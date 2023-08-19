Practice Report: Rashod Bateman And Others Go Deep in Team Action

In 11-on-11s, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made a spectacular one-handed grab … but was out of bounds. Still, it was a sight to see and drew a loud cheer from fans. Head Coach John Harbaugh was asked where that catch ranks among Beckham's best of camp.

"No … he's had like five or six. That's kind of his thing. Did you know that? The one-handed catch," Harbaugh joked with a reporter. "I don't know – I don't. I can't rate them. Any time they're caught, I'm happy. Was he in bounds on that? We'll see it. It's under review. We'll see it in our team meeting later."