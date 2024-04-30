Reports: Qadir Ismail, Son of Qadry Ismail, Invited for Rookie Tryout

Qadir made 11 catches for 114 yards at Samford in 2023, continuing to make his transition to wide receiver. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound former football and basketball player at John Carroll School in Bel Air, Md. began his college career as a quarterback at Villanova. He moved to receiver in 2021, where he caught 11 passes for 181 yards before transferring to Samford as a graduate student.