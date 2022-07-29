Practice Report: Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay Lead Strong Day for Wideouts 

Fans at training camp love seeing deep passes, and Lamar Jackson obliged them midway through Friday's practice. Jackson spotted Devin Duvernay running down the sideline with separation on cornerback Robert Jackson. Duvernay made the catch for the day's longest completion, and it drew the loudest ovation from the crowd.
Duvernay was among several wideouts who stood out on Day 3 of camp. The Ravens have kept 11-on-11 work to a minimum early in camp, so the one-on-one drills between wide receivers and defensive backs provided Friday's most spirited action.
The wide receivers were the clear winners. Rashod Bateman made a nice stop-and-curl move on Marlon Humphrey to get open for a completion. James Proche twice got away from Pepe Williams and made catches.
Early in camp, the Ravens' wideouts are making plays and making it clear they plan to silence doubters who are questioning how they will fare without Marquise Brown, who was traded to Arizona in April. Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman likes the way the wide receivers are responding to the challenge.
"There's huge opportunity for the receiving corps to really step out," Roman said. "What I see every day is really hard work, dedication. They're the same people every day, it's not ups and downs, oh I can't practice today, that kind of thing. I see a hungry group that's really kind of got a little bit of a chip on their shoulder.
"If anybody wants to count them out, go for it and make it public. We'll just pin it up on the wall."
Here are other observations from Day 3 of training camp:
- All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews made a nice diving catch early in practice, then a sliding catch to beat rookie safety Kyle Hamilton in the end zone. Hamilton's coverage was good, but Andrews' catch was better. Coming off his best season, Andrews keeps stacking strong practices.
- Safety Geno Stone had the first interception of training camp when he stepped in front of Anthony Brown's pass and returned it for a pick six. Defensive players ran into the end zone and celebrated with Stone. The Ravens are extremely deep at safety, but Stone is also a contributor on special teams and his having a solid camp.
- Tony Jefferson had the day's second interception during 7-on-7 drills, continuing his strong start to camp.
- Vince Biegel flashed off the edge for a potential sack had there been live game conditions. The Ravens are looking for anyone to step forward as a pass rusher and Biegel has been active.
- Patrick Queen flashed into the backfield quickly when he diagnosed a toss play to running back Justice Hill. Entering his third NFL season, run defense has always been the strength of Queen's game, and it showed on that play. He'll be looking to make plays in the passing game to earn more snaps in his quest to be a three-down linebacker.
- Ja'Wuan James continues to take regular practice reps after missing all last season with an Achilles injury. James could provide veteran depth at both offensive tackles positions.
- The offensive execution was generally crisp, although there were two low snaps from Patrick Mekari during one series. The heat and humidity can make the ball slippery, but rookie center Tyler Linderbaum has snapped accurately during camp and does not look overwhelmed by how much he's being asked to learn.
- Odafe Oweh displayed a quick first step as a rookie, but could be quicker this year. It doesn't take him long to make quarterbacks aware of his presence when he anticipates the snap count correctly.