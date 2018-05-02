Random Facts & Stats About This Year's Ravens Draft Class

The Ravens' 2018 draft class has some interesting nuggets.
Here's a look at 10 fast facts and stats from this year's 12-man group:
- General Manager Ozzie Newsome hadn't drafted a player from UCLA since his very first selection of tackle Jonathan Ogden in 1996. He took two, linebacker Kenny Young and wide receiver Jordan Lasley, in his final draft this year.
- Entering this year's draft, Baltimore had selected the most players from powerhouse programs Alabama (nine) and Oklahoma (seven). Baltimore added two more from each school with Crimson Tide cornerback Anthony Averett and center Bradley Bozeman and Sooners offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. Jr. and tight end Mark Andrews.
- It was the first year since 2004 that Baltimore drafted wide receivers with back-to-back picks (Jaleel Scott and Jordan Lasley). Fourteen years ago, Baltimore grabbed Clarence Moore in the sixth round and Derek Abney in the seventh.
In three college seasons, quarterback Lamar Jackson ran for more career yards (4,132) and touchdowns (50) than running back Saquon Barkley (3,843 rushing yards, 43 touchdowns), who the New York Giants selected No. 2 overall.
- The Ravens now have two Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks with Jackson and Robert Griffin III III. Jackson is the second they've drafted (Troy Smith, 2006) and fifth winner they've ever had on the roster (quarterback Vinny Testaverde, running back Ricky Williams).
- According to NFL Network's Mike Mayock, who talked to a former scout, Orlando "Zeus" Brown ran the exact same 40-yard dash time as his son when he was coming out of South Carolina State in 1993. The slow time didn't stop Zeus from having a standout 11-year career.
First-round tight end Hayden Hurst spent two years in the Pittsburgh Pirates minor league baseball system. He was a 17th-round pick in 2014 out of high school and started as a pitcher. Hurst made one pro appearance: six batters faced, five walks and one out. He switched to first base and batted .245 in 53 at-bats in low-A ball, including 26 strikeouts.
- Sixth-round offensive tackle Greg Senat played basketball at Wagner for two years before beginning his football career. He didn't drop basketball, however. As a four-year power forward, Senat was a member of the 2016 NEC champions. He started 22 times in 104 career games and averaged about two points and three rebounds per game.
- The Ravens like to draft tight ends in bunches. It's the third time they've taken two in the same draft since 2010 after not doing so in any year prior. In 2010, Baltimore selected Ed Dickson and Dennis Pitta with back-to-back picks in the third and fourth rounds. In 2015, Baltimore drafted Maxx Williams in the second round and Nick Boyle in the fifth.
- All three times the Ravens have drafted first-round quarterbacks, they've traded to do so. In 2003, Baltimore traded its 2003 second-round pick and 2004 first-round pick to the New England Patriots to grab Kyle Boller. In 2008, Baltimore moved back, then up to get Joe Flacco. This year, the Ravens traded up from the second round to get Jackson.