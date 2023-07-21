Ravens Make Seven Roster Moves Before Training Camp

The Ravens made a series of roster moves Friday before training camp opens next week.

Baltimore placed outside linebacker Tyus Bowser on the non-football injury list. At the end of minicamp, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Bowser's knee had "flared up for some reason" when returning to the field this offseason. Bowser returned from Achilles surgery last season to play in the final nine games, making 13 tackles and two sacks.

Baltimore also placed five players on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list to start camp: running back J.K. Dobbins, fullback Patrick Ricard, cornerback Pepe Williams, defensive tackle Rayshad Nichols and wide receiver Mike Thomas.

Harbaugh had previously said Ricard, who has gone to four straight Pro Bowls, would start on the PUP list as he comes back from offseason hip surgery. Harbaugh also expressed doubt during minicamp that Williams would be ready by the start of camp.

Dobbins did not participate in minicamp as he continues to try to get back to 100% physically with his surgically repaired knee. Dobbins did report to camp along with other injured veterans on Thursday. He and the rest of the players can come off the list at any time.

Another injured veteran, wide receiver Rashod Bateman, was placed on the reserve/did not report list. He was shut down for minicamp after getting a cortisone shot in his foot to help with healing. Bateman was present and did individual drills during voluntary OTAs.