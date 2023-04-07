Late for Work 4/7: Quentin Johnston Would Be 'Explosive Threat' in Monken Offense

Quentin Johnston Would Provide "Big Play Ability" in Todd Monken Offense
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston has been the prospect paired most frequently with the Ravens in mock drafts, and according to ESPN’s Matt Bowen, it's for good reason. Bowen believes Johnston is an excellent match in Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's offense and "would give the Ravens an explosive threat."
"…there is a big need for a boundary X target with big-play ability under new coordinator Todd Monken," Bowen wrote. "For me, that's Johnston, a wide receiver with the physical profile and traits to win as an isolation/deep-ball target early in his rookie season. Even with Johnston's still-developing route tree, Monken can create vertical one-on-ones for him. But he will also deploy him on in-breakers, slants and shallows to create run-after-catch opportunities. Johnston averaged 17.8 yards per catch last season and forced 24 missed tackles on his receptions, tied for the fifth-most nationally."
Johnston, with his 6-foot-4 height, could provide a new offensive dimension for the Ravens. It would also strengthen Baltimore's arsenal of pass catchers, as Johnston would join wide receivers Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor, Devin Duvernay and All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews.
"*What the Ravens Should Do" With First-Round Pick*
While the focus on Round 1 of the 2023 NFL draft remains squarely on wide receiver and cornerback, NFL.com’s Adam Rank goes with a different position. In Rank's "What every team SHOULD do in Round 1" mock draft, he urges the Ravens to take Florida guard O'Cyrus Torrence.
"All eyes were on Anthony Richardson at Florida's pro day, but Torrence looked pretty damn good, too," Rank wrote. "I know receiver is a need, but I've already recommended numerous dudes at that position -- and you can wait until later, even though you don't have another pick until the third round. With Ben Powers now in Denver, you have an opening at guard. This makes a lot of sense. At least to me."
Torrence was a dominant offensive lineman for the Gators, finishing the 2022 season as the No. 1 graded guard by Pro Football Focus in FBS. In 2022, Torrence allowed zero sacks and zero quarterback hits, and in 355 pass block snaps allowed eight hurries.
Though Rank sees the Ravens needing to replace Powers in Round 1 of the draft, guard doesn't appear to be at the forefront, as Head Coach John Harbaugh noted the team having an open competition with veteran Patrick Mekari, Ben Cleveland, John Simpson and Daniel Faalele at the NFL Owners meetings.
Non-Round 1 Wide Receiver Prospects for the Ravens
Attention at the top of the draft for wide receivers has been abundant, and many Ravens officials and draft experts have lauded this draft class for being deep at that position. The Baltimore Sun’s C.J. Doon listed a few players the Ravens could pursue in the middle and late rounds of the draft.
Middle Rounds: Jonathan Mingo, Mississippi
"At 6-2 and 220 pounds, the 21-year-old is an imposing target who can work out of the slot and make tough catches in traffic," Doon wrote. "While he doesn't offer the speed to be a dynamic deep threat, analysts say he's an adept route runner who tracks the ball well and picks up yards after the catch."
Mingo's earned some high praise around draft expert circles, including NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein, who gave Mingo's NFL comparison as none other than former Ravens wide receiver Anquan Boldin.
"Big, strong slot receiver possessing the mental and physical toughness to outperform his speed limitations. The career production is nothing special, but it's clear he's put time and effort into his craft,:''Zierlein wrote. "Mingo can get tough yards after the catch and is an above-average blocker. He has the skill level and demeanor to become a starting slot receiver for teams using 11 personnel (three WRs) as their base offense."
Late Rounds: Puka Nacua, WR
"In his second season at BYU after transferring from Washington, the Utah native was one of the most efficient receivers in the country, averaging 3.53 yards per route run while earning the sixth-highest grade among wideouts, according to Pro Football Focus," Doon wrote. "Although he is raw when it comes to the finer points of playing wide receiver after being asked to run a limited route tree at BYU, Nacua's athleticism and contested-catch skills offer tantalizing potential."
Quick Hits
- NFL.com’s Judy Battista says to "keep an eye on the Baltimore Ravens" as a suitor for DE Jadeveon Clowney