiver. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound former football and basketball player at John Carroll School in Bel Air, Md. began his college career as a quarterback at Villanova. He moved to receiver in 2021, where he caught 11 passes for 181 yards before transferring to Samford as a graduate student.

His father played 10 NFL seasons for five teams and spent three seasons with the Ravens (1999-2001) where he was part of the franchise's first Super Bowl-winning team in 2000. Ismail had his best NFL season during that championship year, catching 74 passes for 1,059 yards and seven touchdowns.

Related Content

news

What Each Rookie Draft Pick Will Look to Prove

Every rookie has questions to answer, but the Ravens' 2024 draft class is ready to make the transition to the NFL.
news

Ravens Exercise Fifth-Year Option on Odafe Oweh

The Ravens outside linebacker is on the rise and a key member of Baltimore's linebacker unit.
news

Ravens Introduce New Permanent Field-Level Seats

The Ravens have installed 138 exclusive field seats, which fans can purchase for the start of the 2024 season.
news

Late for Work: Pundit Says Rashod Bateman Has What He Needs for Breakout Season

Looking at the Ravens' winners and losers coming out of the draft. Who the starting guards will be is named the Ravens' biggest post-draft question. Baltimore's draft class is not in the top 10 in The Athletic's rankings. The Ravens are No. 3 in NFL.com's post-draft power rankings.
news

Rashod Bateman Inks Contract Extension

The Ravens have extended WR Rashod Bateman's contract through the 2026 season.
news

T.J. Tampa May Be the Steal of the Draft

The fourth-round cornerback is being hailed as one of the biggest draft bargains.
news

Around the AFC North Draft Roundup: Division Rivals Strengthen Trenches

The Steelers drafted three offensive linemen among their top five picks. The Bengals opened the draft with Amarius Mims, then moved to the defensive line. Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. was Cleveland's top pick.
news

Late for Work: Pundits' Selections for Favorite Ravens Draft Pick Are Scattered

Experts know the Ravens are far from done constructing their roster. Projecting rookies' roles for 2024 and beyond.
news

Biggest Winners From Ravens' 2024 Draft Class

The Ravens' young offensive linemen got a stamp of approval. Lamar Jackson got protection and a deep target.
news

Late for Work: Final Draft Grades Are in for Ravens

Pundits give reactions to Ravens' Day 3 picks. Bill Belichick gives approval of Ravens' Round 1 pick.
news

Top Takeaways From Ravens' 2024 Draft

The Ravens checked a lot of boxes, got premier athletes, but weren't passing up bargains.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising