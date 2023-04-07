Presented by

Late for Work 4/7: Quentin Johnston Would Be 'Explosive Threat' in Monken Offense

Apr 07, 2023 at 09:27 AM
SH302181
Kyle Barber

Writer

040723
Stephen Spillman/AP Photos
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) runs past Texas linebacker Jett Bush (43) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Austin, Texas.

Quentin Johnston Would Provide "Big Play Ability" in Todd Monken Offense

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston has been the prospect paired most frequently with the Ravens in mock drafts, and according to ESPN’s Matt Bowen, it's for good reason. Bowen believes Johnston is an excellent match in Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's offense and "would give the Ravens an explosive threat."

"…there is a big need for a boundary X target with big-play ability under new coordinator Todd Monken," Bowen wrote. "For me, that's Johnston, a wide receiver with the physical profile and traits to win as an isolation/deep-ball target early in his rookie season. Even with Johnston's still-developing route tree, Monken can create vertical one-on-ones for him. But he will also deploy him on in-breakers, slants and shallows to create run-after-catch opportunities. Johnston averaged 17.8 yards per catch last season and forced 24 missed tackles on his receptions, tied for the fifth-most nationally."

Johnston, with his 6-foot-4 height, could provide a new offensive dimension for the Ravens. It would also strengthen Baltimore's arsenal of pass catchers, as Johnston would join wide receivers Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor, Devin Duvernay and All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews.

"*What the Ravens Should Do" With First-Round Pick*

While the focus on Round 1 of the 2023 NFL draft remains squarely on wide receiver and cornerback, NFL.com’s Adam Rank goes with a different position. In Rank's "What every team SHOULD do in Round 1" mock draft, he urges the Ravens to take Florida guard O'Cyrus Torrence.

"All eyes were on Anthony Richardson at Florida's pro day, but Torrence looked pretty damn good, too," Rank wrote. "I know receiver is a need, but I've already recommended numerous dudes at that position -- and you can wait until later, even though you don't have another pick until the third round. With Ben Powers now in Denver, you have an opening at guard. This makes a lot of sense. At least to me."

Torrence was a dominant offensive lineman for the Gators, finishing the 2022 season as the No. 1 graded guard by Pro Football Focus in FBS. In 2022, Torrence allowed zero sacks and zero quarterback hits, and in 355 pass block snaps allowed eight hurries.

Though Rank sees the Ravens needing to replace Powers in Round 1 of the draft, guard doesn't appear to be at the forefront, as Head Coach John Harbaugh noted the team having an open competition with veteran Patrick Mekari, Ben Cleveland, John Simpson and Daniel Faalele at the NFL Owners meetings.

Non-Round 1 Wide Receiver Prospects for the Ravens

Attention at the top of the draft for wide receivers has been abundant, and many Ravens officials and draft experts have lauded this draft class for being deep at that position. The Baltimore Sun’s C.J. Doon listed a few players the Ravens could pursue in the middle and late rounds of the draft.

Middle Rounds: Jonathan Mingo, Mississippi

"At 6-2 and 220 pounds, the 21-year-old is an imposing target who can work out of the slot and make tough catches in traffic," Doon wrote. "While he doesn't offer the speed to be a dynamic deep threat, analysts say he's an adept route runner who tracks the ball well and picks up yards after the catch."

Mingo's earned some high praise around draft expert circles, including NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein, who gave Mingo's NFL comparison as none other than former Ravens wide receiver Anquan Boldin.

"Big, strong slot receiver possessing the mental and physical toughness to outperform his speed limitations. The career production is nothing special, but it's clear he's put time and effort into his craft,:''Zierlein wrote. "Mingo can get tough yards after the catch and is an above-average blocker. He has the skill level and demeanor to become a starting slot receiver for teams using 11 personnel (three WRs) as their base offense."

Late Rounds: Puka Nacua, WR

"In his second season at BYU after transferring from Washington, the Utah native was one of the most efficient receivers in the country, averaging 3.53 yards per route run while earning the sixth-highest grade among wideouts, according to Pro Football Focus," Doon wrote. "Although he is raw when it comes to the finer points of playing wide receiver after being asked to run a limited route tree at BYU, Nacua's athleticism and contested-catch skills offer tantalizing potential."

Quick Hits

  • NFL.com’s Judy Battista says to "keep an eye on the Baltimore Ravens" as a suitor for DE Jadeveon Clowney

Related Content

news

Late for Work 4/6: A Round 1 Trade Back Is 'Probably the Best-Case Scenario' for the Ravens

Jameis Winston praises Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken. TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston is reportedly visiting the Ravens. The latest mock draft sees Ravens going edge rusher in Round 1.

news

Late for Work 4/5: Bleacher Report Predicts Teddy Bridgewater to Sign With Ravens

The pros and cons of the Ravens potentially signing Odell Beckham Jr. Todd McShay likes the idea of Quentin Johnston in Todd Monken's offense. Pro Football Focus says Rock Ya-Sin's most impactful landing spot is Baltimore..

news

Late for Work 4/4: Ravens Reportedly Offer Odell Beckham Jr. Contract, But Are They His Top Choice?

Which quarterback prospects could interest Ravens? Who do Ravens fans want the team to draft in the first round?

news

Late for Work 4/3: Darius Slay Was 'This Close' To Becoming a Raven

Coaching intel mock draft sees Ravens draft a Maryland cornerback, and shares info on numerous prospects from NCAA coaches. Former Ravens Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman sits down with The 33rd Team to talk past, present and future.

news

Late for Work 3/31: Ravens Reportedly Have Explored Trades for DeAndre Hopkins, Courtland Sutton

Baltimore reportedly is 'making a competitive effort' to sign Odell Beckham Jr. An analytics-based mock draft has the Ravens selecting wide receiver Quentin Johnston.

news

Late for Work 3/30: Former Raven Nick Boyle Looking to Land Job As Long Snapper

The Ravens reportedly tried to sign this veteran quarterback. Player linked to the Ravens in mock drafts is labeled the biggest boom-or-bust wide receiver prospect. Why Justin Tucker should wear No. 0.

news

Late for Work 3/29: Calais Campbell Reportedly Signing One-Year Deal With Falcons

Odell Beckham Jr. had a "good meeting" with the Ravens. Predicting whether the Ravens will exercise Patrick Queen's fifth-year option.

news

Late for Work 3/28: Joey Porter Jr. Named Perfect Draft Fit for Ravens

The Ravens are among the teams that have lost the most talent this offseason. Would the Ravens trading for Dalvin Cook make sense?

news

Late for Work 3/27: What Nelson Agholor Will Bring to Ravens Offense

Kyle Hamilton has 'Pro Bowl potential' in Year 2. Hiring of Todd Monken listed as the Ravens' best offseason move.

news

Late for Work 3/24: Reports: Ravens Not in Running for DeAndre Hopkins; Odell Beckham Jr. Wants Deal With Jets

Calais Campbell reportedly visited with the Jaguars. Looking at realistic and unrealistic first-round options for the Ravens. Baltimore trades out of the first round in Pro Football Focus' three-round mock draft.

news

Late for Work 3/23: Would Ravens Have Interest in Signing Cam Newton?

Baltimore is named the best fit for Teddy Bridgewater. Jadeveon Clowney is linked to the Ravens again. The Ravens get a B-minus for the Chuck Clark trade.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising