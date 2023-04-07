Late for Work 4/7: Quentin Johnston Would Be 'Explosive Threat' in Monken Offense

"*What the Ravens Should Do" With First-Round Pick*

While the focus on Round 1 of the 2023 NFL draft remains squarely on wide receiver and cornerback, NFL.com’s Adam Rank goes with a different position. In Rank's "What every team SHOULD do in Round 1" mock draft, he urges the Ravens to take Florida guard O'Cyrus Torrence.

"All eyes were on Anthony Richardson at Florida's pro day, but Torrence looked pretty damn good, too," Rank wrote. "I know receiver is a need, but I've already recommended numerous dudes at that position -- and you can wait until later, even though you don't have another pick until the third round. With Ben Powers now in Denver, you have an opening at guard. This makes a lot of sense. At least to me."