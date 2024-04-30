Reports: Qadir Ismail, Son of Qadry Ismail, Invited for Rookie Tryout

Former Ravens wide receiver Qadry Ismail will have a strong personal interest in rookie minicamp this week.
His son, Qadir Ismail, has been invited to camp on a tryout basis, according to the Ismail family and the Samford athletic department.
His father is understandably thrilled to see his son receive an opportunity with the Ravens.
Qadir made 11 catches for 114 yards at Samford in 2023, continuing to make his transition to wide receiver. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound former football and basketball player at John Carroll School in Bel Air, Md. began his college career as a quarterback at Villanova. He moved to receiver in 2021, where he caught 11 passes for 181 yards before transferring to Samford as a graduate student.
His father played 10 NFL seasons for five teams and spent three seasons with the Ravens (1999-2001) where he was part of the franchise's first Super Bowl-winning team in 2000. Ismail had his best NFL season during that championship year, catching 74 passes for 1,059 yards and seven touchdowns.