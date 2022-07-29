Practice Report: Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay Lead Strong Day for Wideouts 

Fans at training camp love seeing deep passes, and Lamar Jackson obliged them midway through Friday's practice. Jackson spotted Devin Duvernay running down the sideline with separation on cornerback Robert Jackson. Duvernay made the catch for the day's longest completion, and it drew the loudest ovation from the crowd.

Duvernay was among several wideouts who stood out on Day 3 of camp. The Ravens have kept 11-on-11 work to a minimum early in camp, so the one-on-one drills between wide receivers and defensive backs provided Friday's most spirited action.

The wide receivers were the clear winners. Rashod Bateman made a nice stop-and-curl move on Marlon Humphrey to get open for a completion. James Proche twice got away from Pepe Williams and made catches.

Early in camp, the Ravens' wideouts are making plays and making it clear they plan to silence doubters who are questioning how they will fare without Marquise Brown, who was traded to Arizona in April. Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman likes the way the wide receivers are responding to the challenge.

"There's huge opportunity for the receiving corps to really step out," Roman said. "What I see every day is really hard work, dedication. They're the same people every day, it's not ups and downs, oh I can't practice today, that kind of thing. I see a hungry group that's really kind of got a little bit of a chip on their shoulder.

"If anybody wants to count them out, go for it and make it public. We'll just pin it up on the wall."

Here are other observations from Day 3 of training camp: