 Skip to main content
Advertising

Ravens Envision a Bigger Role for Rashod Bateman Next Year

Feb 02, 2024 at 03:25 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

AP24024838824865 (1)
Julio Cortez/AP Photo
WR Rashod Bateman

The Ravens are bullish on the future of their wide receiver corps, and see Rashod Bateman as a big part of it.

Zay Flowers will be returning following the most productive rookie season for a wide receiver in franchise history, in which he posted a team-high 77 catches for 858 yards.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor finished second and third among Ravens wide receivers in yards with 565 and 381, respectively, but both were playing on one-year deals.

Bateman's third season was a bit more puzzling. He posted 32 catches for 367 yards and one touchdown on 56 targets, but it seemingly could've been much higher. The tape and analytics showed Bateman was getting plenty of separation.

For whatever reason, Lamar Jackson and Bateman didn't connect as often as they could have this season, but the Ravens are confident that can change.

"Rashod Bateman has a great future," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "Yes, he runs great routes. He's developed into a great, great route runner, and I know Lamar wants to get him the ball as much as he can.

"I want 'Bate' to flourish and make a bunch of plays, and he's going to do that, and I think he'll be a bigger part of it next year, just by the fact that he was healthy all year this year [and] had a chance to establish himself that way, and he'll be starting. He'll be playing all those snaps, and he'll rise to the occasion."

Injuries were a major part of why Bateman's first two years in the league didn't reach the first-round pick's expectations. He entered this season not knowing whether he would be able to play at all after he said his foot wasn't responding as well following surgery. But Bateman suited up for 16 games and started 12.

Last offseason, with Bateman coming back from foot surgery, his health status was more in limbo. Now the Ravens can feel more confident about what he will bring in 2024, meaning they may not need as much of a wide receiver overhaul as last year.

"I love the guys we have coming back," General Manager Eric DeCosta said. "I think 'Bate' is going to have a great season, and we have Zay. We'll talk to guys and look at potentially bringing guys back, but I feel really good about where we are.

"We also saw the emergence of Isaiah Likely this year, and we know, of course, what Mark can do this year – Mark Andrews. We have a lot of guys that can make plays and, watching Zay this year and just picturing Zay and 'Bate' out there next year is very exciting, and we'll see where that leads. We've also got the Draft, and like I said, we'll have conversations with our free agents, as well, and we've already started those conversations in some cases. So, I would expect the receiver room to be very strong next year and very productive."

Related Content

news

John Harbaugh Expects Defense to Remain Elite With Zach Orr

With the promotion of Zach Orr to defensive coordinator, surrounded by other talented coaches, Head Coach John Harbaugh remains bullish on his defensive staff.
news

Lamar Jackson Will Be Even More Involved in Offensive Setup

Head Coach John Harbaugh is excited for the strides the offense can make in Year 2 with Todd Monken.
news

John Harbaugh Talks About Lack of Runs in AFC Championship Loss

Head Coach John Harbaugh said a big part of the gameplan were RPOs and other run-pass options.
news

Eric DeCosta on Futures of Patrick Queen, Justin Madubuike

John Harbaugh gave updates on some injured players including Morgan Moses, Odafe Oweh and Marcus Williams. The running back room faces uncertainty heading into the offseason.
news

5 Things to Know About Zach Orr

The Ravens' new defensive coordinator is a former linebacker whose playing career ended prematurely.
news

Late for Work: Mike Macdonald Says Zach Orr Is Going to Do a Tremendous Job

Local pundits react to Orr's hiring. The 2000 Ravens are named one of the 20 most influential teams in NFL history. Analysts choose Lamar Jackson for MVP and Macdonald as Co-Assistant Coach of the Year. 
news

Mark Andrews Stepped Up to Help During In-Flight Medical Emergency

Ravens TE Mark Andrews may have helped to save a woman's life with his diabetic testing kit.
news

Ravens Hire Zach Orr as New Defensive Coordinator

Head Coach John Harbaugh moved quickly to promote linebackers coach and former Ravens player Zach Orr.
news

Ravens Feel They Always Have Chance With Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson's teammates believe strongly that he will eventually lead the Ravens to a Lombardi Trophy.
news

Late for Work: Looking at Potential External Candidates for Next Defensive Coordinator

Travis Kelce on his pregame interaction with Justin Tucker: 'Not in a joking mood.' Pundit says Chiefs' early touchdowns got the Ravens offense off its game. Pro Football Focus names the Ravens' most improved player, early breakout candidate in 2024. A hypothetical trade scenario has the Ravens acquiring Brian Burns.
news

Mike Macdonald Leaves for Seahawks

The Ravens will look for a new defensive coordinator after two years with Mike Macdonald.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising