Rashod Bateman Has Started Hot But Is Looking for Breakout Game

Nov 09, 2021 at 12:59 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

110921-Bateman
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Rashod Bateman

Rashod Bateman is a confident guy. But the rookie wide receiver's hot start in his first three NFL games has taken even him by surprise.

After his debut was delayed by five games by groin surgery, Bateman has made an instant impact on the Ravens offense and shown there's another level he can help take it to.

"I think I've impressed myself a little bit," Bateman said Monday. "It's my third game out, I'm getting more comfortable in the offense, getting more comfortable playing in the NFL. So, right now, I'm just having fun, staying locked-in."

Bateman has 12 catches for 161 yards so far. He had five grabs for 52 yards against the Vikings in Sunday's 34-31 overtime win, including a pair of highlight-reel receptions.

While the first-round pick hasn't had a monster game yet, his play in critical moments has been essential for the Ravens offense. Bateman's first 11 NFL catches all went for first downs, proving his toughness to make contested catches and find the marker.

"I'm excited that I'm able to contribute and help the team the best way possible," Bateman said. "So, if I'm a first-down guy, then I guess I'll take that role."

The streak was snapped in the fourth quarter, but not without another highlight. Bateman made a spectacular one-handed catch for a 6-yard gain on the Ravens' final drive of regulation.

"The tough catches come when you're not really expecting it, and I definitely wasn't expecting it that time," Bateman said with a laugh.

Earlier in the game, Bateman snagged one of Jackson's third-down passes away from a defender as the quarterback fled pressure.

Bateman also drew a critical 42-yard defensive pass interference call that set up Baltimore's touchdown just before the end of the first half. Bateman made a savvy play to come back and try to make a play on the ball on a deep pass, which caused contact deep downfield.

Bateman is doing a little bit of everything and showing instant chemistry with Jackson. It didn't come easily, as the two hardly practiced together before Bateman took the field for his first game. Training camp kicked off with Jackson on the COVID list and almost as soon as he came back, Bateman went down with his core muscle injury.

"The times that we were out there, we made sure that we were connecting," Bateman said. "If it didn't work, we ran the route again; we ran it back to make sure we got that feel of a completion. I think little things like that have definitely helped us in the long run, and we're going to continue to do those things to make sure that we get comfortable."

While Bateman has gotten off to a strong start, he's itching for more. The targets could dip with Sammy Watkins nearing his return, but the flip side is that Watkins could take some of the chain-moving work off Bateman's plate, freeing the rookie up for more big plays.

Asked how eager he is for his first NFL touchdown, Bateman said, "I'm ready. I feel it coming. Hopefully it's coming soon."

And how about that "breakout" game that Marquise "Hollywood" Brown said Bateman's been chattering about? Brown had a monster rookie debut in Miami in 2019 when he scored two long touchdowns. It's not Bateman's premier, but perhaps he can put on a similar show Thursday night.

"I feel that every week," Bateman said with a smile. "It's just only a matter of, is it going to happen? So, hopefully it does soon."

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Has No Explanation for Slow Starts But Seeks Solution

Dolphins head coach says he would have started Jacoby Brissett at quarterback if they played Tuesday. The talent of Baltimore's wide receivers was noticed by Marlon Humphrey back in training camp. Humphrey is happy for Jaylen Waddle's success, but wants to stop him Thursday night.
news

Le'Veon Bell Is Enjoying Life on the Other Side of the Ravens-Steelers Rivalry

The longtime Steeler has bounced around the past couple seasons but feels comfortable in his new home in Baltimore.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens are back on the road for a Thursday Night Football showdown in Miami.
news

Eisenberg: Justin Tucker Actually Won the Vikings Game Twice

It's quite a statement about Justin Tucker that he is so strong and accurate with his leg that he can impact an opponent's strategy.
news

Late for Work 11/9: Lamar Jackson Is 'Best Player in the NFL,' Comparable to LeBron James

Marquise Brown has left no doubt that he's a No. 1 receiver. Should the Ravens sign free agent safety Tre Boston?
news

News & Notes: Ravens Plan 'Group Effort' to Replace DeShon Elliott

Matchups against Vikings factored into Jimmy Smith playing just one snap. Ravens preparing to face either Tua Tagovailoa or Jacoby Brissett. After playing 90 snaps on Sunday, the offense faces a short week to get ready for Thursday night.
news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Latavius Murray, Patrick Mekari Still Sidelined

Head Coach John Harbaugh thinks TE Nick Boyle 'will be ready' for Dolphins. WR Sammy Watkins and DT Brandon Williams are again practicing.
news

Devonta Freeman, Le'Veon Bell Deliver in the Clutch

Veteran running backs Devonta Freeman and Le'Veon Bell combined for 127 yards rushing Sunday, helping to spark the Ravens to a comeback victory.
news

Ravens Move Nick Boyle to 53-Man Roster

One of the NFL's best blocking tight ends is ready to rejoin the lineup almost a year after suffering a knee injury that required two surgeries.
news

Around the AFC North: Browns Maul Bengals After Parting Ways With Odell Beckham Jr.

Interceptions have become a big problem for Joe Burrow. T.J. Watt could strengthen his case for Defensive Player of the Year by shining on Monday Night Football.
news

What the Vikings Said After Overtime Loss to Ravens

The Vikings defense said it got worn down in the second half and Kirk Cousins explains why the Ravens defense slowed them down after a fast start.
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising