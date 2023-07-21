Presented by

Ravens Make Seven Roster Moves Before Training Camp

Jul 21, 2023 at 03:50 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

072123trans
Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: WR Rashod Bateman, OLB Tyus Bowser, RB J.K. Dobbins

The Ravens made a series of roster moves Friday before training camp opens next week.

Baltimore placed outside linebacker Tyus Bowser on the non-football injury list. At the end of minicamp, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Bowser's knee had "flared up for some reason" when returning to the field this offseason. Bowser returned from Achilles surgery last season to play in the final nine games, making 13 tackles and two sacks.

Baltimore also placed five players on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list to start camp: running back J.K. Dobbins, fullback Patrick Ricard, cornerback Pepe Williams, defensive tackle Rayshad Nichols and wide receiver Mike Thomas.

Harbaugh had previously said Ricard, who has gone to four straight Pro Bowls, would start on the PUP list as he comes back from offseason hip surgery. Harbaugh also expressed doubt during minicamp that Williams would be ready by the start of camp.

Dobbins did not participate in minicamp as he continues to try to get back to 100% physically with his surgically repaired knee. Dobbins did report to camp along with other injured veterans on Thursday. He and the rest of the players can come off the list at any time.

Another injured veteran, wide receiver Rashod Bateman, was placed on the reserve/did not report list. He was shut down for minicamp after getting a cortisone shot in his foot to help with healing. Bateman was present and did individual drills during voluntary OTAs.

"I have spoken to Rashod and we expect him here very soon," General Manager Eric DeCosta said.

Related Content

news

Ravens Add Running Back Melvin Gordon III on 1-Year Deal

The Ravens have bolstered their running back corps with the addition of Melvin Gordon.

news

Zay Flowers Signs Rookie Contract

First-round pick Zay Flowers signed his rookie deal on Wednesday, and the entire Ravens' draft class is under contract.

news

Ravens Sign WR Laquon Treadwell

Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell is a former first-round pick who was last with the Seattle Seahawks.

news

Ravens Sign Undrafted Cornerback Jordan Swann

Undrafted cornerback Jordan Swann who played high school football in Baltimore has been signed by the Ravens.

news

Ravens Sign Veteran Defensive Tackle Angelo Blackson

Veteran defensive tackle Angelo Blackson, who spent the past two seasons with the Chicago Bears, has been signed by Baltimore.

news

Ravens Bring Back QB Josh Johnson

Veteran quarterback Josh Johnson is back in Baltimore for a third stint.

news

Ravens Sign Undrafted Offensive Tackle Jaylon Thomas

Baltimore added SMU offensive tackle Jaylon Thomas to the offseason competition.

news

Ravens Sign Former Bears Starting Center Sam Mustipher

Owings Mills native Sam Mustipher, who has started 40 games at center with the Bears, has been signed by the Ravens.

news

Ravens Sign Undrafted Safety Jaquan Amos

Undrafted safety Jaquan Amos, who made 95 tackles at Ball State in 2022, has been signed by the Ravens.

news

Trenton Simpson, Tavius Robinson Sign Rookie Contracts

Two Ravens rookie linebackers inked their first NFL contracts Saturday, leaving just first-round pick Zay Flowers unsigned.

news

Three Ravens Draft Picks Sign Rookie Contracts

Baltimore's fifth, sixth and seventh-round picks have signed their rookie contracts.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising