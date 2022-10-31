Rashod Bateman to Miss a Few Weeks With Foot Injury

Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman will be on the shelf for longer than originally expected, Head Coach John Harbaugh announced Monday.

Bateman suffered a setback with the same foot that sidelined him for two weeks earlier this month.

"Bateman's a little bit more disappointing in the sense that after the game they thought it was kind of a tweak, but there's a little more there from a strain standpoint. So, conversations will be had," Harbaugh said.

"It looks like it's going to be a few weeks for him. We'll have more to report on that later in the week."

Bateman saw a full workload in Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns, but was sidelined after just 13 snaps in Tampa. He saw one target, a deep pass that fell out of reach.

After entering the season as the Ravens' top wide receiver, Bateman has caught 15 passes for 285 yards and two touchdowns. He was Baltimore's chief big play threat before his foot injury, and his 19.0 yards per catch still ranks as third-best in the league among wide receivers with at least three receptions.

The Ravens will now lean more on Devin Duvernay, Demarcus Robinson, James Proche II, Tylan Wallace and their tight ends, though top pass catcher Mark Andrews is dealing with a shoulder injury.

Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely led the way in Baltimore's big win over the Buccaneers, Duvernay scored a touchdown on a jet sweep and Robinson and Proche had their best games yet.

Baltimore could make a trade for a wide receiver before Tuesday's trade deadline. The Ravens could also call on veteran free agent addition DeSean Jackson, who is currently on the practice squad. Jackson's big-play ability could help offset the loss.

"Let's preface it by saying he is 36 years old, but he's a good looking 36," Harbaugh said. "He's running around a little bit. He's a possibility. I think he probably feels like he's ready to go. If he is, he could be out there.